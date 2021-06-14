Through an agreement between Roche Diabetes Care and Medtronic Canada, the Accu-Chek Guide Link is a state-of-the-art blood glucose meter designed to connect exclusively to the Medtronic MiniMed TM 770G insulin pump system.

The Accu-Chek Guide Link can provide seamless and highly accurate automated wireless results directly to the MiniMedTM 770G to help support the ongoing appropriate delivery of insulin to people living with Type 1 diabetes in persons two years of age and older.

LAVAL, QC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Roche Diabetes Care Canada is pleased to announce that it has received a Health Canada authorization for the Accu-Chek Guide Link blood glucose meter, the latest innovation from Roche Diabetes Care to help Canadians living with type-1 diabetes manage their health and worry less about daily therapy routines.

This state-of-the-art blood glucose meter pairs exclusively with the Medtronic MiniMedTM 770G -- the only insulin pump system in Canada that offers adaptive basal insulin delivery every 5 minutes for patients as young as two years of age, with the added benefits of smartphone connectivity. A smartphone connected pump system allows patients and their caregivers to see glucose and insulin data remotely on a smartphone, as well as share it automatically with their healthcare professional to optimize their diabetes management. Accurate test results from the meter are sent wirelessly to the pump system for quick sensor calibration and to support insulin adjustments.

This represents a breakthrough for insulin pump users that will help Canadians living with diabetes achieve greater freedom and better health.

"At Roche Diabetes Care, our vision is to help people with diabetes think less about their daily diabetes routine so they can focus more on life. This is why we are thrilled to bring this new innovation to Canada to better support the diabetes community," said Jade Dagher, Head of Sub-Region Canada, Australia & New Zealand. "Roche Diabetes Care partnership with Medtronic is a significant advancement for insulin pump users, delivering on our promise to offer integrated patient-centered care solutions that help people living with diabetes."

The Accu-Chek Guide Link was authorized based on clinical trials demonstrating its quick and accurate blood glucose readings that actually exceed accuracy standards.1 This is especially important for people living with diabetes on insulin therapy, as reliable and accurate blood glucose measurements are crucial to make the correct therapy decisions and insulin dosage needs.2,3

Roche Diabetes Care is very excited that this new innovation will help Canadians living with diabetes to simplify their diabetes management. The Accu-Chek Guide Link system is now available and exclusively to people living with Type 1 diabetes, two years of age and older, using the Medtronic MiniMedTM 770G insulin pump system. People living with diabetes and caregivers should speak to their healthcare professional or diabetes care team to determine if this product is appropriate for them.

About Roche Diabetes Care

Roche Diabetes Care has been pioneering innovative diabetes technologies and services for more than 40 years. More than 5,500 employees in over 100 markets worldwide work every day to support people with diabetes and those at risk to achieve more time in their target ranges and experience true relief from the daily therapy routines.

Being a global leader in integrated Personalised Diabetes Management (iPDM), Roche Diabetes Care collaborates with thought leaders around the globe, including people with diabetes, caregivers, healthcare providers and payers. Roche Diabetes Care aims to transform and advance care provision and foster sustainable care structures. Under the brands RocheDiabetes, Accu-Chek and mySugr, comprising glucose monitoring, insulin delivery systems and digital solutions, Roche Diabetes Care unites with its partners to create patient-centred value. By building and collaborating in an open ecosystem, connecting devices and digital solutions as well as contextualising relevant data points, Roche Diabetes Care enables deeper insights and a better understanding of the disease, leading to personalised and effective therapy adjustments. For better outcomes and true relief.

Since 2017, mySugr, one of the most popular diabetes management apps, is part of Roche Diabetes Care.

For more information, please visit www.rochediabetes.com , www.accu-chek.ca .

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

References:

_________________________

1 Brazq RL, Klaff LJ, Sussman AM. New generation blood glucose monitoring system exceeds international accuracy standards. J

Diabetes Sci Technol. 2016 ;10(6) :1414-1415 2 Brazg R., et al. J Diabetes Sci Technol 2013;7:144-152 3 Ginsberg B., J Diabetes Sci Technol. Jul 2009;3(4):903-913

SOURCE Roche Diabetes Care

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Roche Diagnostics, division of Hoffmann-La Roche Limited: Marie-Élaine Guay, Tel.: (450) 686-3138, E-mail: [email protected]; For consumers, please submit your inquiries at: Accu-Chek Customer Care, [email protected]