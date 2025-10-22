ROBERT HALF REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Robert Half

Oct 22, 2025, 16:05 ET

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $43 million, or $0.43 per share, on revenues of $1.354 billion. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $65 million, or $0.64 per share, on revenues of $1.465 billion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $101 million, or $1.01 per share, on revenues of $4.076 billion. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $197 million, or $1.91 per share, on revenues of $4.413 billion.

"Client and job seeker caution continued during the quarter, subduing hiring activity and new project starts," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "That said, we are encouraged by the weekly trends in contract talent revenues, which sustained late second-quarter levels for most of the third quarter and began to grow sequentially in September and into October. Our fourth-quarter revenue guidance, at and above the midpoint, reflects a return to sequential growth on a same-day constant currency basis for the first time since the second quarter of 2022.

"We remain very well-positioned to capitalize on these emerging opportunities and meet our clients' evolving talent and consulting needs. Our industry-leading brand, talented people, advanced technology, and unique combination of professional staffing and business consulting services continue to set us apart and position us for long-term success.

"Our employees' commitment to success earned us several honors in the third quarter, including being named by Forbes among the World's Best Employers and America's Best Employers for Company Culture, and by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services™," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half management will conduct a conference call today at 5 p.m. EDT. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center). Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number is 800-330-6710 (+1-213-279-1505 outside the United States and Canada). The confirmation code to access the call is 7677121.

A recording of this call will be available for audio replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on October 22 and ending after 12 months. To access the replay, visit https://webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ32025. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the Company's website at roberthalf.com.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and, with Protiviti, has been named as a Fortune® World's Most Admired Company™ and one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Certain information contained in Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other parts of this report may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the future operating results or financial positions of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect,"  "should," "could," "would," "may," "might," "will," or variations or negatives thereof or by similar or comparable words or phrases. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking information about the Company's corporate responsibility and compliance programs, including targets or goals, may not be considered material for the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or other mandatory reporting purposes and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing; on internal controls, diligence or processes that are evolving; on representations reviewed or provided by third parties; and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Forward-looking statements are estimates only and are based on management's current expectations, currently available information and current strategy, plans or forecasts, and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, often beyond our control and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes, or the timing of these results or outcomes, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of United States of America ("U.S.") or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the U.S. or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the development, proliferation and adoption of artificial intelligence ("AI") by the Company and the third parties it serves; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services, or the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its engagement professionals, or for events impacting its engagement professionals on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the impact of extreme weather conditions on the Company and its candidates and clients; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of health care or other reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted or that the Company could experience a cybersecurity breach; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update information in this report, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, and notwithstanding any historical practice of doing so.

A copy of this release is available at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center

Summary of Operations

 

Supplemental Financial Information

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures


ROBERT HALF INC.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)









Service revenues

$  1,354,477


$  1,465,004


$  4,076,127


$  4,413,465

Costs of services

850,246


893,348


2,563,377


2,702,333









Gross margin

504,231


571,656


1,512,750


1,711,132









Selling, general and administrative expenses

490,643


511,091


1,458,740


1,534,126

Operating income

13,588


60,565


54,010


177,006

Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts
     (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses)

(47,621)


(29,230)


(85,104)


(88,339)

Interest income, net

(2,510)


(5,391)


(8,321)


(16,990)

Income before income taxes

63,719


95,186


147,435


282,335

Provision for income taxes

20,803


29,735


46,201


85,027









Net income

$     42,916


$     65,451


$   101,234


$   197,308









Diluted net income per share

$          0.43


$          0.64


$          1.01


$          1.91









Weighted average shares:








Basic

99,897


102,175


100,321


103,034

Diluted

100,041


102,393


100,529


103,371

ROBERT HALF INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION








Contract talent solutions








Finance and accounting

$    553,364


$    614,131


$ 1,671,923


$ 1,879,221

Administrative and customer support

158,689


178,409


489,907


568,685

Technology

157,851


160,184


468,796


476,053

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

(123,681)


(122,321)


(361,390)


(351,601)

Total contract talent solutions

746,223


830,403


2,269,236


2,572,358

Permanent placement talent solutions

110,125


123,275


336,929


379,105

Protiviti

498,129


511,326


1,469,962


1,462,002

Total service revenues

$ 1,354,477


$ 1,465,004


$ 4,076,127


$ 4,413,465



(1)

Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.



September 30,



2025


2024



(Unaudited)

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:





Cash and cash equivalents


$    365,289


$    570,466

Accounts receivable, net


$    838,002


$    885,401

Total assets


$ 2,846,378


$ 2,982,225

Total current liabilities


$ 1,364,925


$ 1,310,252

Total stockholders' equity


$ 1,286,092


$ 1,473,835



Nine Months Ended
September 30,



2025


2024



(Unaudited)

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Depreciation


$     37,893


$    38,713

Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs


$     20,835


$    22,879

Capital expenditures


$     41,408


$    42,012

Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)


1,702


2,460

ROBERT HALF INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; adjusted operating income; and adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses and adjusted operating income, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

  • Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.
  • Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Relationships


Nine Months Ended September 30,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

Gross Margin
































Contract talent solutions

$    290,121


$    323,035


$    290,121


$    323,035


38.9 %


38.9 %


38.9 %


38.9 %


$    884,421


$ 1,009,766


$    884,421


$ 1,009,766


39.0 %


39.3 %


39.0 %


39.3 %

Permanent placement talent
     solutions

109,903


123,004


109,903


123,004


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


336,315


378,353


336,315


378,353


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %


99.8 %

Total talent solutions

400,024


446,039


400,024


446,039


46.7 %


46.8 %


46.7 %


46.8 %


1,220,736


1,388,119


1,220,736


1,388,119


46.8 %


47.0 %


46.8 %


47.0 %

Protiviti

104,207


125,617


114,627


131,707


20.9 %


24.6 %


23.0 %


25.8 %


292,014


323,013


311,196


340,690


19.9 %


22.1 %


21.2 %


23.3 %

Total

$    504,231


$    571,656


$    514,651


$    577,746


37.2 %


39.0 %


38.0 %


39.4 %


$ 1,512,750


$ 1,711,132


$ 1,531,932


$ 1,728,809


37.1 %


38.8 %


37.6 %


39.2 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:





























Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Three Months Ended September 30, 2024


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Gross Margin






























As Reported

$    290,121

38.9 %


$  109,903

99.8 %


$    400,024

46.7 %


$ 104,207

20.9 %


$   504,231

37.2 %


$    323,035

38.9 %


$  123,004

99.8 %


$    446,039

46.8 %


$   125,617

24.6 %


$     571,656

39.0 %

Adjustments (1)

--

--


--

--


--

--


10,420

2.1 %


10,420

0.8 %


--

--


--

--


--

--


6,090

1.2 %


6,090

0.4 %

As Adjusted

$    290,121

38.9 %


$  109,903

99.8 %


$    400,024

46.7 %


$ 114,627

23.0 %


$   514,651

38.0 %


$    323,035

38.9 %


$  123,004

99.8 %


$    446,039

46.8 %


$   131,707

25.8 %


$     577,746

39.4 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:





























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Gross Margin






























As Reported

$    884,421

39.0 %


$  336,315

99.8 %


$   1,220,736

46.8 %


$ 292,014

19.9 %


$   1,512,750

37.1 %


$   1,009,766

39.3 %


$  378,353

99.8 %


$   1,388,119

47.0 %


$ 323,013

22.1 %


$   1,711,132

38.8 %

Adjustments (1)

--

--


--

--


--

--


19,182

1.3 %


19,182

0.5 %


--

--


--

--


--

--


17,677

1.2 %


17,677

0.4 %

As Adjusted

$    884,421

39.0 %


$  336,315

99.8 %


$   1,220,736

46.8 %


$ 311,196

21.2 %


$   1,531,932

37.6 %


$   1,009,766

39.3 %


$  378,353

99.8 %


$   1,388,119

47.0 %


$ 340,690

23.3 %


$   1,728,809

39.2 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Relationships


Nine Months Ended September 30,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses































Contract talent solutions

$    306,844


$    317,727


$    273,755


$    297,191


41.1 %


38.3 %


36.7 %


35.8 %


$    901,927


$    958,201


$    842,941


$    895,658


39.7 %


37.2 %


37.1 %


34.8 %

Permanent placement talent
     solutions

106,404


113,421


102,292


110,817


96.6 %


92.0 %


92.9 %


89.9 %


323,757


346,282


316,821


338,163


96.1 %


91.3 %


94.0 %


89.2 %

Total talent solutions

413,248


431,148


376,047


408,008


48.3 %


45.2 %


43.9 %


42.8 %


1,225,684


1,304,483


1,159,762


1,233,821


47.0 %


44.2 %


44.5 %


41.8 %

Protiviti

77,395


79,943


77,395


79,943


15.5 %


15.6 %


15.5 %


15.6 %


233,056


229,643


233,056


229,643


15.9 %


15.7 %


15.9 %


15.7 %

Total

$    490,643


$    511,091


$    453,442


$    487,951


36.2 %


34.9 %


33.5 %


33.3 %


$ 1,458,740


$ 1,534,126


$ 1,392,818


$ 1,463,464


35.8 %


34.8 %


34.2 %


33.2 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:





























Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Three Months Ended September 30, 2024


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses





























As Reported

$ 306,844

41.1 %


$ 106,404

96.6 %


$  413,248

48.3 %


$     77,395

15.5 %


$   490,643

36.2 %


$ 317,727

38.3 %


$ 113,421

92.0 %


$ 431,148

45.2 %


$     79,943

15.6 %


$   511,091

34.9 %

Adjustments (1)

(33,089)

(4.4 %)


(4,112)

(3.7 %)


(37,201)

(4.4 %)


--

--


(37,201)

(2.7 %)


(20,536)

(2.5 %)


(2,604)

(2.1 %)


(23,140)

(2.4 %)


--

--


(23,140)

(1.6 %)

As Adjusted

$ 273,755

36.7 %


$ 102,292

92.9 %


$  376,047

43.9 %


$     77,395

15.5 %


$   453,442

33.5 %


$ 297,191

35.8 %


$ 110,817

89.9 %


$ 408,008

42.8 %


$     79,943

15.6 %


$   487,951

33.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:





























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent
solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Selling, General and

  Administrative Expenses





























As Reported

$  901,927

39.7 %


$ 323,757

96.1 %


$   1,225,684

47.0 %


$  233,056

15.9 %


$   1,458,740

35.8 %


$  958,201

37.2 %


$ 346,282

91.3 %


$   1,304,483

44.2 %


$  229,643

15.7 %


$   1,534,126

34.8 %

Adjustments (1)

(58,986)

(2.6 %)


(6,936)

(2.1 %)


(65,922)

(2.5 %)


--

--


(65,922)

(1.6 %)


(62,543)

(2.4 %)


(8,119)

(2.1 %)


(70,662)

(2.4 %)


--

--


(70,662)

(1.6 %)

As Adjusted

$  842,941

37.1 %


$ 316,821

94.0 %


$   1,159,762

44.5 %


$  233,056

15.9 %


$   1,392,818

34.2 %


$  895,658

34.8 %


$ 338,163

89.2 %


$   1,233,821

41.8 %


$  229,643

15.7 %


$   1,463,464

33.2 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,


Relationships


Nine Months Ended September 30,


Relationships


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


As Reported


As Adjusted


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024


2025


2024

Operating income (loss)
































Contract talent solutions

$    (16,723)


$        5,308


$      16,366


$      25,844


(2.2 %)


0.6 %


2.2 %


3.1 %


$      (17,506)


$      51,565


$      41,480


$    114,108


(0.8 %)


2.0 %


1.8 %


4.4 %

Permanent placement talent
     solutions

3,499


9,583


7,611


12,187


3.2 %


7.8 %


6.9 %


9.9 %


12,558


32,071


19,494


40,190


3.7 %


8.5 %


5.8 %


10.6 %

Total talent solutions

(13,224)


14,891


23,977


38,031


(1.5 %)


1.6 %


2.8 %


4.0 %


(4,948)


83,636


60,974


154,298


(0.2 %)


2.8 %


2.3 %


5.2 %

Protiviti

26,812


45,674


37,232


51,764


5.4 %


8.9 %


7.5 %


10.1 %


58,958


93,370


78,140


111,047


4.0 %


6.4 %


5.3 %


7.6 %

Total

$      13,588


$      60,565


$      61,209


$      89,795


1.0 %


4.1 %


4.5 %


6.1 %


$      54,010


$    177,006


$    139,114


$    265,345


1.3 %


4.0 %


3.4 %


6.0 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:





























Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Three Months Ended September 30, 2024


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Operating income (loss)





























As Reported

$  (16,723)

(2.2 %)


$     3,499

3.2 %


$    (13,224)

(1.5 %)


$   26,812

5.4 %


$      13,588

1.0 %


$     5,308

0.6 %


$     9,583

7.8 %


$   14,891

1.6 %


$     45,674

8.9 %


$      60,565

4.1 %

Adjustments (1)

33,089

4.4 %


4,112

3.7 %


37,201

4.3 %


10,420

2.1 %


47,621

3.5 %


20,536

2.5 %


2,604

2.1 %


23,140

2.4 %


6,090

1.2 %


29,230

2.0 %

As Adjusted

$  16,366

2.2 %


$     7,611

6.9 %


$     23,977

2.8 %


$   37,232

7.5 %


$      61,209

4.5 %


$   25,844

3.1 %


$     12,187

9.9 %


$   38,031

4.0 %


$     51,764

10.1 %


$      89,795

6.1 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:





























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


Contract talent

solutions


Permanent
placement talent
solutions


Total talent
solutions


Protiviti


Total


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue


$

% of
Revenue

Operating income (loss)





























As Reported

$  (17,506)

(0.8 %)


$     12,558

3.7 %


$       (4,948)

(0.2 %)


$   58,958

4.0 %


$      54,010

1.3 %


$   51,565

2.0 %


$     32,071

8.5 %


$   83,636

2.8 %


$   93,370

6.4 %


$   177,006

4.0 %

Adjustments (1)

58,986

2.6 %


6,936

2.1 %


65,922

2.5 %


19,182

1.3 %


85,104

2.1 %


62,543

2.4 %


8,119

2.1 %


70,662

2.4 %


17,677

1.2 %


88,339

2.0 %

As Adjusted

$  41,480

1.8 %


$     19,494

5.8 %


$     60,974

2.3 %


$   78,140

5.3 %


$   139,114

3.4 %


$ 114,108

4.4 %


$     40,190

10.6 %


$ 154,298

5.2 %


$ 111,047

7.6 %


$   265,345

6.0 %



(1)

Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in operating income (loss). The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED): 




Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)


Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)



2024


2025


2024


2025



Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q3


Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


Q2


Q3

Global

























Finance and accounting


-13.6


-9.2


-9.5


-12.3


-10.8


-9.9


-13.5


-10.5


-9.8


-10.0


-10.8


-10.7

Administrative and customer
     support


-9.8


-9.2


-8.8


-17.2


-13.0


-11.1


-9.8


-10.8


-9.4


-15.2


-13.3


-12.1

Technology


-13.1


-6.1


-3.5


-3.4


0.3


-1.5


-13.1


-7.6


-4.1


-1.3


0.4


-1.9

Elimination of intersegment
     revenues (1)


1.4


21.6


18.9


4.5


2.9


1.1


1.3


19.4


17.8


6.8


2.5


0.2

Total contract talent solutions


-14.5


-11.9


-11.5


-14.0


-11.1


-10.1


-14.4


-13.2


-11.8


-11.8


-11.1


-10.9

Permanent placement talent
     solutions


-12.2


-11.9


-11.1


-10.2


-12.5


-10.7


-12.0


-13.2


-11.4


-7.8


-12.6


-11.4

Total talent solutions


-14.2


-11.9


-11.4


-13.5


-11.3


-10.2


-14.0


-13.2


-11.7


-11.3


-11.3


-11.0

Protiviti


-0.9


6.4


5.3


2.7


1.8


-2.6


-0.9


4.5


4.5


4.7


1.5


-3.4

Total


-10.2


-6.3


-6.1


-8.4


-7.0


-7.5


-10.1


-7.7


-6.6


-6.2


-7.1


-8.3


























United States

























Contract talent solutions


-15.7


-12.4


-10.3


-11.8


-10.7


-10.3


-15.8


-13.7


-11.2


-10.7


-10.7


-10.4

Permanent placement talent
     solutions


-11.5


-9.0


-9.6


-8.5


-13.2


-11.3


-11.7


-10.4


-10.4


-7.3


-13.2


-11.4

Total talent solutions


-15.2


-12.0


-10.2


-11.4


-11.0


-10.4


-15.3


-13.3


-11.1


-10.3


-11.0


-10.5

Protiviti


3.3


9.3


6.6


2.3


-0.7


-5.5


3.1


7.6


5.6


3.6


-0.7


-5.6

Total


-9.6


-5.2


-4.7


-6.9


-7.4


-8.6


-9.7


-6.7


-5.7


-5.7


-7.4


-8.7


























International

























Contract talent solutions


-10.0


-10.6


-15.2


-20.7


-12.5


-9.7


-9.4


-11.7


-13.9


-16.2


-12.9


-12.4

Permanent placement talent
     solutions


-13.8


-18.6


-14.7


-14.5


-10.6


-9.0


-13.0


-19.8


-13.7


-10.1


-11.2


-11.2

Total talent solutions


-10.7


-11.9


-15.1


-19.8


-12.2


-9.6


-10.0


-13.0


-13.9


-15.3


-12.6


-12.2

Protiviti


-16.2


-5.6


0.2


4.4


13.1


11.1


-15.9


-8.1


-0.4


7.9


10.7


7.5

Total


-12.2


-10.2


-10.9


-13.6


-5.3


-3.8


-11.6


-11.7


-10.2


-9.4


-6.3


-6.7



(1)

Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q2 2024


Q3 2024


Q4 2024


Q1 2025


Q2 2025


 Q3 2025

Finance and accounting













As Reported


-13.6


-9.2


-9.5


-12.3


-10.8


-9.9

Billing Days Impact


-0.3


-1.5


-0.8


1.3


0.4


-0.2

Currency Impact


0.4


0.2


0.5


1.0


-0.4


-0.6

As Adjusted


-13.5


-10.5


-9.8


-10.0


-10.8


-10.7














Administrative and customer support













As Reported


-9.8


-9.2


-8.8


-17.2


-13.0


-11.1

Billing Days Impact


-0.3


-1.5


-0.8


1.3


0.4


0.0

Currency Impact


0.3


-0.1


0.2


0.7


-0.7


-1.0

As Adjusted


-9.8


-10.8


-9.4


-15.2


-13.3


-12.1














Technology













As Reported


-13.1


-6.1


-3.5


-3.4


0.3


-1.5

Billing Days Impact


-0.3


-1.5


-0.7


1.4


0.5


-0.1

Currency Impact


0.3


0.0


0.1


0.7


-0.4


-0.3

As Adjusted


-13.1


-7.6


-4.1


-1.3


0.4


-1.9














Elimination of intersegment revenues













As Reported


1.4


21.6


18.9


4.5


2.9


1.1

Billing Days Impact


-0.3


-1.9


-1.0


1.6


0.5


-0.1

Currency Impact


0.2


-0.3


-0.1


0.7


-0.9


-0.8

As Adjusted


1.3


19.4


17.8


6.8


2.5


0.2














Total contract talent solutions













As Reported


-14.5


-11.9


-11.5


-14.0


-11.1


-10.1

Billing Days Impact


-0.3


-1.4


-0.7


1.3


0.4


-0.2

Currency Impact


0.4


0.1


0.4


0.9


-0.4


-0.6

As Adjusted


-14.4


-13.2


-11.8


-11.8


-11.1


-10.9














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


-12.2


-11.9


-11.1


-10.2


-12.5


-10.7

Billing Days Impact


-0.3


-1.4


-0.7


1.3


0.5


-0.1

Currency Impact


0.5


0.1


0.4


1.1


-0.6


-0.6

As Adjusted


-12.0


-13.2


-11.4


-7.8


-12.6


-11.4














Total talent solutions













As Reported


-14.2


-11.9


-11.4


-13.5


-11.3


-10.2

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


-1.4


-0.7


1.2


0.4


-0.2

Currency Impact


0.4


0.1


0.4


1.0


-0.4


-0.6

As Adjusted


-14.0


-13.2


-11.7


-11.3


-11.3


-11.0














Protiviti













As Reported


-0.9


6.4


5.3


2.7


1.8


-2.6

Billing Days Impact


-0.3


-1.7


-0.8


1.5


0.4


-0.2

Currency Impact


0.3


-0.2


0.0


0.5


-0.7


-0.6

As Adjusted


-0.9


4.5


4.5


4.7


1.5


-3.4














Total













As Reported


-10.2


-6.3


-6.1


-8.4


-7.0


-7.5

Billing Days Impact


-0.3


-1.4


-0.8


1.4


0.4


-0.2

Currency Impact


0.4


0.0


0.3


0.8


-0.5


-0.6

As Adjusted


-10.1


-7.7


-6.6


-6.2


-7.1


-8.3

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED): 


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q2 2024


Q3 2024


Q4 2024


Q1 2025


Q2 2025


 Q3 2025

Contract talent solutions





As Reported


-15.7


-12.4


-10.3


-11.8


-10.7


-10.3

Billing Days Impact


-0.1


-1.3


-0.9


1.1


0.0


-0.1

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


-15.8


-13.7


-11.2


-10.7


-10.7


-10.4














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


-11.5


-9.0


-9.6


-8.5


-13.2


-11.3

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


-1.4


-0.8


1.2


0.0


-0.1

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


-11.7


-10.4


-10.4


-7.3


-13.2


-11.4














Total talent solutions













As Reported


-15.2


-12.0


-10.2


-11.4


-11.0


-10.4

Billing Days Impact


-0.1


-1.3


-0.9


1.1


0.0


-0.1

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


-15.3


-13.3


-11.1


-10.3


-11.0


-10.5














Protiviti













As Reported


3.3


9.3


6.6


2.3


-0.7


-5.5

Billing Days Impact


-0.2


-1.7


-1.0


1.3


0.0


-0.1

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


3.1


7.6


5.6


3.6


-0.7


-5.6














Total













As Reported


-9.6


-5.2


-4.7


-6.9


-7.4


-8.6

Billing Days Impact


-0.1


-1.5


-1.0


1.2


0.0


-0.1

Currency Impact







As Adjusted


-9.7


-6.7


-5.7


-5.7


-7.4


-8.7

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):


Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q2 2024


Q3 2024


Q4 2024


Q1 2025


Q2 2025


 Q3 2025

Contract talent solutions





As Reported


-10.0


-10.6


-15.2


-20.7


-12.5


-9.7

Billing Days Impact


-1.1


-1.6


-0.4


0.6


1.4


0.0

Currency Impact


1.7


0.5


1.7


3.9


-1.8


-2.7

As Adjusted


-9.4


-11.7


-13.9


-16.2


-12.9


-12.4














Permanent placement talent solutions













As Reported


-13.8


-18.6


-14.7


-14.5


-10.6


-9.0

Billing Days Impact


-1.0


-1.6


-0.4


0.6


1.4


0.0

Currency Impact


1.8


0.4


1.4


3.8


-2.0


-2.2

As Adjusted


-13.0


-19.8


-13.7


-10.1


-11.2


-11.2














Total talent solutions













As Reported


-10.7


-11.9


-15.1


-19.8


-12.2


-9.6

Billing Days Impact


-1.0


-1.6


-0.5


0.6


1.4


0.0

Currency Impact


1.7


0.5


1.7


3.9


-1.8


-2.6

As Adjusted


-10.0


-13.0


-13.9


-15.3


-12.6


-12.2














Protiviti













As Reported


-16.2


-5.6


0.2


4.4


13.1


11.1

Billing Days Impact


-1.0


-1.7


-0.4


0.7


1.7


0.0

Currency Impact


1.3


-0.8


-0.2


2.8


-4.1


-3.6

As Adjusted


-15.9


-8.1


-0.4


7.9


10.7


7.5














Total













As Reported


-12.2


-10.2


-10.9


-13.6


-5.3


-3.8

Billing Days Impact


-1.0


-1.6


-0.5


0.6


1.5


0.0

Currency Impact


1.6


0.1


1.2


3.6


-2.5


-2.9

As Adjusted


-11.6


-11.7


-10.2


-9.4


-6.3


-6.7

