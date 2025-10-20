CLASS ACTION AUTHORIZED CONCERNING THE WIRELESS SERVICE INTERRUPTION WHICH BEGAN ON APRIL 19, 2021

NOTICE TO CLASS MEMBERS

YOU HAVE NOTHING TO PAY

MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - On February 20, 2024, the Superior Court of Quebec authorized the bringing of a national class action against Rogers Communication Inc., Rogers Communications Canada Inc. and Fido Solutions Inc. (hereinafter collectively the "Rogers Group") on behalf of the following Class:

All consumers in Canada who had and/or were using an existing "Rogers", "Rogers for Business", "Fido" and/or "Chatr" account, wireless line (cellular phone number) or contract, and who had their services interrupted on or about April 19, 2021;

(hereinafter the "Class" or "ClassMembers").

The Plaintiffs were ascribed the status of representative to act on behalf of all Class Members in Canada. They allege in their action that the Class Members suffered damages as of result of the service interruption to the Rogers, Fido and Chatr networks which began on April 19, 2021.

The exact composition of the Group will be determined soon by the Court with regard in particular to the residence of consumers, and if it is modified, you will be notified.

If the class action is successful, all members of the Class mentioned above may be eligible to receive compensation, including without limitation a partial reimbursement of service or subscription fees, and/or other compensatory, moral and/or punitive damages.

As Class Member, you do not have to pay for the attorney fees which will be paid from the damages that may be awarded through the class action, if applicable. The Court will be asked to decide the reasonableness of Class Counsel legal fees. In case of success, the Plaintiffs will also ask the Court to condemn the Rogers Group to pay their Class Counsel's legal fees and expenses, in addition to the amount claimed for the Class Members. The Court may however also decide that such fees and costs will be deducted from the amounts owed to the Class, if any.

Relevant information concerning the progress of the class action:

1. This class action will be brought in the District of Montreal.

2. The Court will have to resolve the following principal issues / questions of fact and law:

(a) Did Rogers Communications inc., Rogers Communications Canada inc. or Fido Solutions inc. commit a fault in relation to their cellular service on or around April 19, 2021?

(b) Are Rogers Communications inc., Rogers Communications Canada inc. or Fido Solutions inc. liable to the Class members for other service or subscription fees than the reimbursement already credited?

(c) Are Rogers Communications inc., Rogers Communications Canada inc. or Fido Solutions inc. liable to the class members for other damages suffered, including compensatory, moral and/or punitive damages, and if so, in what amount?

3. The Court, after having resolved the above questions, will decide if it should:

GRANT the Class Action of Plaintiffs on behalf of all the Class Members against Defendants;

CONDEMN Defendant to pay to the Class Members compensatory damages and moral damages caused by their cellular services interrupted on or about April 19, 2021, and ORDER collective recovery of these sums;

CONDEMN Defendant to pay to the Class Members punitive damages caused by their cellular services interrupted on or about April 19, 2021, and ORDER collective recovery of these sums;

THE WHOLE with interest and additional indemnity provided for in the Civil Code of Quebec and with full costs and expenses including experts' fees and publication fees to advise Class Members;

4. If you wish to exclude yourself from the class action, you have to notify the clerk of the Superior Court of Quebec, District of Montreal no later than November 23, 2025, by registered or certified mail to the following address:

Superior Court of Québec

Amram et al. vs. Rogers Communication Inc. et al (500-06-001144-217)

1 Notre-Dame Street East, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, H2Y 1B6

with a copy to the class counsel (by email if possible):

Lex Group Inc.

4101 Sherbrooke Street West

Westmount, Quebec, H3Z 1A7

Email: [email protected]

You must clearly state that you wish to exclude yourself from the class action Amram et al. vs. Rogers Communication Inc. et al (500-06-001144-217)

A Class Member can no longer request exclusion from the classafter November 23, 2025, unless specifically authorized by the Court.

As provided by the law, a Class Member who has not requested exclusion is bound by any judgment that may be rendered in the class action to be.

If you wish to be included in the class action, you have nothing to do and nothing to pay .

As a Class Member, you have the right to intervene in the present class action, in the manner provided for by law.

For more information on the class action:

Please visit the webpage dedicated to this class action on the Class Counsel's website: https://info.lexgroup.ca/rogers-fido-chatr

or contact the class counsel confidentially at the following coordinates (your information and communications with Class Counsel will remain confidential):

Lex Group Inc.

4101 Sherbrooke Street West

Westmount, QC, H3Z 1A7

Telephone: (514) 451-5500 (ext. 101)

Fax: (514) 940-1605

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.lexgroup.ca

You can also consult the central Registry of class actions where all class actions proceedings must be published at: https://www.registredesactionscollectives.quebec/en

THE PUBLICATION OF THIS LONG FORM NOTICE TO CLASS MEMBERS HAS BEEN APPROVED AND ORDERED BY THE SUPERIOR COURT OF QUÉBEC.

SOURCE Lex Group Inc.