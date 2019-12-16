Royal Bank of Canada announces NVCC subordinated debenture issue

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) today announced an offering of $1.5 billion of non-viability contingent capital (NVCC) subordinated debentures ("the Notes") through its Canadian Medium Term Note Program.

The Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 2.88 per cent per annum (paid semi-annually) until December 23, 2024 and at the three-month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate plus 0.89 per cent thereafter until their maturity on December 23, 2029 (paid quarterly). The expected closing date is December 23, 2019. RBC Capital Markets is acting as lead agent on the issue.

The bank may, at its option and with the prior approval of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, redeem the Notes on or after December 23, 2024 at par, in whole at any time or in part from time to time, on not less than 30 days and not more than 60 days' notice to registered holders.

Net proceeds from this transaction will be used for general business purposes.

The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

For further information: Investor Contacts: Shirley Boudreau, Shareholder Relations, 416-955-7806, shirley.boudreau@rbc.com; Asim Imran, Investor Relations, 416-955-7804, asim.imran@rbc.com; Media contact: Jillian Vernic, Corporate Communications, 647-802-9035, jillian.vernic@rbc.com

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

