Feb 05, 2026, 17:01 ET

MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 17, 2025 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 4, 2026. The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee

Outcome

Votes for

% for

Votes
against

% against

Eric Morisset

elected

43,361,856

97.11 %

1,290,952

2.89 %

Shelley Potts

elected

43,140,415

96.61 %

1,512,392

3.39 %

M. Dallas H. Ross

elected

42,115,380

94.32 %

2,537,427

5.68 %

Daniel Lafrance

elected

43,287,777

96.94 %

1,365,031

3.06 %

Gary M. Collins

elected

41,682,545

93.35 %

2,970,262

6.65 %

Stephanie Wilkes

elected

41,841,841

93.70 %

2,810,965

6.30 %

In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:

Director nominee

Votes for

% for

Votes
withheld

% withheld

M. Dallas H. Ross

40,956,462

91.72 %

3,696,346

8.28 %

Daniel Lafrance

42,729,472

95.69 %

1,923,336

4.31 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, Tel: (514) 940-4350, www.lanticrogers.com

