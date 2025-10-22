ROBERT HALF REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $43 million, or $0.43 per share, on revenues of $1.354 billion. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $65 million, or $0.64 per share, on revenues of $1.465 billion.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income was $101 million, or $1.01 per share, on revenues of $4.076 billion. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net income was $197 million, or $1.91 per share, on revenues of $4.413 billion.

"Client and job seeker caution continued during the quarter, subduing hiring activity and new project starts," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "That said, we are encouraged by the weekly trends in contract talent revenues, which sustained late second-quarter levels for most of the third quarter and began to grow sequentially in September and into October. Our fourth-quarter revenue guidance, at and above the midpoint, reflects a return to sequential growth on a same-day constant currency basis for the first time since the second quarter of 2022.

"We remain very well-positioned to capitalize on these emerging opportunities and meet our clients' evolving talent and consulting needs. Our industry-leading brand, talented people, advanced technology, and unique combination of professional staffing and business consulting services continue to set us apart and position us for long-term success.

"Our employees' commitment to success earned us several honors in the third quarter, including being named by Forbes among the World's Best Employers and America's Best Employers for Company Culture, and by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services™," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and, with Protiviti, has been named as a Fortune® World's Most Admired Company™ and one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INC. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Service revenues $ 1,354,477

$ 1,465,004

$ 4,076,127

$ 4,413,465 Costs of services 850,246

893,348

2,563,377

2,702,333















Gross margin 504,231

571,656

1,512,750

1,711,132















Selling, general and administrative expenses 490,643

511,091

1,458,740

1,534,126 Operating income 13,588

60,565

54,010

177,006 Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

(which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) (47,621)

(29,230)

(85,104)

(88,339) Interest income, net (2,510)

(5,391)

(8,321)

(16,990) Income before income taxes 63,719

95,186

147,435

282,335 Provision for income taxes 20,803

29,735

46,201

85,027















Net income $ 42,916

$ 65,451

$ 101,234

$ 197,308















Diluted net income per share $ 0.43

$ 0.64

$ 1.01

$ 1.91















Weighted average shares:













Basic 99,897

102,175

100,321

103,034 Diluted 100,041

102,393

100,529

103,371

ROBERT HALF INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION













Contract talent solutions













Finance and accounting $ 553,364

$ 614,131

$ 1,671,923

$ 1,879,221 Administrative and customer support 158,689

178,409

489,907

568,685 Technology 157,851

160,184

468,796

476,053 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1) (123,681)

(122,321)

(361,390)

(351,601) Total contract talent solutions 746,223

830,403

2,269,236

2,572,358 Permanent placement talent solutions 110,125

123,275

336,929

379,105 Protiviti 498,129

511,326

1,469,962

1,462,002 Total service revenues $ 1,354,477

$ 1,465,004

$ 4,076,127

$ 4,413,465





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.





September 30,



2025

2024



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 365,289

$ 570,466 Accounts receivable, net

$ 838,002

$ 885,401 Total assets

$ 2,846,378

$ 2,982,225 Total current liabilities

$ 1,364,925

$ 1,310,252 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,286,092

$ 1,473,835





Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2025

2024



(Unaudited) SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 37,893

$ 38,713 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 20,835

$ 22,879 Capital expenditures

$ 41,408

$ 42,012 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

1,702

2,460

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; adjusted operating income; and adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses and adjusted operating income, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Relationships

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Gross Margin





























































Contract talent solutions $ 290,121

$ 323,035

$ 290,121

$ 323,035

38.9 %

38.9 %

38.9 %

38.9 %

$ 884,421

$ 1,009,766

$ 884,421

$ 1,009,766

39.0 %

39.3 %

39.0 %

39.3 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 109,903

123,004

109,903

123,004

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

336,315

378,353

336,315

378,353

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Total talent solutions 400,024

446,039

400,024

446,039

46.7 %

46.8 %

46.7 %

46.8 %

1,220,736

1,388,119

1,220,736

1,388,119

46.8 %

47.0 %

46.8 %

47.0 % Protiviti 104,207

125,617

114,627

131,707

20.9 %

24.6 %

23.0 %

25.8 %

292,014

323,013

311,196

340,690

19.9 %

22.1 %

21.2 %

23.3 % Total $ 504,231

$ 571,656

$ 514,651

$ 577,746

37.2 %

39.0 %

38.0 %

39.4 %

$ 1,512,750

$ 1,711,132

$ 1,531,932

$ 1,728,809

37.1 %

38.8 %

37.6 %

39.2 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 290,121 38.9 %

$ 109,903 99.8 %

$ 400,024 46.7 %

$ 104,207 20.9 %

$ 504,231 37.2 %

$ 323,035 38.9 %

$ 123,004 99.8 %

$ 446,039 46.8 %

$ 125,617 24.6 %

$ 571,656 39.0 % Adjustments (1) -- --

-- --

-- --

10,420 2.1 %

10,420 0.8 %

-- --

-- --

-- --

6,090 1.2 %

6,090 0.4 % As Adjusted $ 290,121 38.9 %

$ 109,903 99.8 %

$ 400,024 46.7 %

$ 114,627 23.0 %

$ 514,651 38.0 %

$ 323,035 38.9 %

$ 123,004 99.8 %

$ 446,039 46.8 %

$ 131,707 25.8 %

$ 577,746 39.4 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:































































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 884,421 39.0 %

$ 336,315 99.8 %

$ 1,220,736 46.8 %

$ 292,014 19.9 %

$ 1,512,750 37.1 %

$ 1,009,766 39.3 %

$ 378,353 99.8 %

$ 1,388,119 47.0 %

$ 323,013 22.1 %

$ 1,711,132 38.8 % Adjustments (1) -- --

-- --

-- --

19,182 1.3 %

19,182 0.5 %

-- --

-- --

-- --

17,677 1.2 %

17,677 0.4 % As Adjusted $ 884,421 39.0 %

$ 336,315 99.8 %

$ 1,220,736 46.8 %

$ 311,196 21.2 %

$ 1,531,932 37.6 %

$ 1,009,766 39.3 %

$ 378,353 99.8 %

$ 1,388,119 47.0 %

$ 340,690 23.3 %

$ 1,728,809 39.2 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Relationships

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



























































Contract talent solutions $ 306,844

$ 317,727

$ 273,755

$ 297,191

41.1 %

38.3 %

36.7 %

35.8 %

$ 901,927

$ 958,201

$ 842,941

$ 895,658

39.7 %

37.2 %

37.1 %

34.8 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 106,404

113,421

102,292

110,817

96.6 %

92.0 %

92.9 %

89.9 %

323,757

346,282

316,821

338,163

96.1 %

91.3 %

94.0 %

89.2 % Total talent solutions 413,248

431,148

376,047

408,008

48.3 %

45.2 %

43.9 %

42.8 %

1,225,684

1,304,483

1,159,762

1,233,821

47.0 %

44.2 %

44.5 %

41.8 % Protiviti 77,395

79,943

77,395

79,943

15.5 %

15.6 %

15.5 %

15.6 %

233,056

229,643

233,056

229,643

15.9 %

15.7 %

15.9 %

15.7 % Total $ 490,643

$ 511,091

$ 453,442

$ 487,951

36.2 %

34.9 %

33.5 %

33.3 %

$ 1,458,740

$ 1,534,126

$ 1,392,818

$ 1,463,464

35.8 %

34.8 %

34.2 %

33.2 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























































As Reported $ 306,844 41.1 %

$ 106,404 96.6 %

$ 413,248 48.3 %

$ 77,395 15.5 %

$ 490,643 36.2 %

$ 317,727 38.3 %

$ 113,421 92.0 %

$ 431,148 45.2 %

$ 79,943 15.6 %

$ 511,091 34.9 % Adjustments (1) (33,089) (4.4 %)

(4,112) (3.7 %)

(37,201) (4.4 %)

-- --

(37,201) (2.7 %)

(20,536) (2.5 %)

(2,604) (2.1 %)

(23,140) (2.4 %)

-- --

(23,140) (1.6 %) As Adjusted $ 273,755 36.7 %

$ 102,292 92.9 %

$ 376,047 43.9 %

$ 77,395 15.5 %

$ 453,442 33.5 %

$ 297,191 35.8 %

$ 110,817 89.9 %

$ 408,008 42.8 %

$ 79,943 15.6 %

$ 487,951 33.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:































































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























































As Reported $ 901,927 39.7 %

$ 323,757 96.1 %

$ 1,225,684 47.0 %

$ 233,056 15.9 %

$ 1,458,740 35.8 %

$ 958,201 37.2 %

$ 346,282 91.3 %

$ 1,304,483 44.2 %

$ 229,643 15.7 %

$ 1,534,126 34.8 % Adjustments (1) (58,986) (2.6 %)

(6,936) (2.1 %)

(65,922) (2.5 %)

-- --

(65,922) (1.6 %)

(62,543) (2.4 %)

(8,119) (2.1 %)

(70,662) (2.4 %)

-- --

(70,662) (1.6 %) As Adjusted $ 842,941 37.1 %

$ 316,821 94.0 %

$ 1,159,762 44.5 %

$ 233,056 15.9 %

$ 1,392,818 34.2 %

$ 895,658 34.8 %

$ 338,163 89.2 %

$ 1,233,821 41.8 %

$ 229,643 15.7 %

$ 1,463,464 33.2 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Relationships

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating income (loss)





























































Contract talent solutions $ (16,723)

$ 5,308

$ 16,366

$ 25,844

(2.2 %)

0.6 %

2.2 %

3.1 %

$ (17,506)

$ 51,565

$ 41,480

$ 114,108

(0.8 %)

2.0 %

1.8 %

4.4 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 3,499

9,583

7,611

12,187

3.2 %

7.8 %

6.9 %

9.9 %

12,558

32,071

19,494

40,190

3.7 %

8.5 %

5.8 %

10.6 % Total talent solutions (13,224)

14,891

23,977

38,031

(1.5 %)

1.6 %

2.8 %

4.0 %

(4,948)

83,636

60,974

154,298

(0.2 %)

2.8 %

2.3 %

5.2 % Protiviti 26,812

45,674

37,232

51,764

5.4 %

8.9 %

7.5 %

10.1 %

58,958

93,370

78,140

111,047

4.0 %

6.4 %

5.3 %

7.6 % Total $ 13,588

$ 60,565

$ 61,209

$ 89,795

1.0 %

4.1 %

4.5 %

6.1 %

$ 54,010

$ 177,006

$ 139,114

$ 265,345

1.3 %

4.0 %

3.4 %

6.0 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating income (loss) for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Operating income (loss)























































As Reported $ (16,723) (2.2 %)

$ 3,499 3.2 %

$ (13,224) (1.5 %)

$ 26,812 5.4 %

$ 13,588 1.0 %

$ 5,308 0.6 %

$ 9,583 7.8 %

$ 14,891 1.6 %

$ 45,674 8.9 %

$ 60,565 4.1 % Adjustments (1) 33,089 4.4 %

4,112 3.7 %

37,201 4.3 %

10,420 2.1 %

47,621 3.5 %

20,536 2.5 %

2,604 2.1 %

23,140 2.4 %

6,090 1.2 %

29,230 2.0 % As Adjusted $ 16,366 2.2 %

$ 7,611 6.9 %

$ 23,977 2.8 %

$ 37,232 7.5 %

$ 61,209 4.5 %

$ 25,844 3.1 %

$ 12,187 9.9 %

$ 38,031 4.0 %

$ 51,764 10.1 %

$ 89,795 6.1 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating income (loss) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:































































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Operating income (loss)























































As Reported $ (17,506) (0.8 %)

$ 12,558 3.7 %

$ (4,948) (0.2 %)

$ 58,958 4.0 %

$ 54,010 1.3 %

$ 51,565 2.0 %

$ 32,071 8.5 %

$ 83,636 2.8 %

$ 93,370 6.4 %

$ 177,006 4.0 % Adjustments (1) 58,986 2.6 %

6,936 2.1 %

65,922 2.5 %

19,182 1.3 %

85,104 2.1 %

62,543 2.4 %

8,119 2.1 %

70,662 2.4 %

17,677 1.2 %

88,339 2.0 % As Adjusted $ 41,480 1.8 %

$ 19,494 5.8 %

$ 60,974 2.3 %

$ 78,140 5.3 %

$ 139,114 3.4 %

$ 114,108 4.4 %

$ 40,190 10.6 %

$ 154,298 5.2 %

$ 111,047 7.6 %

$ 265,345 6.0 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in operating income (loss). The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2024

2025

2024

2025



Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3 Global















































Finance and accounting

-13.6

-9.2

-9.5

-12.3

-10.8

-9.9

-13.5

-10.5

-9.8

-10.0

-10.8

-10.7 Administrative and customer

support

-9.8

-9.2

-8.8

-17.2

-13.0

-11.1

-9.8

-10.8

-9.4

-15.2

-13.3

-12.1 Technology

-13.1

-6.1

-3.5

-3.4

0.3

-1.5

-13.1

-7.6

-4.1

-1.3

0.4

-1.9 Elimination of intersegment

revenues (1)

1.4

21.6

18.9

4.5

2.9

1.1

1.3

19.4

17.8

6.8

2.5

0.2 Total contract talent solutions

-14.5

-11.9

-11.5

-14.0

-11.1

-10.1

-14.4

-13.2

-11.8

-11.8

-11.1

-10.9 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-12.2

-11.9

-11.1

-10.2

-12.5

-10.7

-12.0

-13.2

-11.4

-7.8

-12.6

-11.4 Total talent solutions

-14.2

-11.9

-11.4

-13.5

-11.3

-10.2

-14.0

-13.2

-11.7

-11.3

-11.3

-11.0 Protiviti

-0.9

6.4

5.3

2.7

1.8

-2.6

-0.9

4.5

4.5

4.7

1.5

-3.4 Total

-10.2

-6.3

-6.1

-8.4

-7.0

-7.5

-10.1

-7.7

-6.6

-6.2

-7.1

-8.3

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

-15.7

-12.4

-10.3

-11.8

-10.7

-10.3

-15.8

-13.7

-11.2

-10.7

-10.7

-10.4 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-11.5

-9.0

-9.6

-8.5

-13.2

-11.3

-11.7

-10.4

-10.4

-7.3

-13.2

-11.4 Total talent solutions

-15.2

-12.0

-10.2

-11.4

-11.0

-10.4

-15.3

-13.3

-11.1

-10.3

-11.0

-10.5 Protiviti

3.3

9.3

6.6

2.3

-0.7

-5.5

3.1

7.6

5.6

3.6

-0.7

-5.6 Total

-9.6

-5.2

-4.7

-6.9

-7.4

-8.6

-9.7

-6.7

-5.7

-5.7

-7.4

-8.7

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

-10.0

-10.6

-15.2

-20.7

-12.5

-9.7

-9.4

-11.7

-13.9

-16.2

-12.9

-12.4 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-13.8

-18.6

-14.7

-14.5

-10.6

-9.0

-13.0

-19.8

-13.7

-10.1

-11.2

-11.2 Total talent solutions

-10.7

-11.9

-15.1

-19.8

-12.2

-9.6

-10.0

-13.0

-13.9

-15.3

-12.6

-12.2 Protiviti

-16.2

-5.6

0.2

4.4

13.1

11.1

-15.9

-8.1

-0.4

7.9

10.7

7.5 Total

-12.2

-10.2

-10.9

-13.6

-5.3

-3.8

-11.6

-11.7

-10.2

-9.4

-6.3

-6.7





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025 Finance and accounting























As Reported

-13.6

-9.2

-9.5

-12.3

-10.8

-9.9 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

-1.5

-0.8

1.3

0.4

-0.2 Currency Impact

0.4

0.2

0.5

1.0

-0.4

-0.6 As Adjusted

-13.5

-10.5

-9.8

-10.0

-10.8

-10.7

























Administrative and customer support























As Reported

-9.8

-9.2

-8.8

-17.2

-13.0

-11.1 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

-1.5

-0.8

1.3

0.4

0.0 Currency Impact

0.3

-0.1

0.2

0.7

-0.7

-1.0 As Adjusted

-9.8

-10.8

-9.4

-15.2

-13.3

-12.1

























Technology























As Reported

-13.1

-6.1

-3.5

-3.4

0.3

-1.5 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

-1.5

-0.7

1.4

0.5

-0.1 Currency Impact

0.3

0.0

0.1

0.7

-0.4

-0.3 As Adjusted

-13.1

-7.6

-4.1

-1.3

0.4

-1.9

























Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

1.4

21.6

18.9

4.5

2.9

1.1 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

-1.9

-1.0

1.6

0.5

-0.1 Currency Impact

0.2

-0.3

-0.1

0.7

-0.9

-0.8 As Adjusted

1.3

19.4

17.8

6.8

2.5

0.2

























Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

-14.5

-11.9

-11.5

-14.0

-11.1

-10.1 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

-1.4

-0.7

1.3

0.4

-0.2 Currency Impact

0.4

0.1

0.4

0.9

-0.4

-0.6 As Adjusted

-14.4

-13.2

-11.8

-11.8

-11.1

-10.9

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-12.2

-11.9

-11.1

-10.2

-12.5

-10.7 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

-1.4

-0.7

1.3

0.5

-0.1 Currency Impact

0.5

0.1

0.4

1.1

-0.6

-0.6 As Adjusted

-12.0

-13.2

-11.4

-7.8

-12.6

-11.4

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-14.2

-11.9

-11.4

-13.5

-11.3

-10.2 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

-1.4

-0.7

1.2

0.4

-0.2 Currency Impact

0.4

0.1

0.4

1.0

-0.4

-0.6 As Adjusted

-14.0

-13.2

-11.7

-11.3

-11.3

-11.0

























Protiviti























As Reported

-0.9

6.4

5.3

2.7

1.8

-2.6 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

-1.7

-0.8

1.5

0.4

-0.2 Currency Impact

0.3

-0.2

0.0

0.5

-0.7

-0.6 As Adjusted

-0.9

4.5

4.5

4.7

1.5

-3.4

























Total























As Reported

-10.2

-6.3

-6.1

-8.4

-7.0

-7.5 Billing Days Impact

-0.3

-1.4

-0.8

1.4

0.4

-0.2 Currency Impact

0.4

0.0

0.3

0.8

-0.5

-0.6 As Adjusted

-10.1

-7.7

-6.6

-6.2

-7.1

-8.3

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-15.7

-12.4

-10.3

-11.8

-10.7

-10.3 Billing Days Impact

-0.1

-1.3

-0.9

1.1

0.0

-0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-15.8

-13.7

-11.2

-10.7

-10.7

-10.4

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-11.5

-9.0

-9.6

-8.5

-13.2

-11.3 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

-1.4

-0.8

1.2

0.0

-0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-11.7

-10.4

-10.4

-7.3

-13.2

-11.4

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-15.2

-12.0

-10.2

-11.4

-11.0

-10.4 Billing Days Impact

-0.1

-1.3

-0.9

1.1

0.0

-0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-15.3

-13.3

-11.1

-10.3

-11.0

-10.5

























Protiviti























As Reported

3.3

9.3

6.6

2.3

-0.7

-5.5 Billing Days Impact

-0.2

-1.7

-1.0

1.3

0.0

-0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

3.1

7.6

5.6

3.6

-0.7

-5.6

























Total























As Reported

-9.6

-5.2

-4.7

-6.9

-7.4

-8.6 Billing Days Impact

-0.1

-1.5

-1.0

1.2

0.0

-0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-9.7

-6.7

-5.7

-5.7

-7.4

-8.7

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024

Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-10.0

-10.6

-15.2

-20.7

-12.5

-9.7 Billing Days Impact

-1.1

-1.6

-0.4

0.6

1.4

0.0 Currency Impact

1.7

0.5

1.7

3.9

-1.8

-2.7 As Adjusted

-9.4

-11.7

-13.9

-16.2

-12.9

-12.4

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-13.8

-18.6

-14.7

-14.5

-10.6

-9.0 Billing Days Impact

-1.0

-1.6

-0.4

0.6

1.4

0.0 Currency Impact

1.8

0.4

1.4

3.8

-2.0

-2.2 As Adjusted

-13.0

-19.8

-13.7

-10.1

-11.2

-11.2

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-10.7

-11.9

-15.1

-19.8

-12.2

-9.6 Billing Days Impact

-1.0

-1.6

-0.5

0.6

1.4

0.0 Currency Impact

1.7

0.5

1.7

3.9

-1.8

-2.6 As Adjusted

-10.0

-13.0

-13.9

-15.3

-12.6

-12.2

























Protiviti























As Reported

-16.2

-5.6

0.2

4.4

13.1

11.1 Billing Days Impact

-1.0

-1.7

-0.4

0.7

1.7

0.0 Currency Impact

1.3

-0.8

-0.2

2.8

-4.1

-3.6 As Adjusted

-15.9

-8.1

-0.4

7.9

10.7

7.5

























Total























As Reported

-12.2

-10.2

-10.9

-13.6

-5.3

-3.8 Billing Days Impact

-1.0

-1.6

-0.5

0.6

1.5

0.0 Currency Impact

1.6

0.1

1.2

3.6

-2.5

-2.9 As Adjusted

-11.6

-11.7

-10.2

-9.4

-6.3

-6.7

