Robert Half Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results

News provided by

Robert Half

Oct 21, 2021, 16:15 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, net income was $171 million, or $1.53 per share, on revenues of $1.713 billion. Net income for the prior year's third quarter was $76 million, or $.67 per share, on revenues of $1.190 billion.

"We once again achieved a record level of both revenues and earnings in the third quarter, exceeding the high end of our guidance, as a result of continued broad-based acceleration in the demand for our staffing and business consulting services," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "Our permanent placement and Protiviti operations continued to show very strong results, growing year-over-year revenues by 79% and 56%, respectively. Our temporary and consultant staffing operations also accelerated in the quarter with year-over-year revenue growth of 35%. Overall, our total revenues were 10% higher than the pre-pandemic third quarter of 2019. Return on invested capital for the Company was 53% in the third quarter.

"We are proud that our commitment to success has earned us several recent accolades, including the Forbes' World's Best Employers and Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies lists for 2021," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half management will conduct a conference call today at 5 p.m. EDT. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center). Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number to listen to today's conference call is 877-814-0475 (+1-706-643-9224 outside the United States). The password is "Robert Half."

A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT today and ending at 10:59 p.m. EST on November 20. The dial-in number for the replay is 855-859-2056 (+1-404-537-3406 outside the United States). To access the replay, enter conference ID# 5657603. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the Company's website, at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. The Company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support roles. Named to FORTUNE's Most Admired Companies and 100 Best Companies to Work For lists and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the Company's future operating results or financial positions. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services; the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release.

A copy of this release is available at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center

ATTACHED

Summary of Operations

Supplemental Financial Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


Quarter Ended
September 30,

Nine Months
Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)








Service revenues

$

1,712,566

$

1,189,897

$

4,691,527

$

3,804,914

Costs of services

987,239

722,551

2,739,618

2,306,630








Gross margin

725,327

467,346

1,951,909

1,498,284








Selling, general and administrative expenses (1)

495,576

390,799

1,406,731

1,240,879

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation
trusts (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) (1)

1,759

(26,095)

(38,039)

(34,630)

Amortization of intangible assets

572

334

1,724

1,002

Interest income, net

(238)

(202)

(145)

(1,264)








Income before income taxes

227,658

102,510

581,638

292,297

Provision for income taxes

56,787

26,761

150,956

80,437








Net income

$

170,871

$

75,749

$

430,682

$

211,860








Diluted net income per share

$

1.53

$

.67

$

3.85

$

1.87








Shares:






Basic

110,176

112,809

110,816

112,953

Diluted

111,490

113,355

111,954

113,444

(1) Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses exclude gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. Under these plans, employees direct the investment of their account balances, and the Company makes cash deposits into an investment trust consistent with these directions. Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations noted above are included in SG&A or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while investment (income) loss is presented separately.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)



Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2021

2020


(Unaudited)

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



Depreciation

$

40,536

$

47,097

Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$

23,735

$

26,121

Capital expenditures

$

24,797

$

28,878

Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

2,254

1,432


September 30,


2021

2020


(Unaudited)

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

633,719

$

587,000

Accounts receivable, net

$

1,005,633

$

690,259

Total assets

$

2,931,718

$

2,563,092

Total current liabilities

$

1,341,602

$

1,052,785

Total stockholders' equity

$

1,316,043

$

1,194,029

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

Beginning in Q3 2020, the Company modified its presentation of service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources to include inter-segment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's managed business solutions. This is how the Company measures and manages these divisions internally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.

2019

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

SERVICE REVENUES:




















Accountemps

$

490,084

$

494,582

$

501,905

$

498,650

$

489,884

$

331,542

$

351,598

$

385,000

$

417,116

$

453,342

$

492,558

OfficeTeam

252,633

261,952

267,023

259,147

239,979

136,299

173,685

214,985

220,467

263,192

279,370

Robert Half Technology

182,426

189,461

195,630

198,314

196,652

162,028

161,007

175,730

172,239

194,233

215,500

Robert Half Management Resources

196,003

195,236

200,421

201,097

211,878

165,031

154,917

167,116

183,271

210,550

239,807

Elimination of intersegment revenues

(36,519)

(38,519)

(46,518)

(50,883)

(46,273)

(41,514)

(59,816)

(92,393)

(103,818)

(143,036)

(172,534)

Temporary and consultant staffing

1,084,627

1,102,712

1,118,461

1,106,325

1,092,120

753,386

781,391

850,438

889,275

978,281

1,054,701

Permanent placement staffing

131,562

140,894

134,582

126,394

120,489

71,030

87,203

91,387

111,703

143,640

156,444

Protiviti

252,341

272,779

299,089

304,666

294,082

283,910

321,303

362,261

397,402

458,660

501,421

Total

$

1,468,530

$

1,516,385

$

1,552,132

$

1,537,385

$

1,506,691

$

1,108,326

$

1,189,897

$

1,304,086

$

1,398,380

$

1,580,581

$

1,712,566






















ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; segment income; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; and segment income include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

 Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income, net and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how the Company evaluates segment performance.

Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and billing days. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's lines of business on both a reported basis and also on an as adjusted basis for global, U.S. and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days, and constant currency exchange rates.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



Quarter Ended September 30,

Relationships

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjusted

SERVICE REVENUES:


















Accountemps

$

492,558

$



$

492,558

$

351,598

$



$

351,598

28.8

%

29.5

%

28.8

%

29.6

%

OfficeTeam

279,370



279,370

173,685



173,685

16.3

%

14.6

%

16.3

%

14.6

%

Robert Half Technology

215,500



215,500

161,007



161,007

12.6

%

13.5

%

12.6

%

13.5

%

Robert Half Management Resources

239,807



239,807

154,917



154,917

14.0

%

13.0

%

14.0

%

13.0

%

Elimination of intersegment revenues

(172,534)



(172,534)

(59,816)



(59,816)

(10.1)

%

(5.0)

%

(10.1)

%

(5.0)

%

Temporary and consultant staffing

1,054,701



1,054,701

781,391



781,391

61.6

%

65.7

%

61.6

%

65.7

%

Permanent placement staffing

156,444



156,444

87,203



87,203

9.1

%

7.3

%

9.1

%

7.3

%

Protiviti

501,421



501,421

321,303



321,303

29.3

%

27.0

%

29.3

%

27.0

%

Total

$

1,712,566

$



$

1,712,566

$

1,189,897

$



$

1,189,897

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%




















GROSS MARGIN:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

421,419

$



$

421,419

$

293,318

$



$

293,318

40.0

%

37.5

%

40.0

%

37.5

%

Permanent placement staffing

156,170



156,170

87,043



87,043

99.8

%

99.8

%

99.8

%

99.8

%

Protiviti

147,738

(277)

147,461

86,985

3,392

90,377

29.5

%

27.1

%

29.4

%

28.1

%

Total

$

725,327

$

(277)

$

725,050

$

467,346

$

3,392

$

470,738

42.4

%

39.3

%

42.3

%

39.6

%




















SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

310,112

$

1,297

$

311,409

$

269,963

$

(20,424)

$

249,539

29.4

%

34.5

%

29.5

%

31.9

%

Permanent placement staffing

124,955

185

125,140

79,194

(2,279)

76,915

79.9

%

90.8

%

80.0

%

88.2

%

Protiviti

60,509



60,509

41,642



41,642

12.1

%

13.0

%

12.1

%

13.0

%

Total

$

495,576

$

1,482

$

497,058

$

390,799

$

(22,703)

$

368,096

28.9

%

32.8

%

29.0

%

30.9

%




















OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

111,307

$

(1,297)

$

110,010

$

23,355

$

20,424

$

43,779

10.6

%

3.0

%

10.4

%

5.6

%

Permanent placement staffing

31,215

(185)

31,030

7,849

2,279

10,128

20.0

%

9.0

%

19.8

%

11.6

%

Protiviti

87,229

(277)

86,952

45,343

3,392

48,735

17.4

%

14.1

%

17.3

%

15.2

%

Total

$

229,751

$

(1,759)

$

227,992

$

76,547

$

26,095

$

102,642

13.4

%

6.4

%

13.3

%

8.6

%

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

1,759

(1,759)



(26,095)

26,095



(0.1)

%

2.2

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Amortization of intangible assets

572



572

334



334.0

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Interest income, net

(238)



(238)

(202)



(202)

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Income before income taxes

$

227,658

$



$

227,658

$

102,510

$



$

102,510

13.3

%

8.6

%

13.3

%

8.6

%

(1)  Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Relationships

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjusted

SERVICE REVENUES:


















Accountemps

$

1,363,007

$



$

1,363,007

$

1,173,024

$



$

1,173,024

29.0

%

30.8

%

29.0

%

30.8

%

OfficeTeam

763,035



763,035

549,963



549,963

16.3

%

14.5

%

16.3

%

14.5

%

Robert Half Technology

581,905



581,905

519,687



519,687

12.4

%

13.7

%

12.4

%

13.7

%

Robert Half Management Resources

633,685



633,685

531,826



531,826

13.5

%

14.0

%

13.5

%

14.0

%

Elimination of intersegment revenues

(419,375)



(419,375)

(147,603)



(147,603)

(8.9)

%

(3.9)

%

(8.9)

%

(3.9)

%

Temporary and consultant staffing

2,922,257



2,922,257

2,626,897



2,626,897

62.3

%

69.0

%

62.3

%

69.0

%

Permanent placement staffing

411,788



411,788

278,722



278,722

8.8

%

7.3

%

8.8

%

7.3

%

Protiviti

1,357,482



1,357,482

899,295



899,295

28.9

%

23.6

%

28.9

%

23.6

%

Total

$

4,691,527

$



$

4,691,527

$

3,804,914

$



$

3,804,914

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%




















GROSS MARGIN:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

1,154,420

$



$

1,154,420

$

985,616

$



$

985,616

39.5

%

37.5

%

39.5

%

37.5

%

Permanent placement staffing

411,122



411,122

278,229



278,229

99.8

%

99.8

%

99.8

%

99.8

%

Protiviti

386,367

5,565

391,932

234,439

6,248

240,687

28.5

%

26.1

%

28.9

%

26.8

%

Total

$

1,951,909

$

5,565

$

1,957,474

$

1,498,284

$

6,248

$

1,504,532

41.6

%

39.4

%

41.7

%

39.5

%




















SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

903,739

$

(29,016)

$

874,723

$

845,342

$

(25,659)

$

819,683

30.9

%

32.2

%

29.9

%

31.2

%

Permanent placement staffing

335,316

(3,458)

331,858

260,161

(2,723)

257,438

81.4

%

93.3

%

80.6

%

92.4

%

Protiviti

167,676



167,676

135,376



135,376

12.4

%

15.1

%

12.4

%

15.1

%

Total

$

1,406,731

$

(32,474)

$

1,374,257

$

1,240,879

$

(28,382)

$

1,212,497

30.0

%

32.6

%

29.3

%

31.9

%




















OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

250,681

$

29,016

$

279,697

$

140,274

$

25,659

$

165,933

8.6

%

5.3

%

9.6

%

6.3

%

Permanent placement staffing

75,806

3,458

79,264

18,068

2,723

20,791

18.4

%

6.5

%

19.2

%

7.5

%

Protiviti

218,691

5,565

224,256

99,063

6,248

105,311

16.1

%

11.0

%

16.5

%

11.7

%

Total

$

545,178

$

38,039

$

583,217

$

257,405

$

34,630

$

292,035

11.6

%

6.8

%

12.4

%

7.7

%

(Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

(38,039)

38,039



(34,630)

34,630



0.8

%

0.9

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Amortization of intangible assets

1,724



1,724

1,002



1,002

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Interest income, net

(145)



(145)

(1,264)



(1,264)

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Income before income taxes

$

581,638

$



$

581,638

$

292,297

$



$

292,297

12.4

%

7.7

%

12.4

%

7.7

%

(1)  Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):



Quarter Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020









Income before income taxes

$

227,658

$

102,510

$

581,638

$

292,297

Interest income, net

(238)

(202)

(145)

(1,264)

Amortization of intangible assets

572

334

1,724

1,002

Combined segment income

$

227,992

$

102,642

$

583,217

$

292,035

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED): 



Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)


2020

2021

2020

2021


Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Global























Accountemps

-33.0

-29.9

-22.8

-14.9

36.7

40.1

-32.3

-30.2

-23.1

-14.6

34.4

39.1

OfficeTeam

-48.0

-35.0

-17.0

-8.1

93.1

60.8

-47.8

-35.8

-18.2

-8.7

89.5

60.0

RH Technology

-14.5

-17.7

-11.4

-12.4

19.9

33.8

-14.2

-18.2

-11.9

-12.4

17.9

33.1

RH Management Resources

-15.5

-22.7

-16.9

-13.5

27.6

54.8

-14.8

-23.5

-18.1

-14.3

24.0

53.6

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

7.8

28.6

81.6

124.4

244.5

188.4

7.7

28.2

81.5

127.3

240.9

187.5

Temporary and consultant staffing

-31.7

-30.1

-23.1

-18.6

29.9

35.0

-31.2

-30.7

-23.8

-18.9

27.2

34.0

Permanent placement staffing

-49.6

-35.2

-27.7

-7.3

102.2

79.4

-49.1

-35.7

-28.5

-8.1

96.9

77.7

Total staffing

-33.7

-30.7

-23.6

-17.5

36.1

39.4

-33.2

-31.2

-24.3

-17.8

33.2

38.4

Protiviti

4.1

7.4

18.9

35.1

61.6

56.1

4.5

6.4

17.9

34.7

58.8

55.1

Total

-26.9

-23.3

-15.2

-7.2

42.6

43.9

-26.4

-23.9

-15.9

-7.6

39.7

42.9

























United States























Temporary and consultant staffing

-31.7

-31.0

-24.1

-20.3

27.5

35.5

-31.7

-31.3

-23.9

-19.4

27.7

35.5

Permanent placement staffing

-51.6

-37.1

-31.3

-12.4

109.3

85.1

-51.6

-37.3

-31.0

-11.4

109.6

85.1

Total staffing

-33.7

-31.6

-24.8

-19.6

33.6

40.0

-33.7

-31.9

-24.6

-18.6

33.8

40.0

Protiviti

6.4

10.8

22.9

35.5

62.6

53.7

6.3

10.3

23.3

37.1

62.8

53.7

Total

-26.5

-23.3

-15.3

-8.7

41.1

43.8

-26.5

-23.7

-15.0

-7.6

41.3

43.8

























International























Temporary and consultant staffing

-31.8

-27.0

-19.3

-12.3

38.6

33.0

-28.9

-28.4

-23.5

-17.0

25.1

29.1

Permanent placement staffing

-45.0

-30.9

-19.3

5.2

87.8

67.3

-43.2

-31.7

-23.0

0.3

70.5

62.1

Total staffing

-33.8

-27.6

-19.3

-10.1

44.8

37.7

-31.1

-28.9

-23.4

-14.8

30.9

33.7

Protiviti

-3.9

-5.0

4.3

33.8

57.6

65.9

-1.5

-8.0

-1.7

26.1

43.5

61.4

Total

-28.4

-23.4

-14.7

-2.0

48.0

44.3

-25.7

-25.0

-19.2

-7.2

33.9

40.1

(1) Service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each line of business are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period. 
    
Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all lines of business. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the Company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days, constant currency fluctuations, and certain intercompany adjustments are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 11-13.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL


 Q2 2020

 Q3 2020

 Q4 2020

Q1 2021

Q2 2021

 Q3 2021

Accountemps











As Reported

-33.0

-29.9

-22.8

-14.9

36.7

40.1

Billing Days Impact

-0.1

-0.3

-0.1

1.1

0.0

-0.2

Currency Impact

0.8

0.0

-0.2

-0.8

-2.3

-0.8

As Adjusted

-32.3

-30.2

-23.1

-14.6

34.4

39.1

OfficeTeam











As Reported

-48.0

-35.0

-17.0

-8.1

93.1

60.8

Billing Days Impact

-0.1

-0.2

-0.1

1.1

0.0

-0.2

Currency Impact

0.3

-0.6

-1.1

-1.7

-3.6

-0.6

As Adjusted

-47.8

-35.8

-18.2

-8.7

89.5

60.0

Robert Half Technology











As Reported

-14.5

-17.7

-11.4

-12.4

19.9

33.8

Billing Days Impact

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

1.1

0.0

-0.1

Currency Impact

0.4

-0.3

-0.5

-1.1

-2.0

-0.6

As Adjusted

-14.2

-18.2

-11.9

-12.4

17.9

33.1

Robert Half Management Resources











As Reported

-15.5

-22.7

-16.9

-13.5

27.6

54.8

Billing Days Impact

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

1.1

0.0

-0.2

Currency Impact

0.8

-0.6

-1.2

-1.9

-3.6

-1.0

As Adjusted

-14.8

-23.5

-18.1

-14.3

24.0

53.6

Elimination of intersegment revenues











As Reported

7.8

28.6

81.6

124.4

244.5

188.4

Billing Days Impact

-0.2

-0.4

-0.1

2.7

0.0

-0.4

Currency Impact

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.2

-3.6

-0.5

As Adjusted

7.7

28.2

81.5

127.3

240.9

187.5

Temporary and consultant staffing











As Reported

-31.7

-30.1

-23.1

-18.6

29.9

35.0

Billing Days Impact

-0.1

-0.3

0.0

1.0

0.0

-0.2

Currency Impact

0.6

-0.3

-0.7

-1.3

-2.7

-0.8

As Adjusted

-31.2

-30.7

-23.8

-18.9

27.2

34.0

Permanent placement staffing











As Reported

-49.6

-35.2

-27.7

-7.3

102.2

79.4

Billing Days Impact

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

1.1

0.0

-0.2

Currency Impact

0.6

-0.3

-0.8

-1.9

-5.3

-1.5

As Adjusted

-49.1

-35.7

-28.5

-8.1

96.9

77.7

Total staffing











As Reported

-33.7

-30.7

-23.6

-17.5

36.1

39.4

Billing Days Impact

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

1.1

0.0

-0.2

Currency Impact

0.6

-0.3

-0.7

-1.4

-2.9

-0.8

As Adjusted

-33.2

-31.2

-24.3

-17.8

33.2

38.4

Protiviti











As Reported

4.1

7.4

18.9

35.1

61.6

56.1

Billing Days Impact

-0.1

-0.3

0.0

1.6

0.0

-0.3

Currency Impact

0.5

-0.7

-1.0

-2.0

-2.8

-0.7

As Adjusted

4.5

6.4

17.9

34.7

58.8

55.1

Total











As Reported

-26.9

-23.3

-15.2

-7.2

42.6

43.9

Billing Days Impact

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

1.1

0.0

-0.2

Currency Impact

0.6

-0.4

-0.7

-1.5

-2.9

-0.8

As Adjusted

-26.4

-23.9

-15.9

-7.6

39.7

42.9

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES


 Q2 2020

 Q3 2020

 Q4 2020

 Q1 2021

 Q2 2021

 Q3 2021

Temporary and consultant staffing



As Reported

-31.7

-31.0

-24.1

-20.3

27.5

35.5

Billing Days Impact

0.0

-0.3

0.2

0.9

0.2

0.0

Currency Impact












As Adjusted

-31.7

-31.3

-23.9

-19.4

27.7

35.5













Permanent placement staffing











As Reported

-51.6

-37.1

-31.3

-12.4

109.3

85.1

Billing Days Impact

0.0

-0.2

0.3

1.0

0.3

0.0

Currency Impact












As Adjusted

-51.6

-37.3

-31.0

-11.4

109.6

85.1













Total staffing











As Reported

-33.7

-31.6

-24.8

-19.6

33.6

40.0

Billing Days Impact

0.0

-0.3

0.2

1.0

0.2

0.0

Currency Impact












As Adjusted

-33.7

-31.9

-24.6

-18.6

33.8

40.0













Protiviti











As Reported

6.4

10.8

22.9

35.5

62.6

53.7

Billing Days Impact

-0.1

-0.5

0.4

1.6

0.2

0.0

Currency Impact












As Adjusted

6.3

10.3

23.3

37.1

62.8

53.7













Total











As Reported

-26.5

-23.3

-15.3

-8.7

41.1

43.8

Billing Days Impact

0.0

-0.4

0.3

1.1

0.2

0.0

Currency Impact













As Adjusted

-26.5

-23.7

-15.0

-7.6

41.3

43.8

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL


 Q2 2020

 Q3 2020

 Q4 2020

 Q1 2021

 Q2 2021

 Q3 2021

Temporary and consultant staffing



As Reported

-31.8

-27.0

-19.3

-12.3

38.6

33.0

Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.0

-1.0

1.4

-0.8

-0.5

Currency Impact

2.9

-1.4

-3.2

-6.1

-12.7

-3.4

As Adjusted

-28.9

-28.4

-23.5

-17.0

25.1

29.1













Permanent placement staffing











As Reported

-45.0

-30.9

-19.3

5.2

87.8

67.3

Billing Days Impact

-0.1

0.0

-1.0

1.7

-1.1

-0.6

Currency Impact

1.9

-0.8

-2.7

-6.6

-16.2

-4.6

As Adjusted

-43.2

-31.7

-23.0

0.3

70.5

62.1













Total staffing











As Reported

-33.8

-27.6

-19.3

-10.1

44.8

37.7

Billing Days Impact

-0.1

0.0

-1.0

1.5

-0.8

-0.5

Currency Impact

2.8

-1.3

-3.1

-6.2

-13.1

-3.5

As Adjusted

-31.1

-28.9

-23.4

-14.8

30.9

33.7













Protiviti











As Reported

-3.9

-5.0

4.3

33.8

57.6

65.9

Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.1

-1.4

2.1

-0.8

-0.7

Currency Impact

2.4

-3.1

-4.6

-9.8

-13.3

-3.8

As Adjusted

-1.5

-8.0

-1.7

26.1

43.5

61.4













Total











As Reported

-28.4

-23.4

-14.7

-2.0

48.0

44.3

Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.1

-1.1

1.6

-0.9

-0.6

Currency Impact

2.7

-1.7

-3.4

-6.8

-13.2

-3.6

As Adjusted

-25.7

-25.0

-19.2

-7.2

33.9

40.1

SOURCE Robert Half

For further information: M. Keith Waddell, President and Chief Executive Officer, (650) 234-6000, http://www.roberthalf.com

Related Links

http://www.roberthalf.com

Organization Profile

Robert Half