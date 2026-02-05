/THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 17, 2025 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 4, 2026. The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes

against % against Eric Morisset elected 43,361,856 97.11 % 1,290,952 2.89 % Shelley Potts elected 43,140,415 96.61 % 1,512,392 3.39 % M. Dallas H. Ross elected 42,115,380 94.32 % 2,537,427 5.68 % Daniel Lafrance elected 43,287,777 96.94 % 1,365,031 3.06 % Gary M. Collins elected 41,682,545 93.35 % 2,970,262 6.65 % Stephanie Wilkes elected 41,841,841 93.70 % 2,810,965 6.30 %

In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:

Director nominee Votes for % for Votes

withheld % withheld M. Dallas H. Ross 40,956,462 91.72 % 3,696,346 8.28 % Daniel Lafrance 42,729,472 95.69 % 1,923,336 4.31 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, Tel: (514) 940-4350, www.lanticrogers.com