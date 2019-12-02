Rockwell American, a Subsidiary of DexKo Global Inc., Acquires Fenders N' More from C. Wolfe Industries, Inc.

NOVI, Mich., Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ -- DexKo Global Inc., the global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, and related components, is pleased to announce that Rockwell American has acquired Fenders N' More from C. Wolfe Industries, Inc. ("Wolfe Industries") located in Santa Fe Springs, CA. Fenders N' More, has served utility, horse, cargo, and boat trailer manufacturers for over 30 years with a complete line of quality fenders.

Rockwell American operates five manufacturing facilities and 14 distribution locations across the U.S. providing axles, fenders, leaf springs and trailer parts to a wide range of trailering and trucking markets. "Bringing the Fenders N' More business into our product offering strengthens our ability to serve our combined customers," said Chuck Vaughn, President Rockwell American. "Our goal is to offer the best portfolio of products, satisfying each of our customer's needs. We are excited to have the opportunity to service Fenders N' More's customers and we are confident that this will be a smooth transition for all."

"By adding Fenders N' More to Rockwell's portfolio, we continue to improve our industry-leading product offering and commitment to meeting our customers' diverse needs. The DexKo and Rockwell teams are focused on building our company and supporting our "Together is Better" culture," states Fred Bentley, CEO of DexKo Global.

About DexKo Global, Dexter and Rockwell

DexKo Global is a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS"). KPS is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $11.5 billion of assets under management.

Rockwell American is a subsidiary of Dexter, a leading manufacturer of trailer and vehicle components for the utility trailer, recreation vehicle, heavy duty, agricultural, marine, and specialty trailer markets. Dexter is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana employing over 2,700 people and operating 18 manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Canada and is a subsidiary of DexKo Global.

Please send inquiries to:

2900 Industrial Parkway East Stacey K. Miller, Brand & Communications Manager Elkhart, Indiana 46515 smiller@dexteraxle.com Phone: 574.295.7888 Phone: 574.296.7228 Fax: 574.296.7368



DexKo Global Inc. is the world's leading supplier of advanced chassis technology, chassis assemblies and related components with more than 130 years of experience in trailer and caravan components. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of Dexter and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs more than 5,000 associates with 44 production facilities and 23 distribution centers. DexKo Global Inc. has a turnover of more than US$ 1.5 billion and Dexter is a wholly owned subsidiary of DexKo Global, Inc. and has been a leading manufacturer of trailer axles and trailer brakes for nearly 60 years for the utility trailer, recreation vehicle, heavy duty, manufactured housing, agricultural, marine, and specialty trailer markets. Rockwell American is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dexter, and is a supplier of trailer axles, leaf springs, fenders and other components across North America under the Rockwell American brand. For more information visit www.dexteraxle.com and www.dexko.com .

KPS is the manager of the KPS Special Situations Funds, a family of investment funds with approximately $11.5 billion of assets under management. For over two decades, the Partners of KPS have worked exclusively to realize significant capital appreciation by making controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies across a diverse array of industries, including basic materials, branded consumer, healthcare and luxury products, automotive parts, capital equipment and general manufacturing. KPS creates value for its investors by working constructively with talented management teams to make businesses better, and generates investment returns by structurally improving the strategic position, competitiveness and profitability of its portfolio companies, rather than primarily relying on financial leverage. The KPS Funds' portfolio companies have aggregate annual revenues of over $8.3 billion, operate 134 manufacturing facilities in 26 countries, and employ over 28,000 associates, directly and through joint ventures worldwide. The KPS investment strategy and portfolio companies are described in detail at www.kpsfund.com .

SOURCE DexKo Global Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dexko.com

