ROBERT HALF REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $65 million, or $0.64 per share, on revenues of $1.465 billion. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $96 million, or $0.90 per share, on revenues of $1.564 billion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $197 million, or $1.91 per share, on revenues of $4.413 billion. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $324 million, or $3.04 per share, on revenues of $4.920 billion.

"Revenues and earnings for the third quarter exceeded our expectations, driven by very strong results from Protiviti, which posted sequential and year-on-year revenue gains," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive of Robert Half. "While client budgets remain constrained and decision cycles extended, business confidence levels are improving, aided by continuing progress on inflation and the beginning of a global rate-cutting cycle. This is reflected in our most recent weekly sequential results, which have been stable and consistent for the past 12 to 14 weeks. We continue to be confident — both in our ability to weather the current climate and in our future growth prospects as the macro landscape improves.

"We would like to thank our people across the globe, whose efforts have made possible a number of new accolades. Most recently, Robert Half was named one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™, one of PEOPLE's Companies that Care® and one of the World's Best Employers by Forbes. We also received five prestigious Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts w3 Awards for recent enhancements made to our Robert Half mobile app, highlighting our ongoing commitment to innovation," Waddell concluded.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INC SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Service revenues $ 1,465,004

$ 1,563,812

$ 4,413,465

$ 4,919,625 Costs of services 893,348

922,873

2,702,333

2,928,785















Gross margin 571,656

640,939

1,711,132

1,990,840















Selling, general and administrative expenses 510,786

496,732

1,533,213

1,590,865 (Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

(which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) (29,230)

14,275

(88,339)

(41,363) Amortization of intangible assets 305

720

913

2,162 Interest income, net (5,391)

(7,131)

(16,990)

(17,276) Income before income taxes 95,186

136,343

282,335

456,452 Provision for income taxes 29,735

40,798

85,027

132,610















Net income $ 65,451

$ 95,545

$ 197,308

$ 323,842















Diluted net income per share $ 0.64

$ 0.90

$ 1.91

$ 3.04















Weighted average shares:













Basic 102,175

105,340

103,034

105,950 Diluted 102,393

105,810

103,371

106,450

ROBERT HALF INC SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION













Contract talent solutions













Finance and accounting $ 614,131

$ 676,588

$ 1,879,221

$ 2,175,812 Administrative and customer support 178,409

196,565

568,685

626,938 Technology 160,184

170,574

476,053

546,432 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1) (122,321)

(100,630)

(351,601)

(341,228) Total contract talent solutions 830,403

943,097

2,572,358

3,007,954 Permanent placement talent solutions 123,275

139,931

379,105

445,922 Protiviti 511,326

480,784

1,462,002

1,465,749 Total service revenues $ 1,465,004

$ 1,563,812

$ 4,413,465

$ 4,919,625





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) BUSINESS SEGMENT INCOME INFORMATION:





















Contract talent solutions $ 25,844 3.1 %

$ 58,475 6.2 %

$ 114,108 4.4 %

$ 241,937 8.0 % Permanent placement talent solutions $ 12,187 9.9 %

$ 19,055 13.6 %

$ 40,190 10.6 %

$ 64,612 14.5 % Protiviti $ 52,069 10.2 %

$ 52,402 10.9 %

$ 111,960 7.7 %

$ 134,789 9.2 %





September 30,



2024

2023



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 570,466

$ 729,472 Accounts receivable, net

$ 885,401

$ 941,121 Total assets

$ 2,982,225

$ 3,021,050 Total current liabilities

$ 1,310,252

$ 1,276,278 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,473,835

$ 1,579,971





Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2024

2023



(Unaudited) SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 38,713

$ 37,963 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 22,879

$ 28,479 Capital expenditures

$ 42,012

$ 34,149 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

2,460

2,362

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates performance.

As adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Relationships

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 Gross Margin





























































Contract talent solutions $ 323,035

$ 375,158

$ 323,035

$ 375,158

38.9 %

39.8 %

38.9 %

39.8 %

$ 1,009,766

$ 1,197,419

$ 1,009,766

$ 1,197,419

39.3 %

39.8 %

39.3 %

39.8 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 123,004

139,681

123,004

139,681

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

378,353

445,051

378,353

445,051

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Total talent solutions 446,039

514,839

446,039

514,839

46.8 %

47.5 %

46.8 %

47.5 %

1,388,119

1,642,470

1,388,119

1,642,470

47.0 %

47.6 %

47.0 %

47.6 % Protiviti 125,617

126,100

131,707

123,255

24.6 %

26.2 %

25.8 %

25.6 %

323,013

348,370

340,690

355,621

22.1 %

23.8 %

23.3 %

24.3 % Total $ 571,656

$ 640,939

$ 577,746

$ 638,094

39.0 %

41.0 %

39.4 %

40.8 %

$ 1,711,132

$ 1,990,840

$ 1,728,809

$ 1,998,091

38.8 %

40.5 %

39.2 %

40.6 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 323,035 38.9 %

$ 123,004 99.8 %

$ 446,039 46.8 %

$ 125,617 24.6 %

$ 571,656 39.0 %

$ 375,158 39.8 %

$ 139,681 99.8 %

$ 514,839 47.5 %

$ 126,100 26.2 %

$ 640,939 41.0 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

— —

6,090 1.2 %

6,090 0.4 %

— —

— —

— —

(2,845) (0.6 %)

(2,845) (0.2 %) As Adjusted $ 323,035 38.9 %

$ 123,004 99.8 %

$ 446,039 46.8 %

$ 131,707 25.8 %

$ 577,746 39.4 %

$ 375,158 39.8 %

$ 139,681 99.8 %

$ 514,839 47.5 %

$ 123,255 25.6 %

$ 638,094 40.8 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:































































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 1,009,766 39.3 %

$ 378,353 99.8 %

$ 1,388,119 47.0 %

$ 323,013 22.1 %

$ 1,711,132 38.8 %

$ 1,197,419 39.8 %

$ 445,051 99.8 %

$ 1,642,470 47.6 %

$ 348,370 23.8 %

$ 1,990,840 40.5 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

— —

17,677 1.2 %

17,677 0.4 %

— —

— —

— —

7,251 0.5 %

7,251 0.1 % As Adjusted $ 1,009,766 39.3 %

$ 378,353 99.8 %

$ 1,388,119 47.0 %

$ 340,690 23.3 %

$ 1,728,809 39.2 %

$ 1,197,419 39.8 %

$ 445,051 99.8 %

$ 1,642,470 47.6 %

$ 355,621 24.3 %

$ 1,998,091 40.6 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Relationships

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



























































Contract talent solutions $ 317,727

$ 306,503

$ 297,191

$ 316,683

38.3 %

32.5 %

35.8 %

33.6 %

$ 958,201

$ 985,967

$ 895,658

$ 955,482

37.2 %

32.8 %

34.8 %

31.8 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 113,421

119,376

110,817

120,626

92.0 %

85.3 %

89.9 %

86.2 %

346,282

384,066

338,163

380,439

91.3 %

86.1 %

89.2 %

85.3 % Total talent solutions 431,148

425,879

408,008

437,309

45.2 %

39.3 %

42.8 %

40.4 %

1,304,483

1,370,033

1,233,821

1,335,921

44.2 %

39.7 %

41.8 %

38.7 % Protiviti 79,638

70,853

79,638

70,853

15.6 %

14.7 %

15.6 %

14.7 %

228,730

220,832

228,730

220,832

15.6 %

15.1 %

15.6 %

15.1 % Total $ 510,786

$ 496,732

$ 487,646

$ 508,162

34.9 %

31.8 %

33.3 %

32.5 %

$ 1,533,213

$ 1,590,865

$ 1,462,551

$ 1,556,753

34.7 %

32.3 %

33.1 %

31.6 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























































As Reported $ 317,727 38.3 %

$ 113,421 92.0 %

$ 431,148 45.2 %

$ 79,638 15.6 %

$ 510,786 34.9 %

$ 306,503 32.5 %

$ 119,376 85.3 %

$ 425,879 39.3 %

$ 70,853 14.7 %

$ 496,732 31.8 % Adjustments (1) (20,536) (2.5 %)

(2,604) (2.1 %)

(23,140) (2.4 %)

— —

(23,140) (1.6 %)

10,180 1.1 %

1,250 0.9 %

11,430 1.1 %

— —

11,430 0.7 % As Adjusted $ 297,191 35.8 %

$ 110,817 89.9 %

$ 408,008 42.8 %

$ 79,638 15.6 %

$ 487,646 33.3 %

$ 316,683 33.6 %

$ 120,626 86.2 %

$ 437,309 40.4 %

$ 70,853 14.7 %

$ 508,162 32.5 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:































































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























































As Reported $ 958,201 37.2 %

$ 346,282 91.3 %

$ 1,304,483 44.2 %

$ 228,730 15.6 %

$ 1,533,213 34.7 %

$ 985,967 32.8 %

$ 384,066 86.1 %

$ 1,370,033 39.7 %

$ 220,832 15.1 %

$ 1,590,865 32.3 % Adjustments (1) (62,543) (2.4 %)

(8,119) (2.1 %)

(70,662) (2.4 %)

— —

(70,662) (1.6 %)

(30,485) (1.0 %)

(3,627) (0.8 %)

(34,112) (1.0 %)

— —

(34,112) (0.7 %) As Adjusted $ 895,658 34.8 %

$ 338,163 89.2 %

$ 1,233,821 41.8 %

$ 228,730 15.6 %

$ 1,462,551 33.1 %

$ 955,482 31.8 %

$ 380,439 85.3 %

$ 1,335,921 38.7 %

$ 220,832 15.1 %

$ 1,556,753 31.6 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED): (in thousands) The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income taxes

for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Income before income taxes $ 95,186 6.5 %

$ 136,343 8.7 %

$ 282,335 6.4 %

$ 456,452 9.3 % Interest income, net (5,391) (0.3 %)

(7,131) (0.4 %)

(16,990) (0.4 %)

(17,276) (0.3 %) Amortization of intangible assets 305 0.0 %

720 0.0 %

913 0.0 %

2,162 0.0 % Combined segment income $ 90,100 6.2 %

$ 129,932 8.3 %

$ 266,258 6.0 %

$ 441,338 9.0 %

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):



Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2023

2024

2023

2024



Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3 Global















































Finance and accounting

-11.0

-16.0

-17.2

-17.5

-13.6

-9.2

-10.8

-15.2

-17.8

-17.0

-13.5

-10.5 Administrative and customer support

-23.0

-21.5

-18.7

-8.9

-9.8

-9.2

-23.0

-21.2

-19.4

-8.3

-9.8

-10.8 Technology

-16.7

-21.3

-21.7

-18.6

-13.1

-6.1

-16.2

-20.0

-21.8

-17.8

-13.1

-7.6 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

-16.5

-24.2

-26.6

-10.3

1.4

21.6

-16.5

-23.8

-27.2

-9.9

1.3

19.4 Total contract talent solutions

-14.3

-17.3

-17.2

-16.7

-14.5

-11.9

-14.0

-16.4

-17.7

-16.2

-14.4

-13.2 Permanent placement talent solutions

-25.4

-23.3

-22.0

-20.4

-12.2

-11.9

-25.0

-22.5

-22.6

-19.8

-12.0

-13.2 Total talent solutions

-15.9

-18.1

-17.8

-17.2

-14.2

-11.9

-15.6

-17.3

-18.3

-16.7

-14.0

-13.2 Protiviti

-1.2

-6.0

-7.1

-6.1

-0.9

6.4

-1.0

-4.9

-7.5

-5.4

-0.9

4.5 Total

-12.0

-14.7

-14.7

-14.0

-10.2

-6.3

-11.7

-13.8

-15.2

-13.4

-10.1

-7.7

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

-16.0

-20.7

-20.5

-19.1

-15.7

-12.4

-15.9

-19.2

-20.3

-18.6

-15.8

-13.7 Permanent placement talent solutions

-26.2

-26.9

-22.6

-19.3

-11.5

-9.0

-26.1

-25.5

-22.5

-18.7

-11.7

-10.4 Total talent solutions

-17.4

-21.5

-20.7

-19.1

-15.2

-12.0

-17.2

-20.0

-20.6

-18.6

-15.3

-13.3 Protiviti

-2.4

-7.4

-7.3

-4.8

3.3

9.3

-2.3

-5.6

-7.2

-4.2

3.1

7.6 Total

-13.3

-17.5

-16.8

-14.9

-9.6

-5.2

-13.2

-15.9

-16.7

-14.3

-9.7

-6.7

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

-7.6

-3.1

-4.4

-8.4

-10.0

-10.6

-6.2

-4.9

-7.5

-7.5

-9.4

-11.7 Permanent placement talent solutions

-23.4

-13.0

-20.6

-23.2

-13.8

-18.6

-21.9

-14.2

-22.8

-22.1

-13.0

-19.8 Total talent solutions

-10.6

-4.8

-7.2

-10.8

-10.7

-11.9

-9.2

-6.6

-10.1

-9.9

-10.0

-13.0 Protiviti

3.3

0.3

-6.1

-11.3

-16.2

-5.6

4.2

-1.5

-8.9

-10.1

-15.9

-8.1 Total

-7.0

-3.5

-6.9

-10.9

-12.2

-10.2

-5.8

-5.3

-9.8

-10.0

-11.6

-11.7





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED): Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024 Finance and accounting























As Reported

-11.0

-16.0

-17.2

-17.5

-13.6

-9.2 Billing Days Impact

0.1

1.6

0.1

0.7

-0.3

-1.5 Currency Impact

0.1

-0.8

-0.7

-0.2

0.4

0.2 As Adjusted

-10.8

-15.2

-17.8

-17.0

-13.5

-10.5

























Administrative and customer support























As Reported

-23.0

-21.5

-18.7

-8.9

-9.8

-9.2 Billing Days Impact

0.1

1.4

0.2

0.8

-0.3

-1.5 Currency Impact

-0.1

-1.1

-0.9

-0.2

0.3

-0.1 As Adjusted

-23.0

-21.2

-19.4

-8.3

-9.8

-10.8

























Technology























As Reported

-16.7

-21.3

-21.7

-18.6

-13.1

-6.1 Billing Days Impact

0.1

1.5

0.1

0.7

-0.3

-1.5 Currency Impact

0.4

-0.2

-0.2

0.1

0.3

0.0 As Adjusted

-16.2

-20.0

-21.8

-17.8

-13.1

-7.6

























Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

-16.5

-24.2

-26.6

-10.3

1.4

21.6 Billing Days Impact

0.1

1.4

0.1

0.7

-0.3

-1.9 Currency Impact

-0.1

-1.0

-0.7

-0.3

0.2

-0.3 As Adjusted

-16.5

-23.8

-27.2

-9.9

1.3

19.4

























Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

-14.3

-17.3

-17.2

-16.7

-14.5

-11.9 Billing Days Impact

0.1

1.6

0.2

0.6

-0.3

-1.4 Currency Impact

0.2

-0.7

-0.7

-0.1

0.4

0.1 As Adjusted

-14.0

-16.4

-17.7

-16.2

-14.4

-13.2

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-25.4

-23.3

-22.0

-20.4

-12.2

-11.9 Billing Days Impact

0.1

1.5

0.1

0.7

-0.3

-1.4 Currency Impact

0.3

-0.7

-0.7

-0.1

0.5

0.1 As Adjusted

-25.0

-22.5

-22.6

-19.8

-12.0

-13.2

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-15.9

-18.1

-17.8

-17.2

-14.2

-11.9 Billing Days Impact

0.1

1.5

0.2

0.6

-0.2

-1.4 Currency Impact

0.2

-0.7

-0.7

-0.1

0.4

0.1 As Adjusted

-15.6

-17.3

-18.3

-16.7

-14.0

-13.2

























Protiviti























As Reported

-1.2

-6.0

-7.1

-6.1

-0.9

6.4 Billing Days Impact

0.2

1.8

0.2

0.7

-0.3

-1.7 Currency Impact

0.0

-0.7

-0.6

0.0

0.3

-0.2 As Adjusted

-1.0

-4.9

-7.5

-5.4

-0.9

4.5

























Total























As Reported

-12.0

-14.7

-14.7

-14.0

-10.2

-6.3 Billing Days Impact

0.2

1.6

0.1

0.7

-0.3

-1.4 Currency Impact

0.1

-0.7

-0.6

-0.1

0.4

0.0 As Adjusted

-11.7

-13.8

-15.2

-13.4

-10.1

-7.7

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED): Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-16.0

-20.7

-20.5

-19.1

-15.7

-12.4 Billing Days Impact

0.1

1.5

0.2

0.5

-0.1

-1.3 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-15.9

-19.2

-20.3

-18.6

-15.8

-13.7

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-26.2

-26.9

-22.6

-19.3

-11.5

-9.0 Billing Days Impact

0.1

1.4

0.1

0.6

-0.2

-1.4 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-26.1

-25.5

-22.5

-18.7

-11.7

-10.4

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-17.4

-21.5

-20.7

-19.1

-15.2

-12.0 Billing Days Impact

0.2

1.5

0.1

0.5

-0.1

-1.3 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-17.2

-20.0

-20.6

-18.6

-15.3

-13.3

























Protiviti























As Reported

-2.4

-7.4

-7.3

-4.8

3.3

9.3 Billing Days Impact

0.1

1.8

0.1

0.6

-0.2

-1.7 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-2.3

-5.6

-7.2

-4.2

3.1

7.6

























Total























As Reported

-13.3

-17.5

-16.8

-14.9

-9.6

-5.2 Billing Days Impact

0.1

1.6

0.1

0.6

-0.1

-1.5 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-13.2

-15.9

-16.7

-14.3

-9.7

-6.7

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED): Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-7.6

-3.1

-4.4

-8.4

-10.0

-10.6 Billing Days Impact

0.6

1.8

0.1

1.5

-1.1

-1.6 Currency Impact

0.8

-3.6

-3.2

-0.6

1.7

0.5 As Adjusted

-6.2

-4.9

-7.5

-7.5

-9.4

-11.7

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-23.4

-13.0

-20.6

-23.2

-13.8

-18.6 Billing Days Impact

0.5

1.6

0.1

1.3

-1.0

-1.6 Currency Impact

1.0

-2.8

-2.3

-0.2

1.8

0.4 As Adjusted

-21.9

-14.2

-22.8

-22.1

-13.0

-19.8

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-10.6

-4.8

-7.2

-10.8

-10.7

-11.9 Billing Days Impact

0.6

1.7

0.2

1.4

-1.0

-1.6 Currency Impact

0.8

-3.5

-3.1

-0.5

1.7

0.5 As Adjusted

-9.2

-6.6

-10.1

-9.9

-10.0

-13.0

























Protiviti























As Reported

3.3

0.3

-6.1

-11.3

-16.2

-5.6 Billing Days Impact

0.7

1.8

0.2

1.4

-1.0

-1.7 Currency Impact

0.2

-3.6

-3.0

-0.2

1.3

-0.8 As Adjusted

4.2

-1.5

-8.9

-10.1

-15.9

-8.1

























Total























As Reported

-7.0

-3.5

-6.9

-10.9

-12.2

-10.2 Billing Days Impact

0.5

1.7

0.1

1.3

-1.0

-1.6 Currency Impact

0.7

-3.5

-3.0

-0.4

1.6

0.1 As Adjusted

-5.8

-5.3

-9.8

-10.0

-11.6

-11.7

