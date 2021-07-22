Roots Announces Results of Voting at Fiscal 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots," "Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), a premium-outdoor lifestyle brand, today announced the results of voting at its Fiscal 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular of Roots dated June 16, 2021.

The total number of shares represented by holders by proxy at the Meeting was 32,954,257, representing approximately 78.09% of Roots outstanding shares entitled to be voted.

Election of Directors

All of the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Phil Bacal 32,877,966 99.89% 35,690 0.11% Mary Ann Curran 32,878,566 99.89% 35,090 0.11% Gregory David 32,870,380 99.87% 43,276 0.13% Dale H. Lastman, C.M., O. Ont. 32,869,380 99.87% 44,276 0.13% Richard P. Mavrinac 32,878,566 99.89% 35,090 0.11% Dexter Peart 32,878,666 99.89% 34,990 0.11% Meghan Roach 32,879,566 99.90% 34,090 0.10% Joel Teitelbaum 32,879,566 99.90% 34,090 0.10% Erol Uzumeri 32,869,380 99.87% 44,276 0.13%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of Roots and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 32,932,339 99.93% 21,918 0.07%

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. We operate more than 100 retail stores across North America and ship to more than 60 countries worldwide via roots.com, our eCommerce platform. We also have more than 100 partner-operated stores and sell our products through leading third-party retail sites in Asia. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

