VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Company" or "Rogers Sugar") (TSX: RSI) today announced that it has reached a memorandum of agreement with the Public and Private Workers of Canada (PPWC) Local 8, the union representing the employees of the Company's Vancouver refinery.

This tentative agreement is subject to a ratification vote that will be held next week. Out of respect for the bargaining process, the Company will be making no further comment at this time.

The Vancouver refinery employs approximately 140 unionized workers. The unionized workers at the Vancouver refinery have been on strike since September 28, 2023.

The Vancouver refinery is operated by Lantic, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montréal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic also operate a distribution center in Toronto, Ontario. Lantic's sugar products are marketed under the "Lantic" trademark in Eastern Canada, and the "Rogers" trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars, and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honore-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC's products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products supplied under retail private label brands in approximately fifty countries and sold under various brand names.

