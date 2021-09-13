Roots to Present at the 2021 Scotiabank Back to School Conference

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), the premium outdoor-lifestyle brand, today announced that the Company will present at the 2021 Scotiabank Back to School Conference. Meghan Roach, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mona Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 3:30 pm eastern standard time.

Investors and interested parties can access the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the events and presentations section of the Company's investor relations website or by following the link here. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. We operate more than 100 retail stores across Canada, two in the United States and ship to more than 60 countries worldwide via roots.com, our eCommerce platform. We also have more than 100 partner-operated stores and sell our products through leading third-party retail sites in Asia. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

