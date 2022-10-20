ROBERT HALF REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, net income was $166 million, or $1.53 per share, on revenues of $1.833 billion. Net income for the prior year's third quarter was $171 million, or $1.53 per share, on revenues of $1.713 billion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, net income was $510 million, or $4.65 per share, on revenues of $5.511 billion. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $431 million, or $3.85 per share, on revenues of $4.692 billion.

"We are pleased to report third-quarter year-over-year revenue growth of 7 percent (10 percent adjusted for currency) over and above the very strong growth of 44 percent in the same quarter last year," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Permanent placement led the way, growing 17 percent (20 percent adjusted for currency), and Protiviti revenues reached new all-time highs. Return on invested capital for the Company was 45 percent in the third quarter.

"We are proud to have received several new accolades this quarter. We were named by FORTUNE as one of the Best Workplaces for Women and by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers. The Robert Half Mobile App has been recognized for its excellence in innovation, receiving five awards in recent months — including a Gold Stevie. None of this recognition would be possible without the dedication and commitment of our employees across the globe," Waddell concluded.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Service revenues $ 1,833,455

$ 1,712,566

$ 5,511,116

$ 4,691,527 Costs of services 1,045,846

987,239

3,136,114

2,739,618















Gross margin 787,609

725,327

2,375,002

1,951,909















Selling, general and administrative expenses 548,579

495,576

1,572,167

1,406,731 (Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) 15,335

1,759

110,958

(38,039) Amortization of intangible assets 417

572

1,250

1,724 Interest income, net (2,346)

(238)

(3,230)

(145)















Income before income taxes 225,624

227,658

693,857

581,638 Provision for income taxes 59,418

56,787

183,591

150,956















Net income $ 166,206

$ 170,871

$ 510,266

$ 430,682















Diluted net income per share $ 1.53

$ 1.53

$ 4.65

$ 3.85















Shares:













Basic 107,855

110,176

108,630

110,816 Diluted 108,618

111,490

109,630

111,954

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)





Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited) SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 34,769

$ 40,536 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 29,697

$ 23,735 Capital expenditures

$ 48,637

$ 24,797 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

2,493

2,254





September 30,



2022

2021



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 593,348

$ 633,719 Accounts receivable, net

$ 1,101,305

$ 1,005,633 Total assets

$ 2,910,585

$ 2,931,718 Total current liabilities

$ 1,234,249

$ 1,341,602 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,490,917

$ 1,316,043

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

The Company completed a multiyear process to unify its family of Robert Half endorsed divisional brands to one single specialized brand, Robert Half. This simplifies the Company's go-to-market brand structure for clients and candidates and provides leverage for greater brand awareness and allows future flexibility to expand the Company's existing practice groups without the need for new brands. The Company's financial disclosures for contract talent solutions (formerly temporary and consultant staffing) are based on functional specialization rather than the previously branded divisions. The functional specializations are: finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology. Finance and accounting combines the former Accountemps and Robert Half Management Resources, administrative and customer support was previously OfficeTeam, and technology was formerly Robert Half Technology. Protiviti and permanent placement talent solutions continue to be reported separately. What was previously referred to as staffing operations is now referred to as talent solutions. There is no change to the underlying business operations or organization.

The Company's presentation of service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. This is how the Company measures and manages these businesses internally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.



2020

2021

2022

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3 SERVICE REVENUES:









































Finance and accounting $ 701,762

$ 496,573

$ 506,515

$ 552,116

$ 600,387

$ 663,892

$ 732,365

$ 768,204

$ 801,690

$ 810,910

$ 805,229 Administrative and customer support 239,979

136,299

173,685

214,985

220,467

263,192

279,370

295,872

284,906

274,141

250,531 Technology 196,652

162,028

161,007

175,730

172,239

194,233

215,500

213,414

213,327

218,190

216,735 Elimination of intersegment revenues (46,273)

(41,514)

(59,816)

(92,393)

(103,818)

(143,036)

(172,534)

(161,004)

(144,200)

(137,548)

(132,745) Total contract talent solutions 1,092,120

753,386

781,391

850,438

889,275

978,281

1,054,701

1,116,486

1,155,723

1,165,693

1,139,750 Permanent placement talent solutions 120,489

71,030

87,203

91,387

111,703

143,640

156,444

158,133

186,782

200,096

182,329 Protiviti 294,082

283,910

321,303

362,261

397,402

458,660

501,421

495,298

472,329

497,038

511,376 Total service revenues $ 1,506,691

$ 1,108,326

$ 1,189,897

$ 1,304,086

$ 1,398,380

$ 1,580,581

$ 1,712,566

$ 1,769,917

$ 1,814,834

$ 1,862,827

$ 1,833,455













































ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; segment income; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; and segment income include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates segment performance.

Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and billing days. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's functional specializations and segments on both a reported basis and also on an as adjusted basis for global, U.S. and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days and constant currency exchange rates.

In order to calculate constant currency revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period. Management then calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the Company calculates same billing day revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based upon the per billing day amounts. The term "as adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Quarter Ended September 30,

Relationships

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Gross Margin





























































Contract talent solutions $ 449,579

$ 421,419

$ 449,579

$ 421,419

39.4 %

40.0 %

39.4 %

40.0 %

$ 1,376,293

$ 1,154,420

$ 1,376,293

$ 1,154,420

39.8 %

39.5 %

39.8 %

39.5 % Permanent placement talent solutions 182,034

156,170

182,034

156,170

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

568,147

411,122

568,147

411,122

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Protiviti 155,996

147,738

153,296

147,461

30.5 %

29.5 %

30.0 %

29.4 %

430,562

386,367

412,603

391,932

29.1 %

28.5 %

27.9 %

28.9 % Total $ 787,609

$ 725,327

$ 784,909

$ 725,050

43.0 %

42.4 %

42.8 %

42.3 %

$ 2,375,002

$ 1,951,909

$ 2,357,043

$ 1,957,474

43.1 %

41.6 %

42.8 %

41.7 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:



Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue Gross Margin













































As Reported $ 449,579 39.4 %

$ 182,034 99.8 %

$ 155,996 30.5 %

$ 787,609 43.0 %

$ 421,419 40.0 %

$ 156,170 99.8 %

$ 147,738 29.5 %

$ 725,327 42.4 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

(2,700) (0.5 %)

(2,700) (0.2 %)

— —

— —

(277) (0.1 %)

(277) (0.1 %) As Adjusted $ 449,579 39.4 %

$ 182,034 99.8 %

$ 153,296 30.0 %

$ 784,909 42.8 %

$ 421,419 40.0 %

$ 156,170 99.8 %

$ 147,461 29.4 %

$ 725,050 42.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue Gross Margin













































As Reported $ 1,376,293 39.8 %

$ 568,147 99.8 %

$ 430,562 29.1 %

$ 2,375,002 43.1 %

$ 1,154,420 39.5 %

$ 411,122 99.8 %

$ 386,367 28.5 %

$ 1,951,909 41.6 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

(17,959) (1.2 %)

(17,959) (0.3 %)

— —

— —

5,565 0.4 %

5,565 0.1 % As Adjusted $ 1,376,293 39.8 %

$ 568,147 99.8 %

$ 412,603 27.9 %

$ 2,357,043 42.8 %

$ 1,154,420 39.5 %

$ 411,122 99.8 %

$ 391,932 28.9 %

$ 1,957,474 41.7 %





(1) Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Quarter Ended September 30,

Relationships

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





























































Contract talent solutions $ 318,462

$ 310,112

$ 329,531

$ 311,409

27.9 %

29.4 %

28.9 %

29.5 %

$ 907,886

$ 903,739

$ 989,432

$ 874,723

26.2 %

30.9 %

28.6 %

29.9 % Permanent placement talent solutions 148,290

124,955

149,856

125,140

81.3 %

79.9 %

82.2 %

80.0 %

450,437

335,316

461,890

331,858

79.1 %

81.4 %

81.1 %

80.6 % Protiviti 81,827

60,509

81,827

60,509

16.0 %

12.1 %

16.0 %

12.1 %

213,844

167,676

213,844

167,676

14.4 %

12.4 %

14.4 %

12.4 % Total $ 548,579

$ 495,576

$ 561,214

$ 497,058

29.9 %

28.9 %

30.6 %

29.0 %

$ 1,572,167

$ 1,406,731

$ 1,665,166

$ 1,374,257

28.5 %

30.0 %

30.2 %

29.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:



Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses













































As Reported $ 318,462 27.9 %

$ 148,290 81.3 %

$ 81,827 16.0 %

$ 548,579 29.9 %

$ 310,112 29.4 %

$ 124,955 79.9 %

$ 60,509 12.1 %

$ 495,576 28.9 % Adjustments (1) 11,069 1.0 %

1,566 0.9 %

— —

12,635 0.7 %

1,297 0.1 %

185 0.1 %

— —

1,482 0.1 % As Adjusted $ 329,531 28.9 %

$ 149,856 82.2 %

$ 81,827 16.0 %

$ 561,214 30.6 %

$ 311,409 29.5 %

$ 125,140 80.0 %

$ 60,509 12.1 %

$ 497,058 29.0 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent placement

talent solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses













































As Reported $ 907,886 26.2 %

$ 450,437 79.1 %

$ 213,844 14.4 %

$ 1,572,167 28.5 %

$ 903,739 30.9 %

$ 335,316 81.4 %

$ 167,676 12.4 %

$ 1,406,731 30.0 % Adjustments (1) 81,546 2.4 %

11,453 2.0 %

— —

92,999 1.7 %

(29,016) (1.0 %)

(3,458) (0.8 %)

— —

(32,474) (0.7 %) As Adjusted $ 989,432 28.6 %

$ 461,890 81.1 %

$ 213,844 14.4 %

$ 1,665,166 30.2 %

$ 874,723 29.9 %

$ 331,858 80.6 %

$ 167,676 12.4 %

$ 1,374,257 29.3 %





(1) Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Quarter Ended September 30,

Relationships

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 Segment Income





























































Contract talent solutions $ 131,117

$ 111,307

$ 120,048

$ 110,010

11.5 %

10.6 %

10.5 %

10.4 %

$ 468,407

$ 250,681

$ 386,861

$ 279,697

13.5 %

8.6 %

11.2 %

9.6 % Permanent placement talent solutions 33,744

31,215

32,178

31,030

18.5 %

20.0 %

17.6 %

19.8 %

117,710

75,806

106,257

79,264

20.7 %

18.4 %

18.7 %

19.2 % Protiviti 74,169

87,229

71,469

86,952

14.5 %

17.4 %

14.0 %

17.3 %

216,718

218,691

198,759

224,256

14.6 %

16.1 %

13.4 %

16.5 % Total $ 239,030

$ 229,751

$ 223,695

$ 227,992

13.0 %

13.4 %

12.2 %

13.3 %

$ 802,835

$ 545,178

$ 691,877

$ 583,217

14.6 %

11.6 %

12.6 %

12.4 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income taxes for the quarters and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

% of Revenue

2021

% of Revenue

2022

% of Revenue

2021

% of Revenue Income before income taxes $ 225,624

12.3 %

$ 227,658

13.3 %

$ 693,857

12.6 %

$ 581,638

12.4 % Interest income, net (2,346)

(0.1 %)

(238)

0.0 %

(3,230)

0.0 %

(145)

0.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 417

0.0 %

572

0.0 %

1,250

0.0 %

1,724

0.0 % Combined segment income $ 223,695

12.2 %

$ 227,992

13.3 %

$ 691,877

12.6 %

$ 583,217

12.4 %

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2021

2022

2021

2022



Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3 Global















































Finance and accounting

33.7

44.6

39.1

33.5

22.1

9.9

31.0

43.5

39.8

34.6

24.4

12.8 Administrative and customer support

93.1

60.8

37.6

29.2

4.2

-10.3

89.5

60.0

38.4

30.5

6.3

-7.8 Technology

19.9

33.8

21.4

23.9

12.3

0.6

17.9

33.1

21.8

24.6

13.9

2.5 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

244.5

188.4

74.3

38.9

-3.8

-23.1

240.9

187.5

75.1

40.1

-1.9

-20.8 Total contract talent solutions

29.9

35.0

31.3

30.0

19.2

8.1

27.2

34.0

31.9

31.0

21.3

10.7 Permanent placement talent solutions

102.2

79.4

73.0

67.2

39.3

16.5

96.9

77.7

73.8

68.8

42.6

20.3 Total talent solutions

36.1

39.4

35.3

34.1

21.7

9.2

33.2

38.4

36.0

35.2

24.0

12.0 Protiviti

61.6

56.1

36.7

18.9

8.4

2.0

58.8

55.1

37.4

20.0

10.8

4.8 Total

42.6

43.9

35.7

29.8

17.9

7.1

39.7

42.9

36.3

30.9

20.2

9.9

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

27.5

35.5

33.4

33.4

22.7

11.3

27.7

35.5

33.6

33.4

22.7

11.3 Permanent placement talent solutions

109.3

85.1

78.6

78.3

44.3

22.4

109.6

85.1

78.9

78.3

44.3

22.4 Total talent solutions

33.6

40.0

37.2

37.8

25.2

12.6

33.8

40.0

37.4

37.8

25.2

12.6 Protiviti

62.6

53.7

31.7

17.0

8.3

4.1

62.8

53.7

31.9

17.0

8.3

4.1 Total

41.1

43.8

35.6

31.7

20.2

10.0

41.3

43.8

35.8

31.7

20.2

10.0

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

38.6

33.0

24.0

18.5

7.0

-3.2

25.1

29.1

26.3

23.5

16.6

8.7 Permanent placement talent solutions

87.8

67.3

61.9

44.7

28.0

2.9

70.5

62.1

64.0

50.0

39.0

15.4 Total talent solutions

44.8

37.7

29.2

22.5

10.5

-2.2

30.9

33.7

31.6

27.5

20.3

9.8 Protiviti

57.6

65.9

58.3

26.2

8.6

-6.3

43.5

61.4

61.2

32.3

20.6

7.3 Total

48.0

44.3

36.2

23.4

10.0

-3.3

33.9

40.1

38.6

28.7

20.4

9.1





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.



Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the Company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 11-13.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022 Finance and accounting























As Reported

33.7

44.6

39.1

33.5

22.1

9.9 Billing Days Impact

-0.4

-0.3

0.3

-0.2

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

-2.3

-0.8

0.4

1.3

2.3

2.7 As Adjusted

31.0

43.5

39.8

34.6

24.4

12.8 Administrative and customer support























As Reported

93.1

60.8

37.6

29.2

4.2

-10.3 Billing Days Impact

0.0

-0.2

0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.1 Currency Impact

-3.6

-0.6

0.7

1.5

2.1

2.4 As Adjusted

89.5

60.0

38.4

30.5

6.3

-7.8 Technology























As Reported

19.9

33.8

21.4

23.9

12.3

0.6 Billing Days Impact

0.0

-0.1

0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.1 Currency Impact

-2.0

-0.6

0.3

0.9

1.6

1.8 As Adjusted

17.9

33.1

21.8

24.6

13.9

2.5 Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

244.5

188.4

74.3

38.9

-3.8

-23.1 Billing Days Impact

0.0

-0.4

0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

-3.6

-0.5

0.7

1.4

1.9

2.1 As Adjusted

240.9

187.5

75.1

40.1

-1.9

-20.8 Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

29.9

35.0

31.3

30.0

19.2

8.1 Billing Days Impact

0.0

-0.2

0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.1 Currency Impact

-2.7

-0.8

0.5

1.2

2.1

2.5 As Adjusted

27.2

34.0

31.9

31.0

21.3

10.7 Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

102.2

79.4

73.0

67.2

39.3

16.5 Billing Days Impact

0.0

-0.2

0.1

-0.3

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

-5.3

-1.5

0.7

1.9

3.3

3.6 As Adjusted

96.9

77.7

73.8

68.8

42.6

20.3 Total talent solutions























As Reported

36.1

39.4

35.3

34.1

21.7

9.2 Billing Days Impact

0.0

-0.2

0.2

-0.2

0.0

0.1 Currency Impact

-2.9

-0.8

0.5

1.3

2.3

2.7 As Adjusted

33.2

38.4

36.0

35.2

24.0

12.0 Protiviti























As Reported

61.6

56.1

36.7

18.9

8.4

2.0 Billing Days Impact

0.0

-0.3

0.2

-0.2

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

-2.8

-0.7

0.5

1.3

2.4

2.6 As Adjusted

58.8

55.1

37.4

20.0

10.8

4.8 Total























As Reported

42.6

43.9

35.7

29.8

17.9

7.1 Billing Days Impact

0.0

-0.2

0.1

-0.2

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

-2.9

-0.8

0.5

1.3

2.3

2.6 As Adjusted

39.7

42.9

36.3

30.9

20.2

9.9

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

27.5

35.5

33.4

33.4

22.7

11.3 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

27.7

35.5

33.6

33.4

22.7

11.3

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

109.3

85.1

78.6

78.3

44.3

22.4 Billing Days Impact

0.3

0.0

0.3

0.0

0.0

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

109.6

85.1

78.9

78.3

44.3

22.4

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

33.6

40.0

37.2

37.8

25.2

12.6 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

33.8

40.0

37.4

37.8

25.2

12.6

























Protiviti























As Reported

62.6

53.7

31.7

17.0

8.3

4.1 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

62.8

53.7

31.9

17.0

8.3

4.1

























Total























As Reported

41.1

43.8

35.6

31.7

20.2

10.0 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

41.3

43.8

35.8

31.7

20.2

10.0

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q2 2021

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

Q1 2022

Q2 2022

Q3 2022 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

38.6

33.0

24.0

18.5

7.0

-3.2 Billing Days Impact

-0.8

-0.5

0.1

-0.4

0.2

0.5 Currency Impact

-12.7

-3.4

2.2

5.4

9.4

11.4 As Adjusted

25.1

29.1

26.3

23.5

16.6

8.7

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

87.8

67.3

61.9

44.7

28.0

2.9 Billing Days Impact

-1.1

-0.6

0.1

-0.5

0.2

0.6 Currency Impact

-16.2

-4.6

2.0

5.8

10.8

11.9 As Adjusted

70.5

62.1

64.0

50.0

39.0

15.4

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

44.8

37.7

29.2

22.5

10.5

-2.2 Billing Days Impact

-0.8

-0.5

0.2

-0.4

0.1

0.5 Currency Impact

-13.1

-3.5

2.2

5.4

9.7

11.5 As Adjusted

30.9

33.7

31.6

27.5

20.3

9.8

























Protiviti























As Reported

57.6

65.9

58.3

26.2

8.6

-6.3 Billing Days Impact

-0.8

-0.7

0.1

-0.5

0.2

0.5 Currency Impact

-13.3

-3.8

2.8

6.6

11.8

13.1 As Adjusted

43.5

61.4

61.2

32.3

20.6

7.3

























Total























As Reported

48.0

44.3

36.2

23.4

10.0

-3.3 Billing Days Impact

-0.9

-0.6

0.1

-0.4

0.2

0.5 Currency Impact

-13.2

-3.6

2.3

5.7

10.2

11.9 As Adjusted

33.9

40.1

38.6

28.7

20.4

9.1

