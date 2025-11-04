Dubbed, "Anything Roots," the campaign brings Roots humour and heart to life in a delightfully nostalgic way. Set in a warm atmosphere that plays into retro aesthetics, Rogen stars as the Roots Holiday Concierge, challenged to keep up with a slew of customer calls to solve every gifting dilemma with wit and just the right amount of Canadian charm. From frantic last-minute shoppers to confused siblings, Rogen doles out hilarious, heartfelt advice wrapped in signature Roots spirit.

"Seth Rogen embodies many of the traits associated with Roots: warmth, creativity, wittiness, authenticity and a deep sense of community," says Leslie Golts, Chief Marketing Officer of Roots. "For over 50 years, we have celebrated people who stay true to themselves and their roots. This campaign is a tribute to the quirks, traditions, and nostalgia that make the holidays feel like home."

Featured as the Roots Holiday Concierge, Rogen says in the campaign, "When it comes to holiday gift shopping, get them anything Roots – they'll be psyched."

Known as a trusted destination for thoughtful gift-giving, Roots continues to celebrate the spirit of the season through pieces that are made to last and memories to be shared.

Brought to life through the vision of Roots Image Director, Micah Cameron in collaboration with Roots Creative Director Joey Gollish, the campaign was directed by Josh Locy, photographed by Jacq Harriet, and produced by Chelsea Pictures and Cartel with support from the Roots marketing in-house teams. Rooted in heritage but designed for today, Anything Roots captures the joyful chaos of the holidays and the beauty of staying connected across borders, generations, and traditions.

For the 'why didn't I think of that?' gift idea, fans are encouraged to call the Roots Holiday Hotline at 1-855-ANY-THNG (269-8464), or by visiting select Roots locations in Canada for an interactive experience.

The Roots x Seth Rogen Holiday 2025 campaign will roll out across out-of-home placements, social media platforms, streaming platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, and Spotify, Roots retail stores and on roots.com.

Shop Rogen's looks from the campaign , now available in-store and online, including curated gift guide picks .

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, www.roots.com, that serves many international markets. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's, men's, children, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel at home with nature. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada."

Follow along: Website: www.roots.com Instagram: www.instagram.com/roots TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@roots

Press Contact:

Nicole Legate

Director of PR and Social, Roots

[email protected]

SOURCE Roots Canada