MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Quebec's leader in robotics and warehouse automation, NūMove Robotics & Vision, unveils its Center of Excellence; a hub dedicated to driving innovation, advancing technologies and stimulating knowledge creation.

The Center of Excellence is the result of an unprecedented $2 million investment in robotics in Quebec. It supports a wide range of research and development initiatives, while providing the opportunity to experience the potential of NūMove's warehouse automation systems in a real-life environment. As Quebec is trailing behind Ontario and the United States in productivity, NūMove is stepping up to develop new approaches that will make warehouses here and abroad more efficient and profitable.

"From the beginning, NūMove demonstrated leadership and vision by investing its own capital into the Center of Excellence, giving itself the flexibility to carefully identify the right partners. This marked one of the largest private investments in warehouse automation ever made in Quebec," says Samuel Jodoin, Managing Director of NūMove. Today, we're proud to have secured such exceptional partners like Investissement Québec and PME Montréal, who share our forward-thinking mindset and enthusiasm for the Center of Excellence," he adds.

"With its innovative automation solutions, NūMove is a partner of choice for companies looking to modernize their warehousing facilities and increase productivity. This state-of-the-art center of excellence, located here in Anjou, will undoubtedly contribute to Quebec's digital transformation," says Karine Boivin Roy, Member for Anjou–Louis-Riel and Governmental secretary for the Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

"The Centre of Excellence recently inaugurated by NūMove will host a fully automated production line, offering clients concrete solutions to optimize their operations. Investissement Québec, through its grand V initiative, is proud to support the deployment of these technologies, which represent much more than a milestone for NūMove: they serve as a powerful lever for increasing the productivity of Québec businesses, a key priority for our collective prosperity," says Bicha Ngo, President and CEO of Investissement Québec.

"PME MTL Est-de-l'Île is proud to support the establishment of NūMove's Centre of Excellence. This innovation-driven project actively contributes to the economic development of Montréal's East end. We commend the entrepreneurial spirit of the NūMove team and are pleased to support them with an investment of over $250,000 through the City of Montréal's funding," says Annie Bourgoin, Executive Director, PME MTL Est-de-l'Île

We would also like to highlight the support of our visionary partners: ABB Robotics, DRL Systems, Les entreprises Fabexp, Ryson International, SICK Sensor Intelligence and Storcan Ltd.

About NūMove

NūMove Robotics & Vision is a manufacturer and integrator of robotic systems and industrial automation solutions. Backed by a team of over 140 professionals and engineers, this Quebec-based leader develops palletizing, depalletizing, case packing, and storage technologies tailored to the needs of manufacturers and distribution centers. With deep expertise in design, programming, industrial vision, and software integration, NūMove transforms its clients' operations across a wide range of sectors, including food and beverage, warehousing, consumer goods, and more.

