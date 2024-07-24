ROBERT HALF REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $68 million, or $0.66 per share, on revenues of $1.473 billion. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $106 million, or $1.00 per share, on revenues of $1.639 billion.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $132 million, or $1.27 per share, on revenues of $2.948 billion. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net income was $228 million, or $2.14 per share, on revenues of $3.356 billion.

"Client and candidate caution continues to impact hiring activity and new project starts as macroeconomic and interest rate uncertainty persist. Second-quarter revenues and earnings were within our guidance range. Protiviti posted strong results, led by U.S. growth in revenues and segment income both on a sequential and year-on-year basis," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "We remain confident in our ability to navigate the current climate and optimistic about our growth prospects.

"We'd like to thank our employees across the globe, whose commitment to success made possible a number of new accolades. Robert Half again ranked No. 1 on Forbes' list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, and our people-first culture was reflected in our selection as one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Millennials, Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity, and — just yesterday — Forbes' Best Employers for Women," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named Fortune® World's Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For, and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity.

Certain information contained in Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other parts of this report may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the future operating results or financial positions of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "should," "could," "would," "may," "might," "will," or variations or negatives thereof or by similar or comparable words or phrases. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking information about the Company's environmental, social, and governance and compliance programs, including targets or goals, may not be considered material for the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or other mandatory reporting purposes and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, on internal controls, diligence, or processes that are evolving, on representations reviewed or provided by third parties, and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Forward-looking statements are estimates only, based on management's current expectations, currently available information and current strategy, plans, or forecasts, and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and often beyond our control and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, outcomes, or the timing of these results or outcomes, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of United States of America ("U.S.") or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the U.S. or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the development, proliferation and adoption of artificial intelligence ("AI") by the Company and the third parties it serves; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services, on the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its engagement professionals, or for events impacting its engagement professionals on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the impact of extreme weather conditions on the Company and its candidates and clients, the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of health care or other reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted or the Company could experience a cybersecurity breach; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, and notwithstanding any historical practice of doing so.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INC. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Service revenues $ 1,472,524

$ 1,639,478

$ 2,948,461

$ 3,355,813 Costs of services 895,845

979,309

1,808,985

2,005,912















Gross margin 576,679

660,169

1,139,476

1,349,901















Selling, general and administrative expenses 500,832

541,904

1,022,427

1,094,133 Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

(which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) (15,733)

(28,347)

(59,109)

(55,638) Amortization of intangible assets 304

721

608

1,442 Interest income, net (5,186)

(5,320)

(11,599)

(10,145) Income before income taxes 96,462

151,211

187,149

320,109 Provision for income taxes 28,306

44,919

55,292

91,812















Net income $ 68,156

$ 106,292

$ 131,857

$ 228,297















Diluted net income per share $ 0.66

$ 1.00

$ 1.27

$ 2.14















Weighted average shares:













Basic 103,151

106,102

103,469

106,260 Diluted 103,328

106,422

103,864

106,775

ROBERT HALF INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION













Contract talent solutions













Finance and accounting $ 623,120

$ 721,391

$ 1,265,090

$ 1,499,224 Administrative and customer support 190,344

211,023

390,276

430,373 Technology 157,899

181,776

315,869

375,858 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1) (116,466)

(114,807)

(229,280)

(240,598) Total contract talent solutions 854,897

999,383

1,741,955

2,064,857 Permanent placement talent solutions 131,063

149,254

255,830

305,991 Protiviti 486,564

490,841

950,676

984,965 Total service revenues $ 1,472,524

$ 1,639,478

$ 2,948,461

$ 3,355,813





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) BUSINESS SEGMENT INCOME INFORMATION:





















Contract talent solutions $ 38,146 4.5 %

$ 81,316 8.1 %

$ 88,264 5.1 %

$ 183,462 8.9 % Permanent placement talent solutions $ 16,148 12.3 %

$ 21,730 14.6 %

$ 28,003 10.9 %

$ 45,557 14.9 % Protiviti $ 37,286 7.7 %

$ 43,566 8.9 %

$ 59,891 6.3 %

$ 82,387 8.4 %





June 30,



2024

2023



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 547,370

$ 722,763 Accounts receivable, net

$ 893,467

$ 974,008 Total assets

$ 2,937,749

$ 3,067,641 Total current liabilities

$ 1,263,264

$ 1,276,571 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,480,155

$ 1,625,271





Six Months Ended June 30,



2024

2023



(Unaudited) SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 25,520

$ 25,229 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 15,557

$ 20,184 Capital expenditures

$ 24,174

$ 19,093 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

1,660

1,137

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates performance.

As adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

Six Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 Gross Margin





























































Contract talent solutions $ 336,161

$ 398,636

$ 336,161

$ 398,636

39.3 %

39.9 %

39.3 %

39.9 %

$ 686,731

$ 822,261

$ 686,731

$ 822,261

39.4 %

39.8 %

39.4 %

39.8 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 130,801

148,975

130,801

148,975

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

255,349

305,370

255,349

305,370

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Total talent solutions 466,962

547,611

466,962

547,611

47.4 %

47.7 %

47.4 %

47.7 %

942,080

1,127,631

942,080

1,127,631

47.2 %

47.6 %

47.2 %

47.6 % Protiviti 109,717

112,558

112,947

117,882

22.5 %

22.9 %

23.2 %

24.0 %

197,396

222,270

208,983

232,366

20.8 %

22.6 %

22.0 %

23.6 % Total $ 576,679

$ 660,169

$ 579,909

$ 665,493

39.2 %

40.3 %

39.4 %

40.6 %

$ 1,139,476

$ 1,349,901

$ 1,151,063

$ 1,359,997

38.6 %

40.2 %

39.0 %

40.5 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 336,161 39.3 %

$ 130,801 99.8 %

$ 466,962 47.4 %

$ 109,717 22.5 %

$ 576,679 39.2 %

$ 398,636 39.9 %

$ 148,975 99.8 %

$ 547,611 47.7 %

$ 112,558 22.9 %

$ 660,169 40.3 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

— —

3,230 0.7 %

3,230 0.2 %

— —

— —

— —

5,324 1.1 %

5,324 0.3 % As Adjusted $ 336,161 39.3 %

$ 130,801 99.8 %

$ 466,962 47.4 %

$ 112,947 23.2 %

$ 579,909 39.4 %

$ 398,636 39.9 %

$ 148,975 99.8 %

$ 547,611 47.7 %

$ 117,882 24.0 %

$ 665,493 40.6 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 686,731 39.4 %

$ 255,349 99.8 %

$ 942,080 47.2 %

$ 197,396 20.8 %

$ 1,139,476 38.6 %

$ 822,261 39.8 %

$ 305,370 99.8 %

$ 1,127,631 47.6 %

$ 222,270 22.6 %

$ 1,349,901 40.2 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

— —

11,587 1.2 %

11,587 0.4 %

— —

— —

— —

10,096 1.0 %

10,096 0.3 % As Adjusted $ 686,731 39.4 %

$ 255,349 99.8 %

$ 942,080 47.2 %

$ 208,983 22.0 %

$ 1,151,063 39.0 %

$ 822,261 39.8 %

$ 305,370 99.8 %

$ 1,127,631 47.6 %

$ 232,366 23.6 %

$ 1,359,997 40.5 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

Six Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses



























































Contract talent solutions $ 308,886

$ 337,742

$ 298,015

$ 317,320

36.1 %

33.8 %

34.9 %

31.8 %

$ 640,474

$ 679,464

$ 598,467

$ 638,799

36.8 %

32.9 %

34.4 %

30.9 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 116,285

129,846

114,653

127,245

88.7 %

87.0 %

87.5 %

85.3 %

232,861

264,690

227,346

259,813

91.0 %

86.5 %

88.9 %

84.9 % Total talent solutions 425,171

467,588

412,668

444,565

43.1 %

40.7 %

41.9 %

38.7 %

873,335

944,154

825,813

898,612

43.7 %

39.8 %

41.3 %

37.9 % Protiviti 75,661

74,316

75,661

74,316

15.6 %

15.1 %

15.6 %

15.1 %

149,092

149,979

149,092

149,979

15.7 %

15.2 %

15.7 %

15.2 % Total $ 500,832

$ 541,904

$ 488,329

$ 518,881

34.0 %

33.1 %

33.2 %

31.6 %

$ 1,022,427

$ 1,094,133

$ 974,905

$ 1,048,591

34.7 %

32.6 %

33.1 %

31.2 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























































As Reported $ 308,886 36.1 %

$ 116,285 88.7 %

$ 425,171 43.1 %

$ 75,661 15.6 %

$ 500,832 34.0 %

$ 337,742 33.8 %

$ 129,846 87.0 %

$ 467,588 40.7 %

$ 74,316 15.1 %

$ 541,904 33.1 % Adjustments (1) (10,871) (1.2 %)

(1,632) (1.2 %)

(12,503) (1.2 %)

— —

(12,503) (0.8 %)

(20,422) (2.0 %)

(2,601) (1.7 %)

(23,023) (2.0 %)

— —

(23,023) (1.5 %) As Adjusted $ 298,015 34.9 %

$ 114,653 87.5 %

$ 412,668 41.9 %

$ 75,661 15.6 %

$ 488,329 33.2 %

$ 317,320 31.8 %

$ 127,245 85.3 %

$ 444,565 38.7 %

$ 74,316 15.1 %

$ 518,881 31.6 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:



Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























































As Reported $ 640,474 36.8 %

$ 232,861 91.0 %

$ 873,335 43.7 %

$ 149,092 15.7 %

$ 1,022,427 34.7 %

$ 679,464 32.9 %

$ 264,690 86.5 %

$ 944,154 39.8 %

$ 149,979 15.2 %

$ 1,094,133 32.6 % Adjustments (1) (42,007) (2.4 %)

(5,515) (2.1 %)

(47,522) (2.4) %

— —

(47,522) (1.6 %)

(40,665) (2.0 %)

(4,877) (1.6 %)

(45,542) (1.9 %)

— —

(45,542) (1.4 %) As Adjusted $ 598,467 34.4 %

$ 227,346 88.9 %

$ 825,813 41.3 %

$ 149,092 15.7 %

$ 974,905 33.1 %

$ 638,799 30.9 %

$ 259,813 84.9 %

$ 898,612 37.9 %

$ 149,979 15.2 %

$ 1,048,591 31.2 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income

taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Income before income taxes $ 96,462 6.6 %

$ 151,211 9.2 %

$ 187,149 6.3 %

$ 320,109 9.5 % Interest income, net (5,186) (0.4 %)

(5,320) (0.3 %)

(11,599) (0.3 %)

(10,145) (0.2 %) Amortization of intangible assets 304 0.0 %

721 0.0 %

608 0.0 %

1,442 0.0 % Combined segment income $ 91,580 6.2 %

$ 146,612 8.9 %

$ 176,158 6.0 %

$ 311,406 9.3 %

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2023

2024

2023

2024



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2 Global















































Finance and accounting

-3.0

-11.0

-16.0

-17.2

-17.5

-13.6

-3.1

-10.8

-15.2

-17.8

-17.0

-13.5 Administrative and customer support

-23.0

-23.0

-21.5

-18.7

-8.9

-9.8

-23.2

-23.0

-21.2

-19.4

-8.3

-9.8 Technology

-9.0

-16.7

-21.3

-21.7

-18.6

-13.1

-9.3

-16.2

-20.0

-21.8

-17.8

-13.1 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

-12.8

-16.5

-24.2

-26.6

-10.3

1.4

-12.7

-16.5

-23.8

-27.2

-9.9

1.3 Total contract talent solutions

-7.8

-14.3

-17.3

-17.2

-16.7

-14.5

-8.0

-14.0

-16.4

-17.7

-16.2

-14.4 Permanent placement talent solutions

-16.1

-25.4

-23.3

-22.0

-20.4

-12.2

-15.8

-25.0

-22.5

-22.6

-19.8

-12.0 Total talent solutions

-9.0

-15.9

-18.1

-17.8

-17.2

-14.2

-9.1

-15.6

-17.3

-18.3

-16.7

-14.0 Protiviti

4.6

-1.2

-6.0

-7.1

-6.1

-0.9

4.4

-1.0

-4.9

-7.5

-5.4

-0.9 Total

-5.4

-12.0

-14.7

-14.7

-14.0

-10.2

-5.6

-11.7

-13.8

-15.2

-13.4

-10.1

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

-8.6

-16.0

-20.7

-20.5

-19.1

-15.7

-9.9

-15.9

-19.2

-20.3

-18.6

-15.8 Permanent placement talent solutions

-16.9

-26.2

-26.9

-22.6

-19.3

-11.5

-18.1

-26.1

-25.5

-22.5

-18.7

-11.7 Total talent solutions

-9.7

-17.4

-21.5

-20.7

-19.1

-15.2

-11.0

-17.2

-20.0

-20.6

-18.6

-15.3 Protiviti

7.5

-2.4

-7.4

-7.3

-4.8

3.3

5.9

-2.3

-5.6

-7.2

-4.2

3.1 Total

-5.2

-13.3

-17.5

-16.8

-14.9

-9.6

-6.6

-13.2

-15.9

-16.7

-14.3

-9.7

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

-4.7

-7.6

-3.1

-4.4

-8.4

-10.0

-1.2

-6.2

-4.9

-7.5

-7.5

-9.4 Permanent placement talent solutions

-14.0

-23.4

-13.0

-20.6

-23.2

-13.8

-10.5

-21.9

-14.2

-22.8

-22.1

-13.0 Total talent solutions

-6.4

-10.6

-4.8

-7.2

-10.8

-10.7

-2.9

-9.2

-6.6

-10.1

-9.9

-10.0 Protiviti

-5.7

3.3

0.3

-6.1

-11.3

-16.2

-1.5

4.2

-1.5

-8.9

-10.1

-15.9 Total

-6.2

-7.0

-3.5

-6.9

-10.9

-12.2

-2.5

-5.8

-5.3

-9.8

-10.0

-11.6





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024 Finance and accounting























As Reported

-3.0

-11.0

-16.0

-17.2

-17.5

-13.6 Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.1

1.6

0.1

0.7

-0.3 Currency Impact

1.2

0.1

-0.8

-0.7

-0.2

0.4 As Adjusted

-3.1

-10.8

-15.2

-17.8

-17.0

-13.5

























Administrative and customer support























As Reported

-23.0

-23.0

-21.5

-18.7

-8.9

-9.8 Billing Days Impact

-1.1

0.1

1.4

0.2

0.8

-0.3 Currency Impact

0.9

-0.1

-1.1

-0.9

-0.2

0.3 As Adjusted

-23.2

-23.0

-21.2

-19.4

-8.3

-9.8

























Technology























As Reported

-9.0

-16.7

-21.3

-21.7

-18.6

-13.1 Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.1

1.5

0.1

0.7

-0.3 Currency Impact

1.0

0.4

-0.2

-0.2

0.1

0.3 As Adjusted

-9.3

-16.2

-20.0

-21.8

-17.8

-13.1

























Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

-12.8

-16.5

-24.2

-26.6

-10.3

1.4 Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.1

1.4

0.1

0.7

-0.3 Currency Impact

1.4

-0.1

-1.0

-0.7

-0.3

0.2 As Adjusted

-12.7

-16.5

-23.8

-27.2

-9.9

1.3

























Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

-7.8

-14.3

-17.3

-17.2

-16.7

-14.5 Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.1

1.6

0.2

0.6

-0.3 Currency Impact

1.1

0.2

-0.7

-0.7

-0.1

0.4 As Adjusted

-8.0

-14.0

-16.4

-17.7

-16.2

-14.4

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-16.1

-25.4

-23.3

-22.0

-20.4

-12.2 Billing Days Impact

-1.1

0.1

1.5

0.1

0.7

-0.3 Currency Impact

1.4

0.3

-0.7

-0.7

-0.1

0.5 As Adjusted

-15.8

-25.0

-22.5

-22.6

-19.8

-12.0

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-9.0

-15.9

-18.1

-17.8

-17.2

-14.2 Billing Days Impact

-1.2

0.1

1.5

0.2

0.6

-0.2 Currency Impact

1.1

0.2

-0.7

-0.7

-0.1

0.4 As Adjusted

-9.1

-15.6

-17.3

-18.3

-16.7

-14.0

























Protiviti























As Reported

4.6

-1.2

-6.0

-7.1

-6.1

-0.9 Billing Days Impact

-1.5

0.2

1.8

0.2

0.7

-0.3 Currency Impact

1.3

0.0

-0.7

-0.6

0.0

0.3 As Adjusted

4.4

-1.0

-4.9

-7.5

-5.4

-0.9

























Total























As Reported

-5.4

-12.0

-14.7

-14.7

-14.0

-10.2 Billing Days Impact

-1.4

0.2

1.6

0.1

0.7

-0.3 Currency Impact

1.2

0.1

-0.7

-0.6

-0.1

0.4 As Adjusted

-5.6

-11.7

-13.8

-15.2

-13.4

-10.1

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-8.6

-16.0

-20.7

-20.5

-19.1

-15.7 Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.1

1.5

0.2

0.5

-0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-9.9

-15.9

-19.2

-20.3

-18.6

-15.8

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-16.9

-26.2

-26.9

-22.6

-19.3

-11.5 Billing Days Impact

-1.2

0.1

1.4

0.1

0.6

-0.2 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-18.1

-26.1

-25.5

-22.5

-18.7

-11.7

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-9.7

-17.4

-21.5

-20.7

-19.1

-15.2 Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.2

1.5

0.1

0.5

-0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-11.0

-17.2

-20.0

-20.6

-18.6

-15.3

























Protiviti























As Reported

7.5

-2.4

-7.4

-7.3

-4.8

3.3 Billing Days Impact

-1.6

0.1

1.8

0.1

0.6

-0.2 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

5.9

-2.3

-5.6

-7.2

-4.2

3.1

























Total























As Reported

-5.2

-13.3

-17.5

-16.8

-14.9

-9.6 Billing Days Impact

-1.4

0.1

1.6

0.1

0.6

-0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-6.6

-13.2

-15.9

-16.7

-14.3

-9.7

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-4.7

-7.6

-3.1

-4.4

-8.4

-10.0 Billing Days Impact

-1.7

0.6

1.8

0.1

1.5

-1.1 Currency Impact

5.2

0.8

-3.6

-3.2

-0.6

1.7 As Adjusted

-1.2

-6.2

-4.9

-7.5

-7.5

-9.4

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-14.0

-23.4

-13.0

-20.6

-23.2

-13.8 Billing Days Impact

-1.6

0.5

1.6

0.1

1.3

-1.0 Currency Impact

5.1

1.0

-2.8

-2.3

-0.2

1.8 As Adjusted

-10.5

-21.9

-14.2

-22.8

-22.1

-13.0

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-6.4

-10.6

-4.8

-7.2

-10.8

-10.7 Billing Days Impact

-1.7

0.6

1.7

0.2

1.4

-1.0 Currency Impact

5.2

0.8

-3.5

-3.1

-0.5

1.7 As Adjusted

-2.9

-9.2

-6.6

-10.1

-9.9

-10.0

























Protiviti























As Reported

-5.7

3.3

0.3

-6.1

-11.3

-16.2 Billing Days Impact

-1.7

0.7

1.8

0.2

1.4

-1.0 Currency Impact

5.9

0.2

-3.6

-3.0

-0.2

1.3 As Adjusted

-1.5

4.2

-1.5

-8.9

-10.1

-15.9

























Total























As Reported

-6.2

-7.0

-3.5

-6.9

-10.9

-12.2 Billing Days Impact

-1.7

0.5

1.7

0.1

1.3

-1.0 Currency Impact

5.4

0.7

-3.5

-3.0

-0.4

1.6 As Adjusted

-2.5

-5.8

-5.3

-9.8

-10.0

-11.6

M. Keith Waddell, President and Chief Executive Officer, (650) 234-6000