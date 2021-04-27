Prior to joining Rokt, Sarah led the People function at SmartRecruiters, an HR technology startup in the Bay Area. After starting her career in contingency search, Sarah spent 15 years in the Talent Acquisition and HR space, consulting for top-tier brands on their talent strategies. Sarah has a track record of delivering unconventional, business-first programs that drive performance, engagement, and innovation.

CEO Bruce Buchanan remarked on this appointment, "We are thrilled to have Sarah on board. Sarah shares our values around people—people first, transparency, diversity, and the importance of strong people leaders. She also brings the expertise we need to tackle the challenges that come with our hyper-growth."

"I am thrilled to join Rokt, a company that truly believes in talent as a competitive advantage," said Wilson. "I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to unleash the potential of our people and to be a part of building the future fabric of the culture at Rokt."

Rokt continues to invest in strengthening the executive team. Sarah's appointment comes shortly after the announcement of Hunter Yaw as Rokt's Chief Product Officer . Rokt has transformed e-commerce in 16 countries by using machine learning to serve up personalized and relevant experiences when consumers are buying online, unlocking the hidden potential in every Transaction Moment ™.

ABOUT ROKT

Rokt is the global leader in e-commerce technology, powering the Transaction Moment™ of best-in-class companies including Live Nation, Groupon, Staples, Lands' End, Fanatics, GoDaddy, Vistaprint, and HelloFresh. Rokt's mission: To make e-commerce smarter, faster, and better.

Through its proprietary technology, Rokt enables its e-commerce clients to increase brand engagement and unlock new revenues in the Transaction Moment™, allowing them to stay ahead of their competition while delivering a superior and individualized experience for each customer.

Founded in Australia, the company now operates in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Japan. Learn more at rokt.com.

