Roots Announces Results of Voting at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots," "Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), a premium outdoor lifestyle brand, today announced the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting as set out below is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular of Roots dated May 7, 2019.

The total number of shares represented by holders by proxy at the Meeting was 28,554,230, representing approximately 67.80% of Roots outstanding shares entitled to be voted.

Election of Directors

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, to hold office until the next annual meeting following their election or until their successors are elected or appointed without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Mary Ann Curran 28,480,119 99.89% 31,026 0.11% Gregory David 28,483,019 99.90% 28,126 0.10% James A. Gabel 28,491,679 99.93% 19,466 0.07% Dale H. Lastman, C.M. 28,480,259 99.89% 30,886 0.11% Richard P. Mavrinac 28,482,519 99.90% 28,626 0.10% Joel Teitelbaum 28,478,519 99.89% 32,626 0.11% Erol Uzumeri 27,958,610 98.06% 552,535 1.94% Eric Zinterhofer 28,482,519 99.90% 28,626 0.10%

Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP was reappointed as auditor of Roots and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration by a resolution passed by a majority of the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting without a ballot being conducted. The following represents the proxies received with regard to such matter:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 28,547,500 99.98% 6,730 0.02%

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products that embody a comfortable cabin-meets-city style including: women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. As of May 4, 2019, we had 114 corporate retail stores in Canada, seven corporate retail stores in the United States, 115 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 39 partner-operated stores in China, one partner-operated store in Hong Kong and a global eCommerce platform. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

SOURCE Roots Corporation

For further information: Investor Relations: Kristen Davies, kdavies@roots.com, 416-781-3574 Ext. 4116; Public Relations: Elyse Goody, egoody@roots.com, 416-781-3574 Ext. 4332

Related Links

http://www.roots.com

