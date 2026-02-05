News provided byRogers Sugar Inc.
Feb 05, 2026, 17:01 ET
/THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 17, 2025 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 4, 2026. The details of the election are as follows:
|
Director nominee
|
Outcome
|
Votes for
|
% for
|
Votes
|
% against
|
Eric Morisset
|
elected
|
43,361,856
|
97.11 %
|
1,290,952
|
2.89 %
|
Shelley Potts
|
elected
|
43,140,415
|
96.61 %
|
1,512,392
|
3.39 %
|
M. Dallas H. Ross
|
elected
|
42,115,380
|
94.32 %
|
2,537,427
|
5.68 %
|
Daniel Lafrance
|
elected
|
43,287,777
|
96.94 %
|
1,365,031
|
3.06 %
|
Gary M. Collins
|
elected
|
41,682,545
|
93.35 %
|
2,970,262
|
6.65 %
|
Stephanie Wilkes
|
elected
|
41,841,841
|
93.70 %
|
2,810,965
|
6.30 %
In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:
|
Director nominee
|
Votes for
|
% for
|
Votes
|
% withheld
|
M. Dallas H. Ross
|
40,956,462
|
91.72 %
|
3,696,346
|
8.28 %
|
Daniel Lafrance
|
42,729,472
|
95.69 %
|
1,923,336
|
4.31 %
The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
SOURCE Rogers Sugar Inc.
For further information: Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, Tel: (514) 940-4350, www.lanticrogers.com
