Rosehaven Homes Launches Springside Trails in Midhurst, Ontario, Expanding Its Low-Rise Offering Across Simcoe County

Following the launch of Simcoe Woods in Innisfil, Ontario, the new community of premium detached homes responds to buyer demand for more space, nature, and well-connected living outside the GTA

MIDHURST, ON, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Rosehaven Homes, an award-winning Ontario developer, has launched Springside Trails, a new community of 140 single-family homes in Midhurst, expanding the company's growing low-rise portfolio across Simcoe County.

Rosehaven's Springside Trails Dualhaven Model

Following the recent announcement of Simcoe Woods in Innisfil, Springside Trails is located just 15 minutes from Highway 400, offering access to nature, regional connectivity, and the space families are increasingly seeking outside the GTA. The area offers a compelling opportunity to deliver thoughtfully designed communities where convenience, lifestyle, and long-term growth can coexist.

"At Rosehaven, we've always believed that a home should support the way families truly want to live," said Marco Guglietti, President of Rosehaven Homes. "Springside Trails brings that vision to life in Simcoe County, offering more space, thoughtful design, and direct access to nature in a community built for real family living. This is a place where families can grow, connect, and build a lasting future."

Rosehaven's Growing Investment in Simcoe County

In Innisfil's Alcona community, Rosehaven is also advancing Simcoe Woods, an 84-home residential development featuring freehold townhomes, loft townhomes, and single-detached homes. Together, Springside Trails and Simcoe Woods demonstrate Rosehaven's commitment to delivering a range of low-rise housing options in well-connected communities across Simcoe County.

Springside Trails offers two detached lot sizes: 36-foot-wide homes ranging from 1,842 to 3,443 square feet, starting from the $900s, and premium 44-foot-wide homes ranging from 2,693 to 4,243 square feet, starting from the $1,2Ms. Occupancy is expected from August 2027 through April 2028.

A Nature-Connected Community with Urban Convenience

One of Springside Trails' defining advantages is its proximity to Springwater Provincial Park and the Simcoe Valley Trail system, giving residents access to hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, and year-round outdoor recreation just steps from home. With Snow Valley Ski Resort, Vespra Hills Golf Club, Barrie Community Sports Complex, and Barrie Country Club nearby, there is no shortage of lifestyle amenities in the neighbourhood.

The community is also close to family-oriented amenities, including schools, shopping, dining, coffee shops, and future local market offerings, while Barrie's major retail and services are approximately 15 minutes away. Highway 400 is also within easy reach, supporting commutes throughout the region and beyond.

Premium Finishes, Energy Efficiency and Flexible Living

Springside Trails features distinctive architectural designs in French Provincial, Classic English Tudor, and Contemporary styles, with stone and genuine clay brick facades enhanced by precast detailing. Architecturally controlled exterior colour schemes help create a cohesive and elevated streetscape throughout the community.

All homes include up to $189,700 in complimentary signature finishes, including stone countertops, 9-foot smooth ceilings, 5-inch composite flooring, and frameless glass shower enclosures.

Every home at Springside Trails is designed with quality, comfort, and efficiency in mind. Homes exceed Ontario Building Code requirements with H.E.R.S. certification, high-efficiency furnaces, ERV systems, Power Pipe Heat Exchanger technology for water heating efficiency, and rough-ins for future electric vehicle charging stations.

The community also offers Rosehaven's Dualhaven dual dwelling model, which allows homeowners to support multigenerational living or create an additional rental income opportunity through a finished basement suite.

Backed by Rosehaven's Longstanding Reputation

Springside Trails is backed by Rosehaven Homes' longstanding reputation for quality and craftsmanship. Since 1992, the company has built nearly 10,000 homes and condominiums across Southern Ontario, including Randall Residences in Oakville, Kiwi Condos in downtown Hamilton, Lakeshore Woods in Oakville, and Kleinburg Heritage Estates in Kleinburg. Most recently, Rosehaven completed The Vincent in Vaughan and is currently constructing Ivy Rouge Phase 3 in Oakville.

Springside Trails features model homes and a presentation centre at 48 Sweet Cicely Street, Midhurst, ON. To learn more about Springside Trails, visit www.rosehavenhomes.com/new-homes/midhurst/springside-trails/.

About Rosehaven Homes

Rosehaven Homes is an award-winning real estate developer with more than three decades of experience creating thoughtfully designed residential communities across Southern Ontario. Since 1992, the company has delivered nearly 10,000 homes, with a portfolio spanning low-rise neighbourhoods and condominium developments defined by quality, craftsmanship, and livability. To learn more, visit www.rosehavenhomes.com.

SOURCE Rosehaven Homes

For further information, please contact: NKPR, Rebecca Krauss, [email protected]; NKPR, Cecilia Lai, [email protected]