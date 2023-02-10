ROGERS SUGAR ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 21, 2022 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 8, 2023. The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee

Outcome

Votes for

% for

Votes against

% against

Dean Bergmame

elected

31,540,724

94.60 %

1,801,604

5.40 %

Shelley Potts

elected

32,780,644

98.32 %

561,684

1.68 %

M. Dallas H. Ross

elected

30,192,984

90.55 %

3,149,344

9.45 %

Daniel Lafrance

elected

31,301,901

93.88 %

2,040,427

6.12 %

Gary M. Collins

elected

31,158,950

93.45 %

2,183,378

6.55 %

Stephanie Wilkes

elected

32,693,372

98.05 %

648,956

1.95 %

In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:

Director nominee

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

M. Dallas H. Ross

29,648,823

88.92 %

3,693,505

11.08 %

Daniel Lafrance

31,221,910

93.64 %

2,120,418

6.36 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, Tel: (514) 940-4350, www.lanticrogers.com

