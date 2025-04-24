Room to Grow: CPKC designates nine Site Ready industrial development locations

Site Ready Program supports efficient project development, expansions for rail-served businesses

CALGARY, AB, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) said today it has certified its first nine specially-designated Site Ready rail-served locations across North America, all uniquely positioned for efficient industrial development as part of CPKC's successful Room to Grow strategy.

"With Room to Grow on more than 6,000 acres of developable land in Canada, the United States and Mexico across our unrivalled network, we are uniquely positioned to support our customers in new industrial development solutions that drive economic growth across the continent," said John Brooks, CPKC Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Our nine Site Ready locations provide the ideal platform for businesses seeking to efficiently build new or expand existing operations, creating new value and capitalizing on the economic opportunities presented by the reach of our North American network."

The Site Ready Program transforms underutilized land into prime industrial sites ready for development, unlocking significant economic potential for both businesses and communities. The Site Ready locations, developed and certified in collaboration with third-party global engineering and construction firm Burns & McDonnell, are selected to support long-term operational success by offering reduced development timelines, built-in rail access and larger size acreages.

"Burns & McDonnell is proud to collaborate with CPKC on the development of the Site Ready Program, which transforms underutilized land tracts into prime, rail-served industrial development sites," said Courtney Dunbar, CEcD, EDFP, AICP, Site Selection Director at Burns & McDonnell. "By aligning site diligence, rail-service capabilities, functional master planning and targeted capital improvements, the program positions CPKC Site Ready properties to attract significant industrial investment. This initiative showcases the transformative power of strategic site planning to unlock economic potential and drive sustainable growth across North America."

The nine new Site Ready locations offer several key advantages:

Strategic Locations: Proximity to major markets and transportation hubs or other unique regional advantages.

Ready-to-Develop Land: Available for immediate construction with reduced timelines.

Comprehensive CPKC Support: Assistance from planning to operations.

Economic Growth: Job creation and increased local investment.

The Site Ready Program builds on CPKC's successful Room to Grow economic development efforts across its combined network optimizing land assets to create value and drive growth. By leveraging developable land, CPKC unlocks new capacity and creates innovative supply chain solutions through projects such as the opening of a new auto compound near Dallas, Texas; the Americold cold storage facility nearing completion in Kansas City, Mo.; and the multi-commodity transload facility under development in Denton, Texas.

Across the network, Room to Grow and these projects demonstrate CPKC's ability to attract significant investment, volume growth and economic development in local rail-served communities.

To learn more about CPKC's Room To Grow strategies and Site Ready locations, or to explore rail-served economic development opportunities, visit cpkcr.com/RoomToGrow.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

About Burns & McDonnell Working from more than 75 offices around the world, Burns & McDonnell designs and builds critical infrastructure. Our family of companies — driven by engineers, construction professionals, architects, planners, technologists and scientists — delivers projects grounded in safety and a desire to make a difference as we make our clients successful. Founded in 1898, Burns & McDonnell is 100% employee-owned. Learn more.

