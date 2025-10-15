Canada's leading family care charity sets a bold ambition to double the number of families served by 2030

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Ronald McDonald House released new data that shines a light on the evolving needs of families with sick or injured children nationwide -- and the growing role Ronald McDonald House plays in supporting them.

A new study, Learning from Families* reveals the emotional, financial, and physical toll families face during their child's medical journey:

Seventy-seven per cent of caregivers report symptoms of anxiety, more than half report symptoms of depression.





Over 50 per cent of families take leave from work, with 15 per cent leaving their jobs entirely.





Thirty per cent of families arrive at a Ronald McDonald House program with at least one unmet physical need within the last year-- ranging from food and clothing to childcare and transportation.





Only one in four families were sleeping well or eating balanced meals before arrival at a Ronald McDonald House program





families were sleeping well or eating balanced meals before arrival at a Ronald McDonald House program Ninety-two per cent of families identified Ronald McDonald House as the most helpful support during their child's treatment.

"For more than four decades, Ronald McDonald House has been a place of comfort, care, and connection for families facing the unimaginable," said Kate Horton, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Canada. "Through the perspectives of our families, we can continue to deepen our understanding of their experiences and the supports they need most. These insights are helping us build upon the foundation we've long provided, evolve our programming, and accelerate our plans to serve more families, in even more meaningful ways."

A Bold Vision for Growth

Ronald McDonald House is setting a bold ambition: to double the number of families served across Canada by 2030. This includes expanding physical capacity, enhancing mental health and wellness programming, and increasing access to essentials such as accommodation and meals.

While Ronald McDonald House continues to grow, demand still outpaces availability in many regions – highlighting the need for continued expansion to ensure more families can access the care and support they need, when they need it most.

With more than 100 new bedrooms planned in 2025 alone across Ronald McDonald House programs and Ronald McDonald House Family Room® programs, the organization has celebrated expansions in Halifax, Calgary, Kamloops, and is looking forward to the upcoming openings in Prince George, Toronto, and Ottawa. Meal support has grown 90 per cent since 2019 and expanded wellness programs such as pet, art, and music therapy, as well as restorative programs provide essential relief for families.

Introducing "Family Stays": A New Mission Campaign

To amplify this vision, Ronald McDonald House is launching a new mission campaign: Family Stays. Rooted in the belief that when a child is sick or injured, family stays – and Ronald McDonald House stays with them. The campaign celebrates the strength and resilience of families, and the essential role the organization plays in their journey.

Launching globally today, Family Stays also marks the rollout of Ronald McDonald House's refreshed brand identity, including a modernized look and feel that reflects the warmth, hope, and strength families find through its wrap-around care.

Canadians Can Help More Families Stay

Together, Canadians can help more families stay in their child's fight. To learn more or donate, visit ronaldmcdonaldhouse.ca.

About Ronald McDonald House® Canada

In Canada, two out of three families live outside a city with a children's hospital and must travel for treatment if their child is seriously sick or injured. The impact of Ronald McDonald House across Canada is far reaching as one in four Canadians have either stayed with Ronald McDonald House or know someone who has. For more than 40 years, Ronald McDonald House program locations across Canada have supported families with sick and injured children by surrounding them with care and resources, removing barriers and enabling families to be at the heart of their child's medical care to ensure the best health outcomes. For more information, please visit ronaldmcdonaldhouse.ca/donate

*Learning from Families, Franck et al., 2025 (results herein are Canada-specific).

