Roots Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results and Provides Update to Fiscal 2019 Targets

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots," "Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), a premium outdoor lifestyle brand, today announced its financial results for its second quarter ended August 3, 2019 ("Q2 2019"). All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted or comparable basis, are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures and Industry Metrics".

Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Highlights

Total sales of $61.7 million , up 2.5% from $60.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 ("Q2 2018")

, up 2.5% from in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 ("Q2 2018") Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") sales of $48.2 million , in line with $48.3 million in Q2 2018

, in line with in Q2 2018 Comparable Sales Decline of (2.9%), on top of Comparable Sales Growth of 1.1% in Q2 2018

Gross margin of 50.3%, compared to 55.1% in Q2 2018

Adjusted DTC Gross Margin of 56.7%, compared to 60.7% in Q2 2018

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $40.0 million , up 7.4% from $37.2 million in Q2 2018

, up 7.4% from in Q2 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of ($4.4) million , compared to $32,000 in Q2 2018

, compared to in Q2 2018 Basic loss per share of ($0.23) , compared to ($0.10) per share in Q2 2018, and Adjusted Net Loss Per Share of ($0.15) , compared to ($0.06) per share in Q2 2018

, compared to per share in Q2 2018, and Adjusted Net Loss Per Share of , compared to per share in Q2 2018 Ended the quarter with 116 corporate-retail stores in Canada and eight in the United States

and eight in Ended the quarter with 115 partner-operated stores in Taiwan , 34 in China and one in Hong Kong

"Both men's and women's, our two largest product categories, were up year-over-year driven by our increasing success with key seasonal products; we delivered another quarter of better than expected eCommerce growth; and we completed the move from our legacy distribution centre," said Jim Gabel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Roots. "However, our Q2 financial results fell below our expectations, primarily as a result of negative store traffic and a delay in flow of product to stores as we transitioned to our new DC. We are pleased with the improving trends we have seen moving into Q3. We entered the quarter with a more seasonally appropriate offering and consumers are responding well to our back-to-school assortment. We are also seeing an improvement in the flow of goods from our DC, but we still have more work to do in advance of our peak holiday selling periods."

Mr. Gabel Added: "We remain confident in our ability to deliver year-over-year sales growth in fiscal 2019. The power of the Roots brand remains strong. We are a highly sought-after collaborator, most recently releasing a limited-edition Raptors NBA Championship jacket and launching a second capsule collection with multi-platinum singer/songwriter, Shawn Mendes. However, with lower than expected DTC sales in the first half of the year and the impact of macro-economic and geopolitical headwinds on our Asia business, we expect our year-end sales results to be at the low end, or fall slightly below our previously disclosed target range. In addition, with the softness in our Asia business, lower first half DTC gross margin, and incremental costs to complete the transition to our new DC, we now expect our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to fall below our previously disclosed target range."

Summary of Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Sales

Total Q2 2019 sales increased 2.5% to $61.7 million, from $60.2 million in Q2 2018, reflecting flat DTC sales (corporate retail store and eCommerce sales) and a 13.6% increase in sales in the Partners and Other segment (wholesale Roots-branded products, royalties on partner retail sales, licensing to select manufacturing partners and the sale of certain custom Roots-branded products).

Q2 2019 DTC sales were $48.2 million, in line with $48.3 million in Q2 2018. While the Company delivered growth in its two largest product categories, men's and women's, Roots recorded a Comparable Sales Decline of (2.9%) for Q2 2019. This was primarily due to a year-over-year decrease in store traffic and a delay in the flow of product to stores as the Company transitioned to its new distribution centre, partially offset by better than expected eCommerce growth and benefits from store relocations and renovations (the relocation and expansion of six stores, as well as the renovation of four stores since Q2 2018). Q2 2019 DTC sales also include the addition of two net new corporate-retail stores since Q2 2018.

Partners and Other sales for Q2 2019 were $13.5 million, up 13.6% from $11.9 million in Q2 2018, primarily as a result of the early delivery of certain orders to the Company's operating partner in Asia that were initially planned for Q3 2019.

Gross Profit

Total gross profit for Q2 2019 was $31.0 million, a 6.4% decrease from $33.1 million in Q2 2018.

Q2 2019 DTC gross profit was $27.1 million, down 7.6% from $29.3 million in Q2 2018. Q2 2019 Adjusted DTC Gross Margin was 56.7%, down 400 basis points from a Q2 2018 Adjusted DTC Gross Margin of 60.7%. The year-over-year Adjusted DTC Gross Margin decline primarily reflects deeper discounting in Q2 2019 to improve the Company's overall inventory position in connection with the move to its new integrated distribution centre.

Q2 2019 gross profit in the Partners and Other segment of $3.9 million was essentially flat with Q2 2018.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A)

Selling, general and administrative expenses for Q2 2019 were $40.0 million, up 7.4% from $37.2 million in Q2 2018. The year-over-year increase was predominantly driven by incremental costs to support a larger retail store footprint, costs resulting from higher omni-channel sales, higher store wages related to increased in-store fulfillment of online orders, as well as one-time distribution centre transition costs, including continued use of a third-party online order distribution facility.

Adjusted EBITDA, Net Loss & Adjusted Net Loss

Adjusted EBITDA (excluding the impact of IFRS 16) for Q2 2019 was ($4.4) million, down from $32,000 in Q2 2018. Q2 2019 net loss was ($9.7) million, or ($0.23) basic loss per share, compared to ($4.1) million, or ($0.10) basic loss per share, in Q2 2018. In the quarter, the Company recorded an income tax recovery of $3.2 million, compared to a recovery of $1.2 million in Q2 2018, with an effective income tax recovery rate of 25.1%, up from 22.9% in Q2 2018. Q2 2019 Adjusted Net Loss (excluding the impact of IFRS 16) was ($6.2) million, or ($0.15) per share, compared to ($2.4) million, or ($0.06) per share, in Q2 2018.

Q2 2019 IFRS 16 Impact

In Q1 2019, Roots commenced reporting lease obligations according to IFRS 16, with leases reflected on the Company's balance sheet and rent expense being replaced with interest and depreciation on the Company's income statement. The Q2 2019 IFRS 16 impact to SG&A was a decrease of $0.9 million; the impact to interest expense was an increase of $2.3 million; and the increase to deferred tax recovery was $0.4 million, resulting in a $1.0 million increase in net loss. Both Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss for Q2 2019 exclude the impact of IFRS 16. Through the remainder of fiscal 2019, Roots will continue to provide adjusted results to accurately compare fiscal 2019 quarterly and annual performance to the same periods in fiscal 2018.

Outlook

Roots remains confident in its ability to deliver year-over-year sales growth for fiscal 2019. Trends have improved into the third quarter, eCommerce continues to demonstrate strong growth, and the positive consumer response to the Company's back-to-school assortment is believed to be a good indicator for how new product introductions will be received in the second half of the fiscal year. In addition, the Company plans to complete another renovation and relocation and add two new corporate-retail stores by year-end.

Sales

The Company realized lower than expected DTC sales in the first half of the year. In addition, with the recent macro-economic and geopolitical headwinds the Company's Asia business is facing, Roots now expects to see year-over-year pressure on Partners and Other sales. As a result, Roots now expects fiscal 2019 sales to be at the low end, or fall slightly below, the Company's previously-disclosed target range of $358 to $375 million.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income

In addition to factors affecting DTC sales and gross margin for fiscal 2019, Roots expects increased SG&A expenses, largely due to costs resulting from higher omni-channel sales, higher store wages related to increased in-store fulfillment of online orders, ongoing incremental distribution centre transition costs including continued use of a third-party online order distribution facility, as well as a negative impact from new U.S. tariffs. As a result, Roots expects fiscal 2019 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income results to fall below the Company's previously-disclosed target ranges of between $46 and $50 million and $20 and $24 million, respectively. The Company estimates that the softness in its Asia business and the ongoing incremental costs to complete the transition to its new distribution centre will have a negative impact on Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5 to $6 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Roots will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's fiscal 2019 second quarter results on September 11, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. All interested parties can join the call by dialing 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191 and using conference ID: 2048705. Please dial-in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. The conference call will be archived for replay until September 18, 2019 at midnight and can be accessed by dialing 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 and entering replay passcode: 2048705.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company's investor website at https://investors.roots.com or by following the link here. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for one-year.

See Roots Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Second Quarter ended August 3, 2019 on the Company's investor website at https://investors.roots.com and on SEDAR at www.SEDAR.com.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products that embody a comfortable cabin-meets-city style including: women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. As at August 3, 2019, we had 116 corporate-retail stores in Canada, eight corporate-retail stores in the United States, 115 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 34 partner-operated stores in China, one partner-operated store in Hong Kong and a global eCommerce platform. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

Non-IFRS Measures and Industry Metrics

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures including certain metrics specific to the industry in which we operate. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures are not intended to represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS as measures of operating performance or operating cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. In addition to our results determined in accordance with IFRS, we use non-IFRS measures including Adjusted DTC Gross Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share. This press release also refers to Comparable Sales Growth (Decline), a commonly used metric in our industry but that may be calculated differently compared to other companies. We believe these non-IFRS measures and industry metrics provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring our financial performance and condition and highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our MD&A under "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures and Industry Metrics", which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.roots.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's current Annual Information Form for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

ROOTS CORPORATION

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)









As at August 3,

2019 As at February 2,

2019





Assets









Current assets:





Cash $ 787 $ 1,991

Accounts receivable, net 11,374 6,627

Inventories 53,991 49,533

Prepaid expenses 4,570 6,443

Income taxes recoverable 2,681 –

Derivative assets 202 366

Total current assets 73,605 64,960





Non-current assets:





Loan receivable 562 562

Lease receivable 1,635 –

Fixed assets 74,623 64,163

Right-of-use assets 138,331 –

Intangible assets 194,719 198,724

Goodwill 52,705 52,705

Total non-current assets 462,575 316,154





Total assets $ 536,180 $ 381,114





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:





Bank indebtedness $ 10,892 $ 12,409

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 22,871 22,291

Deferred revenue 4,659 5,498

Income taxes payable – 6,445

Current portion of lease liabilities 29,693 –

Current portion of long-term debt 4,984 4,984

Total current liabilities 73,099 51,627





Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 22,546 22,761

Deferred lease costs – 10,063

Finance lease obligation – 504

Long-term portion of lease liabilities 122,951 –

Long-term debt 122,693 80,031

Other non-current liabilities – 1,424

Total non-current liabilities 268,190 114,783 Total liabilities 341,289 166,410





Shareholders' equity:





Share capital 196,903 196,853

Contributed surplus 4,920 3,975

Accumulated other comprehensive income 148 268

Retained earnings (deficit) (7,080) 13,608 Total shareholders' equity 194,891 214,704





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 536,180 $ 381,114

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Erol Uzumeri" Director

"Richard P. Mavrinac" Director & Audit Committee Chair

ROOTS CORPORATION

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Net Income (Loss)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the 13 and 26 week periods ended August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2018













August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018

(13 weeks) (13 weeks) (26 weeks) (26 weeks)









Sales $ 61,683 $ 60,197 $ 116,035 $ 111,226









Cost of goods sold 30,674 27,052 56,515 49,011









Gross profit 31,009 33,145 59,520 62,215









Selling, general and administrative expenses 40,002 37,245 78,166 72,549









Loss before interest expense and income







taxes recovery (8,993) (4,100) (18,646) (10,334)









Interest expense 3,887 1,191 7,446 2,343









Loss before income taxes (12,880) (5,291) (26,092) (12,677)









Income taxes recovery (3,227) (1,210) (6,671) (3,006)









Net loss $ (9,653) $ (4,081) $ (19,421) $ (9,671)









Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.23) $ (0.10) $ (0.46) $ (0.23)



















ROOTS CORPORATION

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the 13 and 26 week periods ended August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2018













August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018 August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018

(13 weeks) (13 weeks) (26 weeks) (26 weeks)









Net loss $ (9,653) $ (4,081) $ (19,421) $ (9,671)









Other comprehensive income (loss),







net of taxes:







Items that may be subsequently







reclassified to profit or loss:







Effective portion of changes in fair







value of cash flow hedges (852) 663 510 3,098 Cost of hedging excluded from







cash flow hedges 152 138 238 124









Tax impact of cash flow hedges 187 (213) (199) (858)









Total comprehensive loss $ (10,166) $ (3,493) $ (18,872) $ (7,307)

ROOTS CORPORATION

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the 26 week periods ended August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2018













August 3, 2019 (26 weeks) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings

(deficit) Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Total











Balance, February 2, 2019 $ 196,853 $ 3,975 $ 13,608 $ 268 $ 214,704











Adjustment on adoption of IFRS 16 – – (1,267) – (1,267)











Balance, February 3, 2019 $ 196,853 $ 3,975 $ 12,341 $ 268 $ 213,437











Net loss – – (19,421) – (19,421)











Net gain from change









in fair value of cash flow hedges,









net of income taxes – – – 549 549











Transfer of realized gain on cash









flow hedges to inventories, net









of income taxes – – – (669) (669)











Share-based compensation – 995 – – 995











Issuance of shares 50 (50) – – –











Balance, August 3, 2019 $ 196,903 $ 4,920 $ (7,080) $ 148 $ 194,891













August 4, 2018 (26 weeks) Share

capital Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings

(deficit) Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Total











Balance, February 4, 2018 $ 195,994 $ 1,675 $ 2,208 $ (904) $ 198,973











Net loss – – (9,671) – (9,671)











Net gain from change









in fair value of cash flow hedges,









net of income taxes – – – 2,364 2,364











Transfer of realized gain on cash









flow hedges to inventories, net









of income taxes – – – (230) (230)











Share-based compensation – 1,315 – – 1,315











Issuance of shares 697 (44) – – 653











Balance, August 4, 2018 $ 196,691 $ 2,946 $ (7,463) $ 1,230 $ 193,404

ROOTS CORPORATION

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

For the 26 week periods ended August 3, 2019 and August 4, 2018









August 3, 2019 August 4, 2018

(26 weeks) (26 weeks) Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities:





Net loss $ (19,421) $ (9,671)

Items not involving cash:







Depreciation and amortization 18,770 5,743



Share-based compensation expense 995 1,315



Deferred lease recovery – (570)



Amortization of lease intangibles – 271



Interest expense 7,446 2,343



Income taxes recovery (6,671) (3,006)

Interest paid (2,659) (2,060)

Payment of interest on lease liabilities (4,475) –

Taxes paid (2,166) (1,311)

Change in working capital:







Accounts receivable (4,747) (3,041)



Inventories (4,458) (14,860)



Prepaid expenses 1,873 (240)



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 580 1,561



Deferred revenue (839) (483)

(15,772) (24,009)





Financing activities:





Issuance of long-term debt 45,000 30,000

Long-term debt financing costs (163) –

Repayment of long-term debt (2,492) (2,492)

Finance lease payments – (169)

Payment of principal on lease liabilities (10,381) –

Proceeds from issuance of shares – 653

31,964 27,992





Investing activities:





Additions to fixed assets (15,879) (18,115)

Tenant allowance received – 3,068

(15,879) (15,047)





Increase (decrease) in cash 313 (11,064)





Cash and bank indebtedness, beginning of period (10,418) 1,809





Cash and bank indebtedness, end of period $ (10,105) $ (9,255)

SOURCE Roots Corporation

For further information: Investor Relations: Kristen Davies, kdavies@roots.com, 416-781-3574 Ext. 4116; Public Relations: Elyse Goody, egoody@roots.com, 416-781-3574 Ext. 4332

Related Links

http://www.roots.com

