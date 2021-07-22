Roots Announces Results of Voting at Fiscal 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Roots Corporation

Jul 22, 2021, 17:40 ET

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots," "Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), a premium-outdoor lifestyle brand, today announced the results of voting at its Fiscal 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular of Roots dated June 16, 2021.

The total number of shares represented by holders by proxy at the Meeting was 32,954,257, representing approximately 78.09% of Roots outstanding shares entitled to be voted.

Election of Directors
All of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Phil Bacal

32,877,966

99.89%

35,690

0.11%

Mary Ann Curran

32,878,566

99.89%

35,090

0.11%

Gregory David

32,870,380

99.87%

43,276

0.13%

Dale H. Lastman, C.M., O. Ont.

32,869,380

99.87%

44,276

0.13%

Richard P. Mavrinac

32,878,566

99.89%

35,090

0.11%

Dexter Peart

32,878,666

99.89%

34,990

0.11%

Meghan Roach

32,879,566

99.90%

34,090

0.10%

Joel Teitelbaum

32,879,566

99.90%

34,090

0.10%

Erol Uzumeri

32,869,380

99.87%

44,276

0.13%

Appointment of Auditors
KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of Roots and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

32,932,339

99.93%

21,918

0.07%

About Roots
Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. We operate more than 100 retail stores across North America and ship to more than 60 countries worldwide via roots.com, our eCommerce platform. We also have more than 100 partner-operated stores and sell our products through leading third-party retail sites in Asia. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

For further information: Investor Relations, Kristen Davies, [email protected], 1-844-762-2343

