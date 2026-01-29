ROBERT HALF REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net income was $32 million, or $0.32 per share, on revenues of $1.302 billion. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net income was $54 million, or $0.53 per share, on revenues of $1.382 billion.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income was $133 million, or $1.33 per share, on revenues of $5.379 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was $252 million, or $2.44 per share, on revenues of $5.796 billion.

"For the fourth quarter of 2025, global enterprise revenues were $1.302 billion, down 6 percent from last year's fourth quarter on a reported basis and down 7 percent on an adjusted basis," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "We are very pleased to see talent solutions and enterprise revenues return to positive sequential growth on a same-day constant currency basis for the first time in over three years. Weekly revenue trends during the quarter continued to show positive momentum, which extended into the first three weeks of January. Our revenues and earnings exceeded the midpoint of our previous fourth-quarter guidance.

"We thank our global workforce for their continued dedication, which once again earned Robert Half recognition by Fortune® as one of the World's Most Admired Companies™. We are proud of our unique position as the only company in our industry to be awarded this distinction for nearly three decades. We were also recognized as one of Forbes' World's Top Companies for Women and chosen by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and, with Protiviti, has been named as a Fortune® World's Most Admired Company™ and one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Certain information contained in Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other parts of this report may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the future operating results or financial positions of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "should," "could," "would," "may," "might," "will," or variations or negatives thereof or by similar or comparable words or phrases. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking information about the Company's corporate responsibility and compliance programs, including targets or goals, may not be considered material for the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or other mandatory reporting purposes and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing; on internal controls, diligence or processes that are evolving; on representations reviewed or provided by third parties; and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Forward-looking statements are estimates only and are based on management's current expectations, currently available information and current strategy, plans or forecasts, and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, often beyond our control and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes, or the timing of these results or outcomes, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of United States of America ("U.S.") or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the U.S. or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the development, proliferation and adoption of artificial intelligence ("AI") by the Company and the third parties it serves; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services, or the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its engagement professionals, or for events impacting its engagement professionals on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the impact of extreme weather conditions on the Company and its candidates and clients; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of health care or other reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted or that the Company could experience a cybersecurity breach; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the facts that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update information in this report, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, and notwithstanding any historical practice of doing so.

A copy of this release is available at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center .

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INC SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Service revenues $ 1,302,379

$ 1,382,372

$ 5,378,506

$ 5,795,837 Costs of services 812,816

846,274

3,376,193

3,548,607















Gross margin 489,563

536,098

2,002,313

2,247,230















Selling, general and administrative expenses 467,112

471,630

1,925,852

2,005,756 Operating income 22,451

64,468

76,461

241,474 Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) (20,988)

(5,740)

(106,092)

(94,079) Interest income, net (3,478)

(5,128)

(11,799)

(22,118) Income before income taxes 46,917

75,336

194,352

357,671 Provision for income taxes 15,161

21,046

61,362

106,073















Net income $ 31,756

$ 54,290

$ 132,990

$ 251,598















Diluted net income per share $ 0.32

$ 0.53

$ 1.33

$ 2.44















Weighted average shares:













Basic 99,508

101,549

100,116

102,661 Diluted 99,669

102,008

100,312

103,028

ROBERT HALF INC SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION













Contract talent solutions













Finance and accounting $ 535,229

$ 574,898

$ 2,207,152

$ 2,454,119 Administrative and customer support 153,032

172,783

642,939

741,468 Technology 156,383

158,009

625,179

634,062 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1) (123,797)

(120,176)

(485,187)

(471,777) Total contract talent solutions 720,847

785,514

2,990,083

3,357,872 Permanent placement talent solutions 102,571

108,099

439,500

487,204 Protiviti 478,961

488,759

1,948,923

1,950,761 Total service revenues $ 1,302,379

$ 1,382,372

$ 5,378,506

$ 5,795,837





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.





December 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited)



SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 464,435

$ 537,583 Accounts receivable, net

$ 748,457

$ 772,285 Total assets

$ 2,856,276

$ 2,854,405 Total current liabilities

$ 1,384,506

$ 1,285,739 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,275,857

$ 1,378,003





Year Ended

December 31,



2025

2024



(Unaudited)



SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 50,031

$ 52,053 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 28,522

$ 29,210 Capital expenditures

$ 53,155

$ 56,318 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

1,702

3,507

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; adjusted operating income; and adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses and adjusted operating income, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current-period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Relationships

Year Ended December 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Gross Margin





























































Contract talent solutions $ 282,340

$ 306,758

$ 282,340

$ 306,758

39.2 %

39.1 %

39.2 %

39.1 %

$ 1,166,761

$ 1,316,524

$ 1,166,761

$ 1,316,524

39.0 %

39.2 %

39.0 %

39.2 % Permanent placement talent solutions 102,390

107,866

102,390

107,866

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

438,705

486,219

438,705

486,219

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Total talent solutions 384,730

414,624

384,730

414,624

46.7 %

46.4 %

46.7 %

46.4 %

1,605,466

1,802,743

1,605,466

1,802,743

46.8 %

46.9 %

46.8 %

46.9 % Protiviti 104,833

121,474

109,413

122,560

21.9 %

24.9 %

22.8 %

25.1 %

396,847

444,487

420,609

463,250

20.4 %

22.8 %

21.6 %

23.7 % Total $ 489,563

$ 536,098

$ 494,143

$ 537,184

37.6 %

38.8 %

37.9 %

38.9 %

$ 2,002,313

$ 2,247,230

$ 2,026,075

$ 2,265,993

37.2 %

38.8 %

37.7 %

39.1 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 282,340 39.2 %

$ 102,390 99.8 %

$ 384,730 46.7 %

$ 104,833 21.9 %

$ 489,563 37.6 %

$ 306,758 39.1 %

$ 107,866 99.8 %

$ 414,624 46.4 %

$ 121,474 24.9 %

$ 536,098 38.8 % Adjustments (1) -- --

-- --

-- --

4,580 0.9 %

4,580 0.3 %

-- --

-- --

-- --

1,086 0.2 %

1,086 0.1 % As Adjusted $ 282,340 39.2 %

$ 102,390 99.8 %

$ 384,730 46.7 %

$ 109,413 22.8 %

$ 494,143 37.9 %

$ 306,758 39.1 %

$ 107,866 99.8 %

$ 414,624 46.4 %

$ 122,560 25.1 %

$ 537,184 38.9 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:































































Year Ended December 31, 2025

Year Ended December 31, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 1,166,761 39.0 %

$ 438,705 99.8 %

$ 1,605,466 46.8 %

$ 396,847 20.4 %

$ 2,002,313 37.2 %

$ 1,316,524 39.2 %

$ 486,219 99.8 %

$ 1,802,743 46.9 %

$ 444,487 22.8 %

$ 2,247,230 38.8 % Adjustments (1) -- --

-- --

-- --

23,762 1.2 %

23,762 0.5 %

-- --

-- --

-- --

18,763 0.9 %

18,763 0.3 % As Adjusted $ 1,166,761 39.0 %

$ 438,705 99.8 %

$ 1,605,466 46.8 %

$ 420,609 21.6 %

$ 2,026,075 37.7 %

$ 1,316,524 39.2 %

$ 486,219 99.8 %

$ 1,802,743 46.9 %

$ 463,250 23.7 %

$ 2,265,993 39.1 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Relationships

Year Ended December 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



























































Contract talent solutions $ 289,910

$ 294,387

$ 275,199

$ 290,348

40.2 %

37.5 %

38.2 %

37.0 %

$ 1,191,837

$ 1,252,588

$ 1,118,140

$ 1,186,006

39.9 %

37.3 %

37.4 %

35.3 % Permanent placement talent solutions 102,017

102,619

100,320

102,004

99.5 %

94.9 %

97.8 %

94.4 %

425,774

448,901

417,141

440,167

96.9 %

92.1 %

94.9 %

90.3 % Total talent solutions 391,927

397,006

375,519

392,352

47.6 %

44.4 %

45.6 %

43.9 %

1,617,611

1,701,489

1,535,281

1,626,173

47.2 %

44.3 %

44.8 %

42.3 % Protiviti 75,185

74,624

75,185

74,624

15.7 %

15.3 %

15.7 %

15.3 %

308,241

304,267

308,241

304,267

15.8 %

15.6 %

15.8 %

15.6 % Total $ 467,112

$ 471,630

$ 450,704

$ 466,976

35.9 %

34.1 %

34.6 %

33.8 %

$ 1,925,852

$ 2,005,756

$ 1,843,522

$ 1,930,440

35.8 %

34.6 %

34.3 %

33.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























































As Reported $ 289,910 40.2 %

$ 102,017 99.5 %

$ 391,927 47.6 %

$ 75,185 15.7 %

$ 467,112 35.9 %

$ 294,387 37.5 %

$ 102,619 94.9 %

$ 397,006 44.4 %

$ 74,624 15.3 %

$ 471,630 34.1 % Adjustments (1) (14,711) (2.0 %)

(1,697) (1.7 %)

(16,408) (2.0 %)

-- --

(16,408) (1.3 %)

(4,039) (0.5 %)

(615) (0.5 %)

(4,654) (0.5 %)

-- --

(4,654) (0.3 %) As Adjusted $ 275,199 38.2 %

$ 100,320 97.8 %

$ 375,519 45.6 %

$ 75,185 15.7 %

$ 450,704 34.6 %

$ 290,348 37.0 %

$ 102,004 94.4 %

$ 392,352 43.9 %

$ 74,624 15.3 %

$ 466,976 33.8 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:































































Year Ended December 31, 2025

Year Ended December 31, 2024

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























































As Reported $ 1,191,837 39.9 %

$ 425,774 96.9 %

$ 1,617,611 47.2 %

$ 308,241 15.8 %

$ 1,925,852 35.8 %

$ 1,252,588 37.3 %

$ 448,901 92.1 %

$ 1,701,489 44.3 %

$ 304,267 15.6 %

$ 2,005,756 34.6 % Adjustments (1) (73,697) (2.5 %)

(8,633) (2.0 %)

(82,330) (2.4 %)

-- --

(82,330) (1.5 %)

(66,582) (2.0 %)

(8,734) (1.8 %)

(75,316) (2.0 %)

-- --

(75,316) (1.3 %) As Adjusted $ 1,118,140 37.4 %

$ 417,141 94.9 %

$ 1,535,281 44.8 %

$ 308,241 15.8 %

$ 1,843,522 34.3 %

$ 1,186,006 35.3 %

$ 440,167 90.3 %

$ 1,626,173 42.3 %

$ 304,267 15.6 %

$ 1,930,440 33.3 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Relationships

Year Ended December 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating Income (Loss)





























































Contract talent solutions $ (7,570)

$ 12,371

$ 7,141

$ 16,410

(1.1 %)

1.6 %

1.0 %

2.1 %

$ (25,076)

$ 63,936

$ 48,621

$ 130,518

(0.8 %)

1.9 %

1.6 %

3.9 % Permanent placement talent solutions 373

5,247

2,070

5,862

0.4 %

4.9 %

2.0 %

5.4 %

12,931

37,318

21,564

46,052

2.9 %

7.7 %

4.9 %

9.5 % Total talent solutions (7,197)

17,618

9,211

22,272

(0.9 %)

2.0 %

1.1 %

2.5 %

(12,145)

101,254

70,185

176,570

(0.4 %)

2.6 %

2.0 %

4.6 % Protiviti 29,648

46,850

34,228

47,936

6.2 %

9.6 %

7.1 %

9.8 %

88,606

140,220

112,368

158,983

4.5 %

7.2 %

5.8 %

8.1 % Total $ 22,451

$ 64,468

$ 43,439

$ 70,208

1.7 %

4.7 %

3.3 %

5.1 %

$ 76,461

$ 241,474

$ 182,553

$ 335,553

1.4 %

4.2 %

3.4 %

5.8 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating income (loss) for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Operating Income (Loss)























































As Reported $ (7,570) (1.1 %)

$ 373 0.4 %

$ (7,197) (0.9 %)

$ 29,648 6.2 %

$ 22,451 1.7 %

$ 12,371 1.6 %

$ 5,247 4.9 %

$ 17,618 2.0 %

$ 46,850 9.6 %

$ 64,468 4.7 % Adjustments (1) 14,711 2.1 %

1,697 1.6 %

16,408 2.0 %

4,580 0.9 %

20,988 1.6 %

4,039 0.5 %

615 0.5 %

4,654 0.5 %

1,086 0.2 %

5,740 0.4 % As Adjusted $ 7,141 1.0 %

$ 2,070 2.0 %

$ 9,211 1.1 %

$ 34,228 7.1 %

$ 43,439 3.3 %

$ 16,410 2.1 %

$ 5,862 5.4 %

$ 22,272 2.5 %

$ 47,936 9.8 %

$ 70,208 5.1 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating income (loss) for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:































































Year Ended December 31, 2025

Year Ended December 31, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Operating Income (Loss)























































As Reported $ (25,076) (0.8 %)

$ 12,931 2.9 %

$ (12,145) (0.4 %)

$ 88,606 4.5 %

$ 76,461 1.4 %

$ 63,936 1.9 %

$ 37,318 7.7 %

$ 101,254 2.6 %

$ 140,220 7.2 %

$ 241,474 4.2 % Adjustments (1) 73,697 2.4 %

8,633 2.0 %

82,330 2.4 %

23,762 1.3 %

106,092 2.0 %

66,582 2.0 %

8,734 1.8 %

75,316 2.0 %

18,763 0.9 %

94,079 1.6 % As Adjusted $ 48,621 1.6 %

$ 21,564 4.9 %

$ 70,185 2.0 %

$ 112,368 5.8 %

$ 182,553 3.4 %

$ 130,518 3.9 %

$ 46,052 9.5 %

$ 176,570 4.6 %

$ 158,983 8.1 %

$ 335,553 5.8 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in operating income (loss). The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):



Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2024

2025

2024

2025



Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4 Global















































Finance and accounting

-9.2

-9.5

-12.3

-10.8

-9.9

-6.9

-10.5

-9.8

-10.0

-10.8

-10.7

-7.8 Administrative and customer support

-9.2

-8.8

-17.2

-13.0

-11.1

-11.4

-10.8

-9.4

-15.2

-13.3

-12.1

-12.5 Technology

-6.1

-3.5

-3.4

0.3

-1.5

-1.0

-7.6

-4.1

-1.3

0.4

-1.9

-1.2 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

21.6

18.9

4.5

2.9

1.1

3.0

19.4

17.8

6.8

2.5

0.2

2.2 Total contract talent solutions

-11.9

-11.5

-14.0

-11.1

-10.1

-8.2

-13.2

-11.8

-11.8

-11.1

-10.9

-9.0 Permanent placement talent solutions

-11.9

-11.1

-10.2

-12.5

-10.7

-5.1

-13.2

-11.4

-7.8

-12.6

-11.4

-5.9 Total talent solutions

-11.9

-11.4

-13.5

-11.3

-10.2

-7.9

-13.2

-11.7

-11.3

-11.3

-11.0

-8.6 Protiviti

6.4

5.3

2.7

1.8

-2.6

-2.0

4.5

4.5

4.7

1.5

-3.4

-2.8 Total

-6.3

-6.1

-8.4

-7.0

-7.5

-5.8

-7.7

-6.6

-6.2

-7.1

-8.3

-6.6

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

-12.4

-10.3

-11.8

-10.7

-10.3

-9.5

-13.7

-11.2

-10.7

-10.7

-10.4

-9.2 Permanent placement talent solutions

-9.0

-9.6

-8.5

-13.2

-11.3

-5.8

-10.4

-10.4

-7.3

-13.2

-11.4

-5.5 Total talent solutions

-12.0

-10.2

-11.4

-11.0

-10.4

-9.0

-13.3

-11.1

-10.3

-11.0

-10.5

-8.8 Protiviti

9.3

6.6

2.3

-0.7

-5.5

-5.9

7.6

5.6

3.6

-0.7

-5.6

-5.6 Total

-5.2

-4.7

-6.9

-7.4

-8.6

-7.9

-6.7

-5.7

-5.7

-7.4

-8.7

-7.6

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

-10.6

-15.2

-20.7

-12.5

-9.7

-4.0

-11.7

-13.9

-16.2

-12.9

-12.4

-8.7 Permanent placement talent solutions

-18.6

-14.7

-14.5

-10.6

-9.0

-3.5

-19.8

-13.7

-10.1

-11.2

-11.2

-7.0 Total talent solutions

-11.9

-15.1

-19.8

-12.2

-9.6

-3.9

-13.0

-13.9

-15.3

-12.6

-12.2

-8.4 Protiviti

-5.6

0.2

4.4

13.1

11.1

14.7

-8.1

-0.4

7.9

10.7

7.5

9.1 Total

-10.2

-10.9

-13.6

-5.3

-3.8

1.8

-11.7

-10.2

-9.4

-6.3

-6.7

-3.0





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current-period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED): Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025 Finance and accounting























As Reported

-9.2

-9.5

-12.3

-10.8

-9.9

-6.9 Billing Days Impact

-1.5

-0.8

1.3

0.4

-0.2

0.3 Currency Impact

0.2

0.5

1.0

-0.4

-0.6

-1.2 As Adjusted

-10.5

-9.8

-10.0

-10.8

-10.7

-7.8

























Administrative and customer support























As Reported

-9.2

-8.8

-17.2

-13.0

-11.1

-11.4 Billing Days Impact

-1.5

-0.8

1.3

0.4

0.0

0.3 Currency Impact

-0.1

0.2

0.7

-0.7

-1.0

-1.4 As Adjusted

-10.8

-9.4

-15.2

-13.3

-12.1

-12.5

























Technology























As Reported

-6.1

-3.5

-3.4

0.3

-1.5

-1.0 Billing Days Impact

-1.5

-0.7

1.4

0.5

-0.1

0.3 Currency Impact

0.0

0.1

0.7

-0.4

-0.3

-0.5 As Adjusted

-7.6

-4.1

-1.3

0.4

-1.9

-1.2

























Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

21.6

18.9

4.5

2.9

1.1

3.0 Billing Days Impact

-1.9

-1.0

1.6

0.5

-0.1

0.4 Currency Impact

-0.3

-0.1

0.7

-0.9

-0.8

-1.2 As Adjusted

19.4

17.8

6.8

2.5

0.2

2.2

























Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

-11.9

-11.5

-14.0

-11.1

-10.1

-8.2 Billing Days Impact

-1.4

-0.7

1.3

0.4

-0.2

0.3 Currency Impact

0.1

0.4

0.9

-0.4

-0.6

-1.1 As Adjusted

-13.2

-11.8

-11.8

-11.1

-10.9

-9.0

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-11.9

-11.1

-10.2

-12.5

-10.7

-5.1 Billing Days Impact

-1.4

-0.7

1.3

0.5

-0.1

0.3 Currency Impact

0.1

0.4

1.1

-0.6

-0.6

-1.1 As Adjusted

-13.2

-11.4

-7.8

-12.6

-11.4

-5.9

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-11.9

-11.4

-13.5

-11.3

-10.2

-7.9 Billing Days Impact

-1.4

-0.7

1.2

0.4

-0.2

0.4 Currency Impact

0.1

0.4

1.0

-0.4

-0.6

-1.1 As Adjusted

-13.2

-11.7

-11.3

-11.3

-11.0

-8.6

























Protiviti























As Reported

6.4

5.3

2.7

1.8

-2.6

-2.0 Billing Days Impact

-1.7

-0.8

1.5

0.4

-0.2

0.3 Currency Impact

-0.2

0.0

0.5

-0.7

-0.6

-1.1 As Adjusted

4.5

4.5

4.7

1.5

-3.4

-2.8

























Total























As Reported

-6.3

-6.1

-8.4

-7.0

-7.5

-5.8 Billing Days Impact

-1.4

-0.8

1.4

0.4

-0.2

0.3 Currency Impact

0.0

0.3

0.8

-0.5

-0.6

-1.1 As Adjusted

-7.7

-6.6

-6.2

-7.1

-8.3

-6.6

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED): Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-12.4

-10.3

-11.8

-10.7

-10.3

-9.5 Billing Days Impact

-1.3

-0.9

1.1

0.0

-0.1

0.3 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-13.7

-11.2

-10.7

-10.7

-10.4

-9.2

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-9.0

-9.6

-8.5

-13.2

-11.3

-5.8 Billing Days Impact

-1.4

-0.8

1.2

0.0

-0.1

0.3 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-10.4

-10.4

-7.3

-13.2

-11.4

-5.5

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-12.0

-10.2

-11.4

-11.0

-10.4

-9.0 Billing Days Impact

-1.3

-0.9

1.1

0.0

-0.1

0.2 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-13.3

-11.1

-10.3

-11.0

-10.5

-8.8

























Protiviti























As Reported

9.3

6.6

2.3

-0.7

-5.5

-5.9 Billing Days Impact

-1.7

-1.0

1.3

0.0

-0.1

0.3 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

7.6

5.6

3.6

-0.7

-5.6

-5.6

























Total























As Reported

-5.2

-4.7

-6.9

-7.4

-8.6

-7.9 Billing Days Impact

-1.5

-1.0

1.2

0.0

-0.1

0.3 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-6.7

-5.7

-5.7

-7.4

-8.7

-7.6

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED): Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-10.6

-15.2

-20.7

-12.5

-9.7

-4.0 Billing Days Impact

-1.6

-0.4

0.6

1.4

0.0

0.1 Currency Impact

0.5

1.7

3.9

-1.8

-2.7

-4.8 As Adjusted

-11.7

-13.9

-16.2

-12.9

-12.4

-8.7

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-18.6

-14.7

-14.5

-10.6

-9.0

-3.5 Billing Days Impact

-1.6

-0.4

0.6

1.4

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

0.4

1.4

3.8

-2.0

-2.2

-3.7 As Adjusted

-19.8

-13.7

-10.1

-11.2

-11.2

-7.0

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-11.9

-15.1

-19.8

-12.2

-9.6

-3.9 Billing Days Impact

-1.6

-0.5

0.6

1.4

0.0

0.1 Currency Impact

0.5

1.7

3.9

-1.8

-2.6

-4.6 As Adjusted

-13.0

-13.9

-15.3

-12.6

-12.2

-8.4

























Protiviti























As Reported

-5.6

0.2

4.4

13.1

11.1

14.7 Billing Days Impact

-1.7

-0.4

0.7

1.7

0.0

0.1 Currency Impact

-0.8

-0.2

2.8

-4.1

-3.6

-5.7 As Adjusted

-8.1

-0.4

7.9

10.7

7.5

9.1

























Total























As Reported

-10.2

-10.9

-13.6

-5.3

-3.8

1.8 Billing Days Impact

-1.6

-0.5

0.6

1.5

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

0.1

1.2

3.6

-2.5

-2.9

-5.0 As Adjusted

-11.7

-10.2

-9.4

-6.3

-6.7

-3.0

