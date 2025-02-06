ROGERS SUGAR ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS Français

Rogers Sugar Inc.

Feb 06, 2025, 22:33 ET

MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 18, 2024 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 5, 2025. The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee

Outcome 

Votes for

% for

Votes
against

% against 

Dean Bergmame

elected

42,041,109

89.35 %

5,011,294

10.65 %

Shelley Potts

elected

46,483,994

98.79 %

568,409

1.21 %

M. Dallas H. Ross     

elected

40,606,707

86.30 %

6,445,695

13.70 %

Daniel Lafrance

elected

44,966,144

95.57 %

2,086,259

4.43 %

Gary M. Collins

elected

43,203,759

91.82 %

3,848,644

8.18 %

Stephanie Wilkes

elected

45,570,839

96.85 %

1,481,564

3.15 %

In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:

Director nominee

Votes for

% for

Votes
withheld

% withheld 

M. Dallas H. Ross     

42,557,579

90.45 %

4,494,823

9.55 %

Daniel Lafrance

45,027,136

95.70 %

2,025,267

4.30 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, Tel: (514) 940-4350, www.lanticrogers.com

Rogers Sugar Inc.