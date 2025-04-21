SHANGHAI, April 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Rona Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering innovative RNA-targeted therapies, announced that the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for RN1871, a small interfering RNA (siRNA) drug targeting angiotensinogen (AGT), has been approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).

RN1871 is designed to silence AGT mRNA expression in the liver, precisely inhibiting the production of the key precursor protein in the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System (RAAS). The RAAS pathway plays a key role in blood pressure regulation, and its overactivation is closely linked to the progression of hypertension. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that RN1871 delivers long-lasting blood pressure control offering a promising new therapeutic option for over 1.5 billion hypertension patients worldwide.

Stella Shi, CEO and Founder of Rona Therapeutics, stated: "The IND approval of RN1871 marks a significant breakthrough in our pursuit of innovative therapies for chronic diseases. By leveraging siRNA technology to treat disease fundamentally, RN1871 achieves sustained efficacy with less dosing frequency. We look forward to bringing this innovative therapy to hypertension management where more compliant and safe treatment is needed to improve cardiovascular events and other comorbidities."

Dr. Alex M. DePaoli, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Translational Medicine, added: "RN1871's preclinical data showed potent AGT suppression which reduces blood pressure significantly with a favorable safety profile. We plan to advance RN1871 into Phase I trials to evaluate its safety, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy in humans. This progress reflects our team's expertise in translating scientific insights into clinical solutions."

Rona Therapeutics is a global leader in nucleic acid therapeutics discovery and development, specializing in the treatment of cardiometabolic and neurological diseases. Rona Therapeutics is committed to developing the best and first-in-class siRNA drugs with differentiation and innovation to address unmet needs and improve outcome in cardiovascular diseases, obesity, MASH and neurological diseases through both hepatic and extra-hepatic delivery of proprietary siRNA.

