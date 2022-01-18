/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today announced an offering of $1 billion of non-viability contingent capital (NVCC) subordinated debentures ("the Notes") through its Canadian Medium Term Note Program.

The Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 2.94 per cent per annum (paid semi-annually) until May 3, 2027 and at the three-month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate plus 0.76 per cent thereafter until their maturity on May 3, 2032 (paid quarterly). The expected closing date is January 25, 2022. RBC Capital Markets is acting as lead agent on the issue.

The bank may, at its option and with the prior approval of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, redeem the Notes on or after May 3, 2027 at par, in whole at any time or in part from time to time, on not less than 30 days and not more than 60 days' notice to registered holders.

Net proceeds from this transaction will be used for general business purposes.

The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

