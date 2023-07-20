Roots Announces Results of Voting at Fiscal 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

Roots Corporation

20 Jul, 2023, 17:01 ET

TORONTO, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots," "Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), a premium-outdoor lifestyle brand, today announced the results of voting at its Fiscal 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular of Roots dated June 7, 2023.

The total number of shares represented at the Meeting was 31,906,751, representing approximately 77.8% of Roots outstanding shares entitled to be voted.

Election of Directors

All of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed. The following represents the votes received with regard to such matter:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

Phil Bacal

31,821,651

99.90 %

30,465

0.10 %

Mary Ann Curran

31,821,764

99.90 %

30,352

0.10 %

Gregory David

31,821,954

99.91 %

30,162

0.09 %

Dale H. Lastman, C.M., O. Ont.

31,821,954

99.91 %

30,162

0.09 %

Richard P. Mavrinac

31,821,951

99.91 %

30,165

0.09 %

Dexter Peart

31,820,254

99.90 %

31,862

0.10 %

Meghan Roach

31,821,764

99.90 %

30,352

0.10 %

Joel Teitelbaum

31,824,766

99.91 %

27,350

0.09 %

Erol Uzumeri

31,768,268

99.74 %

83,848

0.26 %


Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of Roots and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The following represents the votes received with regard to such matter:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

31,881,941

99.92 %

24,810

0.08 %


About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, roots.com. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's, men's, children's, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel At Home With NatureTM. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

SOURCE Roots Corporation

For further information: Roots Investor Relations, [email protected], 1-844-762-2343a

Organization Profile

Roots Corporation

About Roots Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life’s everyday adventures, including...

Related Organization(s)

Roots

Roots Canada