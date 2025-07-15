ITASCA, Ill., July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Robertshaw, a global leader in the design and manufacture of industrial control products and systems, and a recognized technology leader in thermal and flow control solutions, has announced the launch of its 2025 Ranco® commercial refrigeration line. This upgraded line—featuring important new products and enhancements to existing ones—continues the legacy of innovation from the Ranco business, which was founded in 1913.

The 2025 Ranco® commercial refrigeration line showcases the brand's most comprehensive and advanced product offering to date, positioning it as a reliable, one-stop source for high-performance refrigeration components. This expanded portfolio includes reversing valves, filter driers, pressure controls, pressure switches, temperature controls, sight glasses, and four essential products:

TXV Valves – Thermostatic expansion valves precisely regulate refrigerant flow into the evaporator coil, enhancing efficiency and ensuring consistent system performance.

– Thermostatic expansion valves precisely regulate refrigerant flow into the evaporator coil, enhancing efficiency and ensuring consistent system performance. Solenoid Valves – Engineered for superior refrigerant flow control, these valves deliver optimal performance in both commercial and industrial environments.

– Engineered for superior refrigerant flow control, these valves deliver optimal performance in both commercial and industrial environments. Ball Valves – Designed for leak-free, bi-directional flow, Ranco ball valves also feature an optional access port for streamlined system maintenance.

– Designed for leak-free, bi-directional flow, Ranco ball valves also feature an optional access port for streamlined system maintenance. Vibration Absorber Hoses – These hoses effectively isolate and reduce system vibrations, decreasing noise, minimizing mechanical stress, and extending equipment lifespan.

Additionally, enhancements have been made to our newly released solutions to further optimize system performance—incorporating ultra-premium filter materials, advanced leak-proof sealing technologies, and more compact, space-efficient designs.

Ranco products are found in many of the world's most popular brands, so those products can meet the most demanding pressure, temperature, and defrost control requirements. "We recently recognized Robertshaw's 125th anniversary by celebrating '125 years of Innovation'," says John Hewitt, CEO of Robertshaw. "We're excited to continue our legacy of innovation with these exciting new Ranco products and features."

To inquire about pricing and availability on the new Ranco 2025 commercial refrigeration line please visit robertshaw.com/commercial-refrigeration-solutions.

About Robertshaw and Ranco

Backed by a rich heritage of innovation spanning over 125 years, Robertshaw is a leading innovator in the flow control of gas, water and other fluids. It is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois and employs more than 5,500 employees in 12 countries. The Ranco business was founded in 1913 and has earned a strong global reputation for innovative heating, ventilation, refrigeration, and air conditioning controls. For more information, please visit www.robertshaw.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Kretschmar

Sr. Marketing Manager

M +1 847 284 0266 | O +1 630 260 3222

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Robertshaw