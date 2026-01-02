The Greatest Meeting The Greatest: Roborock joins hands with Real Madrid in strategic partnership with innovation at the core

MADRID, Jan. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Roborock, the global leader in home robotics engineered to simplify cleaning in daily life, has announced today a strategic global partnership with Real Madrid Football Club's First Men and First Women teams, widely ranked as one of the greatest football clubs in history. Under the umbrella theme of "The Greatest Meeting The Greatest", both brands embark on a multi-year journey that begins with a joint brand experience at the global Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, running in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9, where both consumers and business partners will be able to interact with innovative displays featuring both brands. Under this agreement, Roborock becomes Real Madrid's official global partner in the cleaning vacuum category.

Roborock joins hands with Real Madrid in strategic partnership From left to right: Roborock President, Quan Gang, and Real Madrid Director of Institutional Relations, Emilio Butragueño

The agreement signed in Madrid between Roborock President Mr Quan Gang and Mr Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations of Real Madrid, responds to a deep affinity between the brand ethos of both organizations, which have achieved remarkable historical performance with innovation as common denominator.

Born 11 years ago, Roborock has been named in 2024 by research firm IDC the No.1 best-selling brand globally in its Robotic Vacuum Cleaner vertical (1). Roborock was born by bringing to the market innovations that dramatically improved the category's performance. Widely known for accelerating the adoption of robot vacuums around the world by making them navigate smartly around the house through its pioneering Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) technology, Roborock has continued investing in innovation and is now fully immersed in releasing AI-driven robotics that relieve human intervention in the cleaning process. One of its latest developments, the Roborock Saros Z70, is the world's only commercially availiable robot vacuum with an AI-assisted robotic arm that users can customize to help pick up small obstacles such as socks and papers from the floor.

Roborock president, Mr Quan Gang, comments: "At Roborock, we believe true innovation exists to free people's time and make everyday life smarter and more meaningful. As a global leader in smart cleaning, we are proud to partner with Real Madrid -- a club that represents the highest standard of excellence, precision, and relentless pursuit of greatness. Both Roborock and Real Madrid are shaped by their communities -- guided by millions of users and fans who inspire us to continuously raise the bar. Through this partnership, we aim to bring 'Real Smart Cleaning' to life for consumers worldwide, creating smarter homes, more effortless living, and experiences that connect people to greatness both on the pitch and at home."

Equally, Real Madrid has by several metrics, the most remarkable performance as a football club and has played a major role in the history of the sport itself by nurturing a winning culture based on talent and achieving strong fandom enthusiasm that transcends national borders. Real Madrid is the world's football club with the highest amount of achievements. Holding 15 Champions League titles, 36 La Liga titles, and 20 Copa del Rey titles, FIFA also recognized Real Madrid as the best club of the 20th century, an honor no other club has received.

Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations with Real Madrid, explains: "Partnering with top-tier companies helps us grow as a club. We share core values with them, such as the pursuit of excellence, leadership, and the constant ambition to improve. We are very pleased, as we are confident that this marks the beginning of a highly rewarding and long-lasting relationship"

Looking ahead, Roborock will gain prominent brand presence across Real Madrid's home matches at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium, reaching hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. The partnership will bring Roborock's smart-cleaning innovations to life through stadium exposure, campaigns and player-led storytelling that translate the meaning of "Real Smart Cleaning" from the pitch to the home. Both brands will also collaborate on global fan experiences and immersive activations, while working alongside the Real Madrid Foundation to help create cleaner, safer and more supportive environments for children and families. As artificial intelligence continues to transform daily life, Roborock remains committed to advancing intelligent robotics and home automation, enabling consumers to enjoy a freer, more effortless lifestyle while Roborock takes care of the cleaning.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. Having become the #1 best-selling robotic vacuum cleaner brand according to IDC*, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, robotic lawn mowers and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in millions of homes across more than 170 countries and regions. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. As of 2026, Roborock serves more than 22 million households. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

About Real Madrid

Real Madrid C.F. is a sporting institution with 123 years of history. It holds the record for European Cups in both football (15) and basketball (11) and was designated by FIFA as the Best Club of the 20th Century. With over 660 million followers across social media platforms, it has a global fan base that extends to every continent. Brand Finance has recognized Real Madrid as the world's strongest football brand for three consecutive years, and Deloitte's Football Money League has ranked it as the club with the highest revenues worldwide in the 2023–24 season. Further information is available at realmadrid.com , the most visited football club website for the seventh consecutive year.

(*) - According to research firm IDC on its 2024 Q4 Worldwide Smart Home Device Tracker

