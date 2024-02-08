ROGERS SUGAR ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

/THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 20, 2023 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 7, 2024. The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee

Outcome

Votes for

% for

Votes
against

% against

Dean Bergmame

elected

28,288,950

96.24 %

1,106,698

3.76 %

Shelley Potts

elected

29,139,048

99.13 %

256,600

0.87 %

M. Dallas H. Ross

elected

27,153,646

92.37 %

2,242,001

7.63 %

Daniel Lafrance

elected

28,297,214

96.26 %

1,098,434

3.74 %

Gary M. Collins

elected

28,513,359

97.00 %

882,289

3.00 %

Stephanie Wilkes

elected

28,686,383

97.59 %

709,265

2.41 %

In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:

Director nominee

Votes for

% for

Votes
withheld

% withheld

M. Dallas H. Ross

27,000,745

91.85 %

2,394,903

8.15 %

Daniel Lafrance

28,212,162

95.97 %

1,183,486

4.03 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, Tel: (514) 940-4350

