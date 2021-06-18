MONTRÉAL and VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Rogers Sugar") (TSX: RSI) is pleased to announce that it has published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report based on the past two years of data. It highlights the Corporation's sustainability efforts in such areas as energy use, employee health and safety and Board renewal and diversity. It also addresses several important topics including packaging and raw material sourcing.

"While this is our inaugural report, we have been committed to ESG for many years. This report formalizes our process and should be considered a base from which we will build. Over time, we intend to share additional ESG metrics and develop targets to measure our progress," stated John Holliday, President and CEO of Lantic.

"In line with our commitment to sustainability, we continued our journey in recent months as the Board approved and adopted a Diversity policy and a Say-on-Pay policy. We look forward to continuing to share our progress on a regular basis and to create shareholder value," concluded Mr. Holliday.

The ESG report can be found on the Rogers Sugar website at www.lanticrogers.com .

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operate a custom blending and packaging operation and distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic's sugar products are marketed under the "Lantic" trademark in Eastern Canada, and the "Rogers" trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC's products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products supplied under retail private label brands in over fifty countries and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks.

