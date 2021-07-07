The 460,000 square foot facility utilizes industry-leading melting and emissions abatement technologies, including ROCKWOOL's award-winning fuel-flexible melting technology that makes it possible for the factory to start operations using natural gas instead of coal. Using natural gas as the fuel source reduces the facility's CO 2 emissions by approximately 30 percent. Read more about our global commitment to sustainability here .

ROCKWOOL Group CEO Jens Birgersson says, "In the United States as in Europe and Asia, there is a growing demand for ROCKWOOL's non-combustible, recyclable stone wool insulation. The West Virginia facility will help meet that demand in North America. We are proud that our products play such an important role in reducing the energy consumption and carbon emissions associated with buildings, and do so in a safe, sustainable manner."

Rory Moss, President of ROCKWOOL North America, comments, "We're delighted to be up and running in West Virginia and providing the first increase in stone wool insulation production capacity since before the pandemic." Moss continues, "Our customers are looking to us to satisfy the growing demand for our insulation products, and we will be aggressively ramping up production over the coming months to deliver for them."

"ROCKWOOL is a valued and respected member of the business community in West Virginia. The company has proven themselves to be a terrific corporate citizen," says Mitch Carmichael, West Virginia's Secretary of Economic Development. "We are thrilled to welcome such an innovative company that is committed to supplying the North American market with advanced insulation products manufactured in West Virginia."

A well-trained, highly capable workforce is essential to the factory's success and supports ROCKWOOL's high quality standards. More than 110 employees from management level to skilled production staff have been hired to date, and as production ramps up over the next several months the total number of positions filled is expected to reach 150. These local jobs contribute to economic growth and development in the county, state, and overall in the country.

About ROCKWOOL™

With five manufacturing facilities and more than 1,100 employees, ROCKWOOL is North America's largest stone wool producer, offering advanced building insulation, industrial and technical solutions.

At ROCKWOOL Group, we are committed to enriching the lives of everyone who experiences our solutions. Our expertise is perfectly suited to tackling many of today's biggest sustainability and development challenges, from energy consumption and noise pollution to fire resilience, water scarcity and flooding. Our range of products reflects the diversity of the world's needs, supporting our stakeholders in reducing their own carbon footprint along the way.

Stone wool is a versatile material and forms the basis for all our businesses. With 11,500 passionate colleagues in 39 countries, we are the world leader in stone wool solutions, from building insulation to acoustic ceilings, external cladding systems to horticultural solutions, engineered fibers for industrial use to insulation for the process industry, marine and offshore. For more information, visit: www.rockwool.com (North America) or www.rockwool.com/group (global site).

