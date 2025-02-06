/THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 18, 2024 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 5, 2025. The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes

against % against Dean Bergmame elected 42,041,109 89.35 % 5,011,294 10.65 % Shelley Potts elected 46,483,994 98.79 % 568,409 1.21 % M. Dallas H. Ross elected 40,606,707 86.30 % 6,445,695 13.70 % Daniel Lafrance elected 44,966,144 95.57 % 2,086,259 4.43 % Gary M. Collins elected 43,203,759 91.82 % 3,848,644 8.18 % Stephanie Wilkes elected 45,570,839 96.85 % 1,481,564 3.15 %

In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:

Director nominee Votes for % for Votes

withheld % withheld M. Dallas H. Ross 42,557,579 90.45 % 4,494,823 9.55 % Daniel Lafrance 45,027,136 95.70 % 2,025,267 4.30 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, Tel: (514) 940-4350, www.lanticrogers.com