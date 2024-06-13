Roborock Unveils Roborock Qrevo Master - A Powerful Self-Cleaning Robotic Vacuum with Improved Corner and Edge Technology

Roborock Qrevo Master Makes Elite Cleaning Accessible to All, Easing Life for Busy Families

HONG KONG, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, today announced its latest innovative cleaning device, the Roborock Qrevo Master. This powerful new robotic vacuum cleaner helps users Clean Like a Master, with innovative features including:

FlexiArm Design™ Technology : Reaches into tight corners and edges, leaving no dust behind.

: Reaches into tight corners and edges, leaving no dust behind. 10,000 Pa HyperForce® suction : Picks up hair, debris, and pet messes from all surfaces.

: Picks up hair, debris, and pet messes from all surfaces. DuoRoller Riser™ Brush : Achieve 99% hair removal from carpets effortlessly, with no worries about tangled hair.

: Achieve 99% hair removal from carpets effortlessly, with no worries about tangled hair. Multifunctional Dock 3.0 : Intelligently cleans and disinfects mops and cleans the dock base every time.

: Intelligently cleans and disinfects mops and cleans the dock base every time. "Hello Rocky" Intelligent Voice Assistant : Convenient cleaning is just a call away.

: Convenient cleaning is just a call away. Reactive AI Obstacle Recognition: Recognizes and avoids 62 types of objects, including pets.

"The Roborock Qrevo Master represents a significant leap forward in robotic cleaning technology," said Mr. Quan, Roborock President. "Offering unparalleled cleaning performance and a seamless user experience, the Roborock Qrevo Master delivers elite cleaning at an accessible price point."

Clean Like a Master: Revolutionary FlexiArm Design™ Reaches Every Corner and Edge, Effortlessly

Roborock's latest device is truly the master of corner coverage. Thanks to Roborock's innovative FlexiArm Design™ Side Brush, users can be sure the Roborock Qrevo Master will reach all corners of their home. This flexible side brush sweeps up messes in hard-to-reach corners, effectively covering 100% of vacuuming areas in corners to ensure a comprehensive clean.

This meticulous attention to detail extends to edges as well. The mop on the right side automatically extends, delivering an impressive 98.8% edge coverage. The FlexiArm Design™ Mop gets within a tiny 1.85mm of walls, leaving no dirt behind, regardless of the hard floor types.

Masterful Power: DuoRoller Riser™ Brush Delivers Powerful Cleaning on All Surfaces

The Roborock Qrevo Master tackles dirt, dust, and hair with ease, thanks to its innovative cleaning system. No matter the surface – hardwood, tile, or even carpets – the DuoRoller Riser™ Brush with 10,000 Pa HyperForce® suction effortlessly removes debris, leaving floors sparkling clean. Those with carpets can say goodbye to embedded hair, as the revolutionary Roborock Carpet Boost+ System™ achieves a remarkable 99% hair pick-up rate, ensuring are revitalized after each clean.

Power is nothing without intelligence. Thankfully, the Roborock Qrevo Master delivers on both fronts. Its dual-rubber spiral brush design eliminates hair tangles. Hidden scrapers whisk away hair that gets caught, helping you eliminate the hassle of manually removing tangled hair.

For added convenience, automatic brush and mop lifting protects users' floors and prevents stains after cleaning. This results in a deeper clean across the entire home, with minimal maintenance.

Ultimate Convenience: Multifunctional Dock 3.0 Delivers a Truly Hands-free Cleaning Experience

The Multifunctional Dock 3.0 isn't just a charging station, it's a home that helps your cleaning companion stay at the top of its game. Its 60-degree hot water mop washing function removes stains and dirt, delivering a deeper clean. It removes 99.7% of bacteria, ensuring your home is not just clean, but thoroughly sanitized.

While washing, the Multifunctional Dock 3.0 deploys an intelligent dirt detection system to assess how dirty the water is, and decide if a second wash is needed for complete cleanliness. In heavily soiled areas, it will automatically trigger a re-mopping function to ensure thoroughly cleaned floors.

Multifunctional Dock 3.0 uses dual rotating scrapers to keep the dock clean, minimizing dirt accumulation and eliminating the need to get your hands dirty. All the accessories and the dock base are detachable and washable, making maintenance a breeze. The Multifunctional Dock 3.0 also includes Auto Dust Emptying, Warm Air Drying, and Auto Tank Refilling features. With the Multifunctional Dock 3.0, Roborock Qrevo Master provides the ultimate cleaning convenience.

Cleaning Made Simple: Smart Features and Effortless App Control

With the Roborock Qrevo Master, convenient cleaning is just a call away thanks to the "Hello Rocky" Intelligent Voice Assistant. Users can start and stop cleaning, adjust settings and more with a simple voice command. No need to bend down and press buttons, just tell Rocky what to do and relax.

But the Roborock Qrevo Master isn't just about convenience, it's also about smart navigation. Thanks to Reactive AI Obstacle Recognition, the Roborock Qrevo Master identifies and avoids a whopping 62 types of objects, including your furry friends. This intelligent system ensures a smooth cleaning experience, preventing the vacuum from getting stuck or tangled. The Roborock Qrevo Master navigates your home with ease, leaving you with a clean space and peace of mind.

Availability

The Qrevo Master is available for purchase in the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain now.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

