ROGERS SUGAR ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 21, 2022 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 8, 2023. The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes against % against Dean Bergmame elected 31,540,724 94.60 % 1,801,604 5.40 % Shelley Potts elected 32,780,644 98.32 % 561,684 1.68 % M. Dallas H. Ross elected 30,192,984 90.55 % 3,149,344 9.45 % Daniel Lafrance elected 31,301,901 93.88 % 2,040,427 6.12 % Gary M. Collins elected 31,158,950 93.45 % 2,183,378 6.55 % Stephanie Wilkes elected 32,693,372 98.05 % 648,956 1.95 %

In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:

Director nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld M. Dallas H. Ross 29,648,823 88.92 % 3,693,505 11.08 % Daniel Lafrance 31,221,910 93.64 % 2,120,418 6.36 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

