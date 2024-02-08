ROGERS SUGAR ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

/THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 20, 2023 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 7, 2024. The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes

against % against Dean Bergmame elected 28,288,950 96.24 % 1,106,698 3.76 % Shelley Potts elected 29,139,048 99.13 % 256,600 0.87 % M. Dallas H. Ross elected 27,153,646 92.37 % 2,242,001 7.63 % Daniel Lafrance elected 28,297,214 96.26 % 1,098,434 3.74 % Gary M. Collins elected 28,513,359 97.00 % 882,289 3.00 % Stephanie Wilkes elected 28,686,383 97.59 % 709,265 2.41 %

In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:

Director nominee Votes for % for Votes

withheld % withheld M. Dallas H. Ross 27,000,745 91.85 % 2,394,903 8.15 % Daniel Lafrance 28,212,162 95.97 % 1,183,486 4.03 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, Tel: (514) 940-4350, www.lanticrogers.com