ROSEHAVEN HOMES REIMAGINES THE PATH TO HOMEOWNERSHIP WITH INNOVATIVE $250/WEEK DEPOSIT STRUCTURE

The Rebecca Residences' innovative new deposit program rolls out at a timely moment as Ontario temporarily removes HST on all new homes through March 2027

HAMILTON, ON, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Rosehaven Homes, an award-winning Ontario developer, is reinventing the path to homeownership with a new extended deposit program for the upcoming The Rebecca Residences project in Hamilton. Through the initiative, purchasers uniquely pay a weekly deposit starting at $250/week (cost is determined by unit size) over 48 months. This differs from most developers, who require large installment payments before construction, which can be a challenge for purchasers to provide.

The Rebecca Residences by Rosehaven Homes (CNW Group/Rosehaven Homes)

"At a time when many Canadians have felt priced out, shut out, or forced to put homeownership on hold, The Rebecca Residences responds to one of the market's most discouraging barriers: the challenge of coming up with large upfront deposit payments, even when the desire and long-term capacity to own are there," said Stefano Guglietti, Vice President of High-Rise Sales, Rosehaven Homes.

Photo Courtesy of Rosehaven Homes

The roll-out of Ontario's new limited-time housing HST rebate program is allowing Rosehaven to reduce its purchase prices even further. "We are able to remove an average of approximately $40,000 from the price on select units," adds Guglietti. The tax break is available from April 1, 2026 to March 1, 2027 and removes the full 13% HST on new construction homes priced up to $1 million.

Located in the heart of downtown Hamilton along the revitalized John Rebecca Park corridor, the 23-storey condominium development offers livable suite designs, strong urban connectivity and long-term value across 393 units. Construction is anticipated to begin in late Fall 2026, with occupancy in early 2030.

The Rebecca Residences is being positioned to compete on value, not simply price. Suites are designed with more livable layouts intended to support real day-to-day living. Available residences include one-bedroom units from 423 square feet starting in the $300,000s, one-bedroom-plus-dens units from 480 square feet starting in the $400,000s, and two-bedroom units from 717 square feet starting in the $500,000s.

Buzz around The Rebecca Residences is greater than ever, having recently received eight West End Home Builders' Association Awards of Distinction for Best Magazine Advertisement, Best Advertorial, Best Onsite Sales & Marketing Package, Best Kitchen Concept, Best Exterior, Best Signage, Marketing of the Year and Project of the Year.

Hamilton is emerging as one of Ontario's fastest-growing urban centres, with a downtown shaped by continued investment in major civic, cultural, and entertainment destinations, including the newly reopened TD Coliseum. Against this backdrop, The Rebecca Residences are well-positioned within one of the city's fastest-evolving urban corridors. The project offers immediate access to retail, restaurants, the Hamilton Farmers' Market, and everyday amenities, along with strong transit connectivity, including a short walk to Hamilton GO Station, quick access to West Harbour GO Station, and proximity to the future LRT line. Toronto's Union Station is reachable in approximately one hour via GO Transit.

Designed to support modern urban lifestyles, the development will feature more than 16,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity space. Planned amenities include a fitness centre, yoga studio, co-working space, rooftop terrace with barbeques, outdoor dining areas, and views of the city and water. Most suites will also include private terraces or balconies. Additional conveniences such as a 24-hour in-person concierge, smart parcel locker system, and a pedestrian-oriented ground plane with landscaping, seating, and commercial uses are intended to further enhance the resident experience.

Set for early 2030 occupancy, the Rebecca Residences is backed by Rosehaven Homes' longstanding experience delivering residential communities across Ontario. Since 1992, the company has built more than 9,000 homes and condominiums, including projects such as Kiwi Condos in downtown Hamilton and The Randall Residences in Oakville. The Rebecca Residences represents a new opportunity for buyers seeking a more manageable path to ownership in one of Hamilton's fastest-evolving downtown corridors.

To learn more about suite availability and the extended deposit program at The Rebecca Residences, visit www.rosehavenhomes.com/new-condos/hamilton/the-rebecca/.

About Rosehaven Homes

Rosehaven Homes is an award-winning real estate developer with more than three decades of experience creating thoughtfully designed residential communities across Southern Ontario. Since 1992, the company has delivered more than 9,000 homes, with a portfolio spanning low-rise neighbourhoods and condominium developments defined by quality, craftsmanship, and livability. www.rosehavenhomes.com

SOURCE Rosehaven Homes

For further information, please contact: NKPR, Rebecca Krauss, [email protected], 416.587.2590; NKPR, Cecilia Lai, [email protected], 416.258.3415