Robert Half Reports Fourth-Quarter Financial Results

Robert Half

Jan 28, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net income was $94 million, or $.84 per share, on revenues of $1.304 billion. Net income for the prior year's fourth quarter was $113 million, or $.98 per share, on revenues of $1.537 billion.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $306 million, or $2.70 per share, on revenues of $5.109 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income was $454 million, or $3.90 per share, on revenues of $6.074 billion.

"Fourth-quarter results for both our Protiviti and staffing operations were very strong and exceeded the top end of our guidance range," said M. Keith Waddell, president and CEO of Robert Half. "Protiviti reported its 13th consecutive quarter of year-on-year revenue gains, with particular strength in its technology consulting practice and managed solutions with staffing. Our staffing operations reported broad-based, double-digit, quarter-on-quarter sequential revenue growth on an as-adjusted basis."

Waddell added, "Return on invested capital for the company was 31 percent in the fourth quarter."

Robert Half management will conduct a conference call today at 5 p.m. EST. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center). Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number to listen to today's conference call is 877-814-0475 (+1-706-643-9224 outside the United States). The password is "Robert Half."

A taped recording of this call will be available for replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EST today and ending at 11:59 p.m. EST on February 27. The dial-in number for the replay is 855-859-2056 (+1-404-537-3406 outside the United States). To access the replay, enter conference ID# 1755918. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm and a recognized leader in professional consulting and staffing services. The company's specialized staffing divisions include Accountemps®, Robert Half® Finance & Accounting and Robert Half® Management Resources, for contract, full-time and senior-level project professionals, respectively, in the fields of accounting and finance; OfficeTeam®, for highly skilled administrative support professionals; Robert Half® Technology, for project and full-time technology professionals; Robert Half® Legal, for project and full-time staffing of lawyers, paralegals and legal support personnel; and The Creative Group®, for creative, digital, marketing, advertising and public relations professionals. Robert Half also is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Robert Half has staffing and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the company's future operating results or financial positions. These statements may be identified by words such as "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", or variations or negatives thereof, or by similar or comparable words or phrases. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of U.S. or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to mitigate its spread; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the United States or foreign countries where the company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the company's ability to attract candidates; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the company's services; on the company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its contract employees, or for events impacting its contract employees on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the company's SEC filings; the ability of the company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the company will incur as a result of healthcare reform legislation may adversely affect the company's profit margins or the demand for the company's services; the possibility that the company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted; and the possibility that the company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release.

A copy of this release is available at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center.

ATTACHED

Summary of Operations

Supplemental Financial Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)


 Quarter

Ended December 31,

 Year

Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)









Service revenues

$

1,304,086

$

1,537,385

$

5,109,000

$

6,074,432

Costs of services

789,744

900,524

3,096,389

3,549,303








Gross margin

514,342

636,861

2,012,611

2,525,129








Selling, general and administrative expenses

425,161

503,922

1,666,041

1,958,295

Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation (which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) (1)

(40,542)

(20,289)

(75,188)

(54,917)

Amortization of intangible assets

217

339

1,219

1,361

Interest income, net

(79)

(1,357)

(1,343)

(5,125)








Income before income taxes

129,585

154,246

421,882

625,515

Provision for income taxes

35,169

41,404

115,606

171,082








Net income

$

94,416

$

112,842

$

306,276

$

454,433








Diluted net income per share

$

.84

$

.98

$

2.70

$

3.90








Shares:






Basic

112,059

114,034

112,729

115,656

Diluted

112,941

114,862

113,318

116,411

(1) Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses exclude gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. Under these plans, employees direct the investment of their account balances, and the Company makes cash deposits into an investment trust consistent with these directions. Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations noted above are included in SG&A or, in the case of Protiviti, direct cost, while investment income is presented separately. Reclassifications have been made to prior periods' consolidated financial statements to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications had no impact to previously reported income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)



Quarter

Ended December 31,

Year

Ended December 31,


2020

2019

2020

2019


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



SERVICE REVENUES:















Accountemps

$

385,000

29.5

%

$

498,650

32.4

%

$

1,558,024

30.5

%

$

1,985,221

32.6

%

OfficeTeam

214,985

16.5

%

259,147

16.9

%

764,947

15.0

%

1,040,755

17.1

%

Robert Half Technology

175,730

13.5

%

198,314

12.9

%

695,418

13.6

%

765,831

12.6

%

Robert Half Management Resources

167,116

12.8

%

201,097

13.1

%

698,942

13.7

%

792,757

13.1

%

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

(92,393)

(7.1)

%

(50,883)

(3.3)

%

(239,996)

(4.7)

%

(172,439)

(2.8)

%

Temporary and consultant staffing

850,438

65.2

%

1,106,325

72.0

%

3,477,335

68.1

%

4,412,125

72.6

%

Permanent placement staffing

91,387

7.0

%

126,394

8.2

%

370,109

7.2

%

533,432

8.8

%

Protiviti

362,261

27.8

%

304,666

19.8

%

1,261,556

24.7

%

1,128,875

18.6

%

Total

$

1,304,086

100.0

%

$

1,537,385

100.0

%

$

5,109,000

100.0

%

$

6,074,432

100.0

%

















GROSS MARGIN:















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

327,181

38.5

%

$

420,248

38.0

%

$

1,312,797

37.8

%

$

1,677,489

38.0

%

Permanent placement staffing

91,172

99.8

%

126,135

99.8

%

369,401

99.8

%

532,435

99.8

%

Protiviti

95,989

26.5

%

90,478

29.7

%

330,413

26.2

%

315,205

27.9

%

Total

$

514,342

39.4

%

$

636,861

41.4

%

$

2,012,611

39.4

%

$

2,525,129

41.6

%

















SEGMENT INCOME:















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

71,346

8.4

%

$

97,469

8.8

%

$

237,279

6.8

%

$

410,153

9.3

%

Permanent placement staffing

8,008

8.8

%

15,167

12.0

%

28,799

7.8

%

83,885

15.7

%

Protiviti

50,369

13.9

%

40,592

13.3

%

155,680

12.3

%

127,713

11.3

%

Combined segment income (2)

$

129,723

9.9

%

$

153,228

10.0

%

$

421,758

8.3

%

$

621,751

10.2

%

















SELECTED CASH FLOW

INFORMATION:















Depreciation

$

15,184



$

15,779



$

62,281



$

64,264


Capital expenditures

$

4,499



$

14,326



$

33,377



$

59,464


Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

1,074



988



2,506



4,253




















(1) Service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each line of business are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

(2) Combined segment income is a non-GAAP measure described further on Page 7.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(in thousands)

Beginning in Q3 2020 the Company modified its presentation of service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources to include intersegment revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. This is how the Company now measures and manages these divisions internally and, prospectively it is how the Company will report them externally. The combined amount of divisional intersegment revenues with Protiviti are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item. The Company has prepared the below schedule to provide readers with historical comparative information to better evaluate the related trends.

2018

2019

2020

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

SERVICE REVENUES:






















Accountemps

$

476,055

$

488,400

$

486,240

$

490,849

$

490,084

$

494,582

$

501,905

$

498,650

$

489,884

$

331,542

$

351,598

$

385,000

OfficeTeam

261,642

268,902

265,758

269,125

252,633

261,952

267,023

259,147

239,979

136,299

173,685

214,985

Robert Half Technology

166,102

178,711

185,687

186,666

182,426

189,461

195,630

198,314

196,652

162,028

161,007

175,730

Robert Half Management Resources

186,690

182,737

181,638

187,745

196,003

195,236

200,421

201,097

211,878

165,031

154,917

167,116

Elimination of intersegment revenues

(24,201)

(30,776)

(35,557)

(41,847)

(36,519)

(38,519)

(46,518)

(50,883)

(46,273)

(41,514)

(59,816)

(92,393)

Temporary and consultant staffing

1,066,288

1,087,974

1,083,766

1,092,538

1,084,627

1,102,712

1,118,461

1,106,325

1,092,120

753,386

781,391

850,438

Permanent placement staffing

121,400

135,038

129,667

125,884

131,562

140,894

134,582

126,394

120,489

71,030

87,203

91,387

Protiviti

207,645

234,042

252,793

263,236

252,341

272,779

299,089

304,666

294,082

283,910

321,303

362,261

Total

$

1,395,333

$

1,457,054

$

1,466,226

$

1,481,658

$

1,468,530

$

1,516,385

$

1,552,132

$

1,537,385

$

1,506,691

$

1,108,326

$

1,189,897

$

1,304,086

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)



December 31,


2020

2019


(Unaudited)

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

574,426

$

270,478

Accounts receivable, less allowances

$

714,163

$

832,797

Total assets

$

2,557,424

$

2,311,408

Total current liabilities

$

1,046,626

$

940,692

Notes payable, less current portion

$



$

239

Total stockholders' equity

$

1,205,289

$

1,143,683

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half International Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: as adjusted revenue growth rates; adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; segment income; and combined segment income.

 Variations in the Company's financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, billing days, and certain intercompany adjustments. The Company provides "as adjusted" revenue growth calculations to remove the impact of these items. These calculations show the year-over-year revenue growth rates for the Company's lines of business on both a reported basis and also on an as-adjusted basis for global, U.S., and international operations. This information is presented for each of the six most recent quarters. The Company has provided this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The Company expresses year-over-year revenue changes as calculated percentages using the same number of billing days, constant currency exchange rates, and certain intercompany adjustments.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; and segment income include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how the Company evaluates segment performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED)



Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates

(As Adjusted)


2019

2020

2019

2020


Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Global























Accountemps

3.2

1.6

0.0

-33.0

-29.9

-22.8

2.7

2.1

-0.7

-32.3

-30.2

-23.1

OfficeTeam

0.5

-3.7

-5.0

-48.0

-35.0

-17.0

0.1

-3.1

-5.7

-47.8

-35.8

-18.2

RH Technology

5.4

6.2

7.8

-14.5

-17.7

-11.4

5.2

7.0

6.8

-14.2

-18.2

-11.9

RH Management Resources

10.3

7.1

8.1

-15.5

-22.7

-16.9

13.9

10.3

7.5

-14.8

-23.5

-18.1

Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

30.8

21.6

26.7

7.8

28.6

81.6

29.3

21.6

24.9

7.7

28.2

81.5

Temporary and consultant staffing

3.2

1.3

0.7

-31.7

-30.1

-23.1

3.4

2.2

0.0

-31.2

-30.7

-23.8

Permanent placement staffing

3.8

0.4

-8.4

-49.6

-35.2

-27.7

3.4

0.9

-9.0

-49.1

-35.7

-28.5

Total staffing

3.3

1.2

-0.3

-33.7

-30.7

-23.6

3.4

2.1

-1.0

-33.2

-31.2

-24.3

Protiviti

18.3

15.7

16.5

4.1

7.4

18.9

14.6

14.1

15.5

4.5

6.4

17.9

Total

5.9

3.8

2.6

-26.9

-23.3

-15.2

5.4

4.3

1.9

-26.4

-23.9

-15.9

























United States























Temporary and consultant staffing

5.7

3.0

2.0

-31.7

-31.0

-24.1

4.5

3.2

0.5

-31.7

-31.3

-23.9

Permanent placement staffing

6.5

3.0

-4.9

-51.6

-37.1

-31.3

5.3

3.2

-6.3

-51.6

-37.3

-31.0

Total staffing

5.8

3.0

1.3

-33.7

-31.6

-24.8

4.5

3.2

-0.2

-33.7

-31.9

-24.6

Protiviti

17.5

17.3

21.3

6.4

10.8

22.9

16.2

17.5

19.5

6.3

10.3

23.3

Total

7.9

5.6

4.7

-26.5

-23.3

-15.3

6.6

5.7

3.2

-26.5

-23.7

-15.0

























International























Temporary and consultant staffing

-5.0

-4.8

-3.8

-31.8

-27.0

-19.3

-0.2

-1.0

-1.9

-28.9

-28.4

-23.5

Permanent placement staffing

-2.1

-5.3

-15.9

-45.0

-30.9

-19.3

-0.6

-4.1

-14.6

-43.2

-31.7

-23.0

Total staffing

-4.6

-4.8

-5.6

-33.8

-27.6

-19.3

-0.3

-1.5

-3.7

-31.1

-28.9

-23.4

Protiviti

21.2

10.4

1.3

-3.9

-5.0

4.3

9.3

3.3

2.4

-1.5

-8.0

-1.7

Total

-0.7

-2.2

-4.4

-28.4

-23.4

-14.7

1.4

-0.6

-2.7

-25.7

-25.0

-19.2

(1) Service revenues for Accountemps, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology and Robert Half Management Resources include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each line of business are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. In order to calculate "Constant Currency" revenue growth rates, as reported amounts are retranslated using foreign exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all lines of business. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by comparable periods having different billing days, the company calculates "same billing day" revenue growth rates by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the calculated number of billing days for that period to arrive at a "per billing day" amount. The "same billing day" growth rates are then calculated based upon the "per billing day" amounts.

Intercompany Adjustments. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. In order to remove the fluctuations caused by the impact of certain intercompany adjustments, applicable comparative period revenues are reclassified to conform with the current period presentation.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days, constant currency fluctuations, and certain intercompany adjustments are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein on Pages 9-11.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL


Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

 Q4 2020

Accountemps











As Reported

3.2

1.6

0.0

-33.0

-29.9

-22.8

Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.0

-1.5

-0.1

-0.3

-0.1

Currency Impact

0.8

0.5

0.8

0.8

0.0

-0.2

As Adjusted

2.7

2.1

-0.7

-32.3

-30.2

-23.1

OfficeTeam











As Reported

0.5

-3.7

-5.0

-48.0

-35.0

-17.0

Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.0

-1.3

-0.1

-0.2

-0.1

Currency Impact

0.9

0.6

0.6

0.3

-0.6

-1.1

As Adjusted

0.1

-3.1

-5.7

-47.8

-35.8

-18.2

Robert Half Technology











As Reported

5.4

6.2

7.8

-14.5

-17.7

-11.4

Billing Days Impact

-1.4

0.1

-1.5

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

Currency Impact

0.5

0.3

0.5

0.4

-0.3

-0.5

Intercompany Adjustments

0.7

0.4




As Adjusted

5.2

7.0

6.8

-14.2

-18.2

-11.9

Robert Half Management Resources











As Reported

10.3

7.1

8.1

-15.5

-22.7

-16.9

Billing Days Impact

-1.4

0.0

-1.5

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

Currency Impact

1.1

0.7

0.9

0.8

-0.6

-1.2

Intercompany Adjustments

3.9

2.5




As Adjusted

13.9

10.3

7.5

-14.8

-23.5

-18.1

Elimination of intersegment revenues











As Reported

30.8

21.6

26.7

7.8

28.6

81.6

Billing Days Impact

-1.6

0.0

-1.8

-0.2

-0.4

-0.1

Currency Impact

0.1

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.0

As Adjusted

29.3

21.6

24.9

7.7

28.2

81.5

Temporary and consultant staffing











As Reported

3.2

1.3

0.7

-31.7

-30.1

-23.1

Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.0

-1.4

-0.1

-0.3

0.0

Currency Impact

0.9

0.5

0.7

0.6

-0.3

-0.7

Intercompany Adjustments

0.6

0.4




As Adjusted

3.4

2.2

0.0

-31.2

-30.7

-23.8

Permanent placement staffing











As Reported

3.8

0.4

-8.4

-49.6

-35.2

-27.7

Billing Days Impact

-1.4

0.0

-1.4

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

Currency Impact

1.0

0.5

0.8

0.6

-0.3

-0.8

As Adjusted

3.4

0.9

-9.0

-49.1

-35.7

-28.5

Total staffing











As Reported

3.3

1.2

-0.3

-33.7

-30.7

-23.6

Billing Days Impact

-1.4

0.0

-1.4

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

Currency Impact

0.9

0.5

0.7

0.6

-0.3

-0.7

Intercompany Adjustments

0.6

0.4




As Adjusted

3.4

2.1

-1.0

-33.2

-31.2

-24.3

Protiviti











As Reported

18.3

15.7

16.5

4.1

7.4

18.9

Billing Days Impact

-1.4

0.1

-1.6

-0.1

-0.3

0.0

Currency Impact

0.8

0.3

0.6

0.5

-0.7

-1.0

Intercompany Adjustments

-3.1

-2.0




As Adjusted

14.6

14.1

15.5

4.5

6.4

17.9

Total











As Reported

5.9

3.8

2.6

-26.9

-23.3

-15.2

Billing Days Impact

-1.4

0.0

-1.4

-0.1

-0.2

0.0

Currency Impact

0.9

0.5

0.7

0.6

-0.4

-0.7

As Adjusted

5.4

4.3

1.9

-26.4

-23.9

-15.9

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES


Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

 Q4 2020

Temporary and consultant staffing



As Reported

5.7

3.0

2.0

-31.7

-31.0

-24.1

Billing Days Impact

-1.2

0.2

-1.5

0.0

-0.3

0.2

Currency Impact






As Adjusted

4.5

3.2

0.5

-31.7

-31.3

-23.9













Permanent placement staffing











As Reported

6.5

3.0

-4.9

-51.6

-37.1

-31.3

Billing Days Impact

-1.2

0.2

-1.4

0.0

-0.2

0.3

Currency Impact






As Adjusted

5.3

3.2

-6.3

-51.6

-37.3

-31.0













Total staffing











As Reported

5.8

3.0

1.3

-33.7

-31.6

-24.8

Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.2

-1.5

0.0

-0.3

0.2

Currency Impact






As Adjusted

4.5

3.2

-0.2

-33.7

-31.9

-24.6













Protiviti











As Reported

17.5

17.3

21.3

6.4

10.8

22.9

Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.2

-1.8

-0.1

-0.5

0.4

Currency Impact






As Adjusted

16.2

17.5

19.5

6.3

10.3

23.3













Total











As Reported

7.9

5.6

4.7

-26.5

-23.3

-15.3

Billing Days Impact

-1.3

0.1

-1.5

0.0

-0.4

0.3

Currency Impact






As Adjusted

6.6

5.7

3.2

-26.5

-23.7

-15.0

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) 

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL


Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

 Q4 2020

Temporary and consultant staffing



As Reported

-5.0

-4.8

-3.8

-31.8

-27.0

-19.3

Billing Days Impact

-1.6

-0.4

-1.4

0.0

0.0

-1.0

Currency Impact

3.8

2.4

3.3

2.9

-1.4

-3.2

Intercompany Adjustments

2.6

1.8




As Adjusted

-0.2

-1.0

-1.9

-28.9

-28.4

-23.5













Permanent placement staffing











As Reported

-2.1

-5.3

-15.9

-45.0

-30.9

-19.3

Billing Days Impact

-1.5

-0.4

-1.1

-0.1

0.0

-1.0

Currency Impact

3.0

1.6

2.4

1.9

-0.8

-2.7

As Adjusted

-0.6

-4.1

-14.6

-43.2

-31.7

-23.0













Total staffing











As Reported

-4.6

-4.8

-5.6

-33.8

-27.6

-19.3

Billing Days Impact

-1.6

-0.6

-1.3

-0.1

0.0

-1.0

Currency Impact

3.7

2.3

3.2

2.8

-1.3

-3.1

Intercompany Adjustments

2.2

1.6




As Adjusted

-0.3

-1.5

-3.7

-31.1

-28.9

-23.4













Protiviti











As Reported

21.2

10.4

1.3

-3.9

-5.0

4.3

Billing Days Impact

-1.8

-0.6

-1.4

0.0

0.1

-1.4

Currency Impact

3.5

1.4

2.5

2.4

-3.1

-4.6

Intercompany Adjustments

-13.6

-7.9




As Adjusted

9.3

3.3

2.4

-1.5

-8.0

-1.7













Total











As Reported

-0.7

-2.2

-4.4

-28.4

-23.4

-14.7

Billing Days Impact

-1.6

-0.5

-1.3

0.0

0.1

-1.1

Currency Impact

3.7

2.1

3.0

2.7

-1.7

-3.4

As Adjusted

1.4

-0.6

-2.7

-25.7

-25.0

-19.2

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)


Quarter Ended December 31,

Relationships

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjusted

SERVICE REVENUES:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

850,438



850,438

1,106,325



1,106,325

65.2

%

72.0

%

65.2

%

72.0

%

Permanent placement staffing

91,387



91,387

126,394



126,394

7.0

%

8.2

%

7.0

%

8.2

%

Protiviti

362,261



362,261

304,666



304,666

27.8

%

19.8

%

27.8

%

19.8

%

Total

$

1,304,086



$

1,304,086

$

1,537,385



$

1,537,385

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%




















GROSS MARGIN:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

327,181



$

327,181

$

420,248



$

420,248

38.5

%

38.0

%

38.5

%

38.0

%

Permanent placement staffing

91,172



91,172

126,135



126,135

99.8

%

99.8

%

99.8

%

99.8

%

Protiviti

95,989

5,419

101,408

90,478

2,083

92,561

26.5

%

29.7

%

28.0

%

30.4

%

Total

$

514,342

$

5,419

$

519,761

$

636,861

$

2,083

$

638,944

39.4

%

41.4

%

39.9

%

41.6

%




















SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

287,550

$

(31,715)

$

255,835

$

339,118

$

(16,339)

$

322,779

33.8

%

30.7

%

30.1

%

29.2

%

Permanent placement staffing

86,572

(3,408)

83,164

112,835

(1,867)

110,968

94.7

%

89.3

%

91.0

%

87.8

%

Protiviti

51,039



51,039

51,969



51,969

14.1

%

17.1

%

14.1

%

17.1

%

Total

$

425,161

$

(35,123)

$

390,038

$

503,922

$

(18,206)

$

485,716

32.6

%

32.8

%

29.9

%

31.6

%




















OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

39,631

$

31,715

$

71,346

$

81,130

$

16,339

$

97,469

4.7

%

7.3

%

8.4

%

8.8

%

Permanent placement staffing

4,600

3,408

8,008

13,300

1,867

15,167

5.0

%

10.5

%

8.8

%

12.0

%

Protiviti

44,950

5,419

50,369

38,509

2,083

40,592

12.4

%

12.6

%

13.9

%

13.3

%

Total

$

89,181

$

40,542

$

129,723

$

132,939

$

20,289

$

153,228

6.8

%

8.6

%

9.9

%

10.0

%

Amortization of intangible assets

217



217

339



339

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Income from investments held in

    employee deferred compensation trusts

(40,542)

40,542



(20,289)

20,289



3.1

%

1.3

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Interest income, net

(79)



(79)

(1,357)



(1,357)

0.0

%

0.1

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Income before income taxes

$

129,585

$



$

129,585

$

154,246

$



$

154,246

9.9

%

10.0

%

9.9

%

10.0

%

(1)  Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, direct cost, while investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)


Year Ended December 31,

Relationships

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjustments

Adjusted (1)

Reported

Adjusted

SERVICE REVENUES:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

3,477,335



3,477,335

4,412,125



4,412,125

68.1

%

72.6

%

68.1

%

72.6

%

Permanent placement staffing

370,109



370,109

533,432



533,432

7.2

%

8.8

%

7.2

%

8.8

%

Protiviti

1,261,556



1,261,556

1,128,875



1,128,875

24.7

%

18.6

%

24.7

%

18.6

%

Total

$

5,109,000



$

5,109,000

$

6,074,432



$

6,074,432

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%

100.0

%




















GROSS MARGIN:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

1,312,797



$

1,312,797

$

1,677,489



$

1,677,489

37.8

%

38.0

%

37.8

%

38.0

%

Permanent placement staffing

369,401



369,401

532,435



532,435

99.8

%

99.8

%

99.8

%

99.8

%

Protiviti

330,413

11,682

342,095

315,205

5,390

320,595

26.2

%

27.9

%

27.1

%

28.4

%

Total

$

2,012,611

$

11,682

$

2,024,293

$

2,525,129

$

5,390

$

2,530,519

39.4

%

41.6

%

39.6

%

41.7

%




















SELLING GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

1,132,915

$

(57,397)

$

1,075,518

$

1,311,521

$

(44,185)

$

1,267,336

32.6

%

29.7

%

30.9

%

28.7

%

Permanent placement staffing

346,711

(6,109)

340,602

453,892

(5,342)

448,550

93.7

%

85.1

%

92.0

%

84.1

%

Protiviti

186,415



186,415

192,882



192,882

14.8

%

17.1

%

14.8

%

17.1

%

Total

$

1,666,041

$

(63,506)

$

1,602,535

$

1,958,295

$

(49,527)

$

1,908,768

32.6

%

32.2

%

31.4

%

31.4

%




















OPERATING/SEGMENT INCOME:


















Temporary and consultant staffing

$

179,882

$

57,397

$

237,279

$

365,968

$

44,185

$

410,153

5.2

%

8.3

%

6.8

%

9.3

%

Permanent placement staffing

22,690

6,109

28,799

78,543

5,342

83,885

6.1

%

14.7

%

7.8

%

15.7

%

Protiviti

143,998

11,682

155,680

122,323

5,390

127,713

11.4

%

10.8

%

12.3

%

11.3

%

Total

$

346,570

$

75,188

$

421,758

$

566,834

$

54,917

621,751

6.8

%

9.3

%

8.3

%

10.2

%

Amortization of intangible assets

1,219



1,219

1,361



1,361

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

(75,188)

75,188



(54,917)

54,917



1.5

%

0.9

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Interest income, net

(1,343)



(1,343)

(5,125)



(5,125)

0.0

%

0.1

%

0.0

%

0.1

%

Income before income taxes

$

421,882

$



$

421,882

$

625,515

$



$

625,515

8.3

%

10.3

%

8.3

%

10.3

%

(1)  Changes in the Company's deferred compensation obligations are included in selling, general and administrative expense or, in the case of Protiviti, direct cost, while investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial measures shown in the table above are adjusted to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item which includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact to income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)


Quarter Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019








Income before income taxes

$

129,585

$

154,246

$

421,882

$

625,515

Interest income, net

(79)

(1,357)

(1,343)

(5,125)

Amortization of intangible assets

217

339

1,219

1,361

Combined segment income

$

129,723

$

153,228

$

421,758

$

621,751

