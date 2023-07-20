Roots Announces Results of Voting at Fiscal 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots," "Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), a premium-outdoor lifestyle brand, today announced the results of voting at its Fiscal 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular of Roots dated June 7, 2023.

The total number of shares represented at the Meeting was 31,906,751, representing approximately 77.8% of Roots outstanding shares entitled to be voted.

Election of Directors

All of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed. The following represents the votes received with regard to such matter:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against Phil Bacal 31,821,651 99.90 % 30,465 0.10 % Mary Ann Curran 31,821,764 99.90 % 30,352 0.10 % Gregory David 31,821,954 99.91 % 30,162 0.09 % Dale H. Lastman, C.M., O. Ont. 31,821,954 99.91 % 30,162 0.09 % Richard P. Mavrinac 31,821,951 99.91 % 30,165 0.09 % Dexter Peart 31,820,254 99.90 % 31,862 0.10 % Meghan Roach 31,821,764 99.90 % 30,352 0.10 % Joel Teitelbaum 31,824,766 99.91 % 27,350 0.09 % Erol Uzumeri 31,768,268 99.74 % 83,848 0.26 %



Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of Roots and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The following represents the votes received with regard to such matter:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 31,881,941 99.92 % 24,810 0.08 %



About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, roots.com. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's, men's, children's, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel At Home With NatureTM. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

