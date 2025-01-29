ROBERT HALF REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net income was $54 million, or $0.53 per share, on revenues of $1.382 billion. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net income was $87 million, or $0.83 per share, on revenues of $1.473 billion.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was $252 million, or $2.44 per share, on revenues of $5.796 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $411 million, or $3.88 per share, on revenues of $6.393 billion.

"Revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter were largely in line with our expectations, led by Protiviti, which reported year-on-year revenue growth for the second straight quarter. Contract revenues remained stable throughout the quarter, sustaining early third-quarter levels for 23 consecutive weeks prior to the holidays. As we move into the new year, we are very encouraged by the significant rise in U.S. business confidence that followed the recent elections," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "We are very well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and support our clients' talent and consulting needs through the strength of our industry-leading brand, people, technology, and unique business model that includes both professional staffing and business consulting services.

"We'd like to extend our gratitude to our global workforce for making possible a number of new accolades. Just today, Robert Half was honored by Fortune® as one of the World's Most Admired Companies for the 28th consecutive year. We are proud of our unique position as the only company in our industry to be awarded this distinction for nearly three decades. We were also recently named one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Parents and chosen by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations



Supplemental Financial Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INC. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Service revenues $ 1,382,372

$ 1,472,892

$ 5,795,837

$ 6,392,517 Costs of services 846,274

888,728

3,548,607

3,817,513















Gross margin 536,098

584,164

2,247,230

2,575,004















Selling, general and administrative expenses 471,326

516,666

2,004,539

2,107,531 Income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts

(which is completely offset by related costs and expenses) (5,740)

(46,657)

(94,079)

(88,020) Amortization of intangible assets 304

721

1,217

2,883 Interest income, net (5,128)

(6,697)

(22,118)

(23,973) Income before income taxes 75,336

120,131

357,671

576,583 Provision for income taxes 21,046

32,827

106,073

165,437















Net income $ 54,290

$ 87,304

$ 251,598

$ 411,146















Diluted net income per share $ 0.53

$ 0.83

$ 2.44

$ 3.88















Weighted average shares:













Basic 101,549

104,286

102,661

105,530 Diluted 102,008

104,960

103,028

106,074

ROBERT HALF INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION













Contract talent solutions













Finance and accounting $ 574,898

$ 635,281

$ 2,454,119

$ 2,811,093 Administrative and customer support 172,783

189,471

741,468

816,409 Technology 158,009

163,724

634,062

710,156 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1) (120,176)

(101,098)

(471,777)

(442,326) Total contract talent solutions 785,514

887,378

3,357,872

3,895,332 Permanent placement talent solutions 108,099

121,564

487,204

567,486 Protiviti 488,759

463,950

1,950,761

1,929,699 Total service revenues $ 1,382,372

$ 1,472,892

$ 5,795,837

$ 6,392,517





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





BUSINESS SEGMENT INCOME INFORMATION:





















Contract talent solutions $ 16,410 2.1 %

$ 50,878 5.7 %

$ 130,518 3.9 %

$ 292,815 7.5 % Permanent placement talent solutions $ 5,862 5.4 %

$ 10,392 8.5 %

$ 46,052 9.5 %

$ 75,004 13.2 % Protiviti $ 48,240 9.9 %

$ 52,885 11.4 %

$ 160,200 8.2 %

$ 187,674 9.7 %





December 31,



2024

2023



(Unaudited)



SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 537,583

$ 731,740 Accounts receivable, net

$ 772,285

$ 860,872 Total assets

$ 2,854,405

$ 3,010,789 Total current liabilities

$ 1,285,739

$ 1,235,111 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,378,003

$ 1,588,351





Year Ended December 31,



2024

2023



(Unaudited)



SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 52,053

$ 51,364 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 29,210

$ 34,895 Capital expenditures

$ 56,318

$ 45,874 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

3,507

3,047

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates performance.

As adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Relationships

Year Ended December 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 Gross Margin





























































Contract talent solutions $ 306,758

$ 351,893

$ 306,758

$ 351,893

39.1 %

39.7 %

39.1 %

39.7 %

$ 1,316,524

$ 1,549,312

$ 1,316,524

$ 1,549,312

39.2 %

39.8 %

39.2 %

39.8 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 107,866

121,330

107,866

121,330

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

486,219

566,381

486,219

566,381

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Total talent solutions 414,624

473,223

414,624

473,223

46.4 %

46.9 %

46.4 %

46.9 %

1,802,743

2,115,693

1,802,743

2,115,693

46.9 %

47.4 %

46.9 %

47.4 % Protiviti 121,474

110,941

122,560

119,951

24.9 %

23.9 %

25.1 %

25.9 %

444,487

459,311

463,250

475,572

22.8 %

23.8 %

23.7 %

24.6 % Total $ 536,098

$ 584,164

$ 537,184

$ 593,174

38.8 %

39.7 %

38.9 %

40.3 %

$ 2,247,230

$ 2,575,004

$ 2,265,993

$ 2,591,265

38.8 %

40.3 %

39.1 %

40.5 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 306,758 39.1 %

$ 107,866 99.8 %

$ 414,624 46.4 %

$ 121,474 24.9 %

$ 536,098 38.8 %

$ 351,893 39.7 %

$ 121,330 99.8 %

$ 473,223 46.9 %

$ 110,941 23.9 %

$ 584,164 39.7 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

— —

1,086 0.2 %

1,086 0.1 %

— —

— —

— —

9,010 2.0 %

9,010 0.6 % As Adjusted $ 306,758 39.1 %

$ 107,866 99.8 %

$ 414,624 46.4 %

$ 122,560 25.1 %

$ 537,184 38.9 %

$ 351,893 39.7 %

$ 121,330 99.8 %

$ 473,223 46.9 %

$ 119,951 25.9 %

$ 593,174 40.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:



Year Ended December 31, 2024

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 1,316,524 39.2 %

$ 486,219 99.8 %

$ 1,802,743 46.9 %

$ 444,487 22.8 %

$ 2,247,230 38.8 %

$ 1,549,312 39.8 %

$ 566,381 99.8 %

$ 2,115,693 47.4 %

$ 459,311 23.8 %

$ 2,575,004 40.3 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

— —

18,763 0.9 %

18,763 0.3 %

— —

— —

— —

16,261 0.8 %

16,261 0.2 % As Adjusted $ 1,316,524 39.2 %

$ 486,219 99.8 %

$ 1,802,743 46.9 %

$ 463,250 23.7 %

$ 2,265,993 39.1 %

$ 1,549,312 39.8 %

$ 566,381 99.8 %

$ 2,115,693 47.4 %

$ 475,572 24.6 %

$ 2,591,265 40.5 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Relationships

Year Ended December 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





























































Contract talent solutions $ 294,387

$ 334,785

$ 290,348

$ 301,015

37.5 %

37.7 %

37.0 %

33.9 %

$ 1,252,588

$ 1,320,752

$ 1,186,006

$ 1,256,497

37.3 %

33.9 %

35.3 %

32.3 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 102,619

114,815

102,004

110,938

94.9 %

94.4 %

94.4 %

91.3 %

448,901

498,881

440,167

491,377

92.1 %

87.9 %

90.3 %

86.6 % Total talent solutions 397,006

449,600

392,352

411,953

44.4 %

44.6 %

43.9 %

40.8 %

1,701,489

1,819,633

1,626,173

1,747,874

44.3 %

40.8 %

42.3 %

39.2 % Protiviti 74,320

67,066

74,320

67,066

15.2 %

14.5 %

15.2 %

14.5 %

303,050

287,898

303,050

287,898

15.5 %

14.9 %

15.5 %

14.9 % Total $ 471,326

$ 516,666

$ 466,672

$ 479,019

34.1 %

35.1 %

33.8 %

32.5 %

$ 2,004,539

$ 2,107,531

$ 1,929,223

$ 2,035,772

34.6 %

33.0 %

33.3 %

31.8 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

























































As Reported $ 294,387 37.5 %

$ 102,619 94.9 %

$ 397,006 44.4 %

$ 74,320 15.2 %

$ 471,326 34.1 %

$ 334,785 37.7 %

$ 114,815 94.4 %

$ 449,600 44.6 %

$ 67,066 14.5 %

$ 516,666 35.1 % Adjustments (1) (4,039) (0.5 %)

(615) (0.5 %)

(4,654) (0.5 %)

— —

(4,654) (0.3 %)

(33,770) (3.8 %)

(3,877) (3.1 %)

(37,647) (3.8 %)

— —

(37,647) (2.6 %) As Adjusted $ 290,348 37.0 %

$ 102,004 94.4 %

$ 392,352 43.9 %

$ 74,320 15.2 %

$ 466,672 33.8 %

$ 301,015 33.9 %

$ 110,938 91.3 %

$ 411,953 40.8 %

$ 67,066 14.5 %

$ 479,019 32.5 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:



Year Ended December 31, 2024

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

























































As Reported $ 1,252,588 37.3 %

$ 448,901 92.1 %

$ 1,701,489 44.3 %

$ 303,050 15.5 %

$ 2,004,539 34.6 %

$ 1,320,752 33.9 %

$ 498,881 87.9 %

$ 1,819,633 40.8 %

$ 287,898 14.9 %

$ 2,107,531 33.0 % Adjustments (1) (66,582) (2.0 %)

(8,734) (1.8 %)

(75,316) (2.0 %)

— —

(75,316) (1.3 %)

(64,255) (1.6 %)

(7,504) (1.3 %)

(71,759) (1.6 %)

— —

(71,759) (1.2 %) As Adjusted $ 1,186,006 35.3 %

$ 440,167 90.3 %

$ 1,626,173 42.3 %

$ 303,050 15.5 %

$ 1,929,223 33.3 %

$ 1,256,497 32.3 %

$ 491,377 86.6 %

$ 1,747,874 39.2 %

$ 287,898 14.9 %

$ 2,035,772 31.8 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment income is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment income from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income taxes for the three months and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Income before income taxes $ 75,336 5.4 %

$ 120,131 8.2 %

$ 357,671 6.2 %

$ 576,583 9.0 % Interest income, net (5,128) (0.3 %)

(6,697) (0.4 %)

(22,118) (0.4 %)

(23,973) (0.3 %) Amortization of intangible assets 304 0.0 %

721 0.0 %

1,217 0.0 %

2,883 0.0 % Combined segment income $ 70,512 5.1 %

$ 114,155 7.8 %

$ 336,770 5.8 %

$ 555,493 8.7 %

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2023

2024

2023

2024



Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4 Global















































Finance and accounting

-16.0

-17.2

-17.5

-13.6

-9.2

-9.5

-15.2

-17.8

-17.0

-13.5

-10.5

-9.8 Administrative and customer

support

-21.5

-18.7

-8.9

-9.8

-9.2

-8.8

-21.2

-19.4

-8.3

-9.8

-10.8

-9.4 Technology

-21.3

-21.7

-18.6

-13.1

-6.1

-3.5

-20.0

-21.8

-17.8

-13.1

-7.6

-4.1 Elimination of intersegment

revenues (1)

-24.2

-26.6

-10.3

1.4

21.6

18.9

-23.8

-27.2

-9.9

1.3

19.4

17.8 Total contract talent solutions

-17.3

-17.2

-16.7

-14.5

-11.9

-11.5

-16.4

-17.7

-16.2

-14.4

-13.2

-11.8 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-23.3

-22.0

-20.4

-12.2

-11.9

-11.1

-22.5

-22.6

-19.8

-12.0

-13.2

-11.4 Total talent solutions

-18.1

-17.8

-17.2

-14.2

-11.9

-11.4

-17.3

-18.3

-16.7

-14.0

-13.2

-11.7 Protiviti

-6.0

-7.1

-6.1

-0.9

6.4

5.3

-4.9

-7.5

-5.4

-0.9

4.5

4.5 Total

-14.7

-14.7

-14.0

-10.2

-6.3

-6.1

-13.8

-15.2

-13.4

-10.1

-7.7

-6.6

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

-20.7

-20.5

-19.1

-15.7

-12.4

-10.3

-19.2

-20.3

-18.6

-15.8

-13.7

-11.2 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-26.9

-22.6

-19.3

-11.5

-9.0

-9.6

-25.5

-22.5

-18.7

-11.7

-10.4

-10.4 Total talent solutions

-21.5

-20.7

-19.1

-15.2

-12.0

-10.2

-20.0

-20.6

-18.6

-15.3

-13.3

-11.1 Protiviti

-7.4

-7.3

-4.8

3.3

9.3

6.6

-5.6

-7.2

-4.2

3.1

7.6

5.6 Total

-17.5

-16.8

-14.9

-9.6

-5.2

-4.7

-15.9

-16.7

-14.3

-9.7

-6.7

-5.7

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

-3.1

-4.4

-8.4

-10.0

-10.6

-15.2

-4.9

-7.5

-7.5

-9.4

-11.7

-13.9 Permanent placement talent

solutions

-13.0

-20.6

-23.2

-13.8

-18.6

-14.7

-14.2

-22.8

-22.1

-13.0

-19.8

-13.7 Total talent solutions

-4.8

-7.2

-10.8

-10.7

-11.9

-15.1

-6.6

-10.1

-9.9

-10.0

-13.0

-13.9 Protiviti

0.3

-6.1

-11.3

-16.2

-5.6

0.2

-1.5

-8.9

-10.1

-15.9

-8.1

-0.4 Total

-3.5

-6.9

-10.9

-12.2

-10.2

-10.9

-5.3

-9.8

-10.0

-11.6

-11.7

-10.2





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024 Finance and accounting























As Reported

-16.0

-17.2

-17.5

-13.6

-9.2

-9.5 Billing Days Impact

1.6

0.1

0.7

-0.3

-1.5

-0.8 Currency Impact

-0.8

-0.7

-0.2

0.4

0.2

0.5 As Adjusted

-15.2

-17.8

-17.0

-13.5

-10.5

-9.8

























Administrative and customer support























As Reported

-21.5

-18.7

-8.9

-9.8

-9.2

-8.8 Billing Days Impact

1.4

0.2

0.8

-0.3

-1.5

-0.8 Currency Impact

-1.1

-0.9

-0.2

0.3

-0.1

0.2 As Adjusted

-21.2

-19.4

-8.3

-9.8

-10.8

-9.4

























Technology























As Reported

-21.3

-21.7

-18.6

-13.1

-6.1

-3.5 Billing Days Impact

1.5

0.1

0.7

-0.3

-1.5

-0.7 Currency Impact

-0.2

-0.2

0.1

0.3

0.0

0.1 As Adjusted

-20.0

-21.8

-17.8

-13.1

-7.6

-4.1

























Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

-24.2

-26.6

-10.3

1.4

21.6

18.9 Billing Days Impact

1.4

0.1

0.7

-0.3

-1.9

-1.0 Currency Impact

-1.0

-0.7

-0.3

0.2

-0.3

-0.1 As Adjusted

-23.8

-27.2

-9.9

1.3

19.4

17.8

























Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

-17.3

-17.2

-16.7

-14.5

-11.9

-11.5 Billing Days Impact

1.6

0.2

0.6

-0.3

-1.4

-0.7 Currency Impact

-0.7

-0.7

-0.1

0.4

0.1

0.4 As Adjusted

-16.4

-17.7

-16.2

-14.4

-13.2

-11.8

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-23.3

-22.0

-20.4

-12.2

-11.9

-11.1 Billing Days Impact

1.5

0.1

0.7

-0.3

-1.4

-0.7 Currency Impact

-0.7

-0.7

-0.1

0.5

0.1

0.4 As Adjusted

-22.5

-22.6

-19.8

-12.0

-13.2

-11.4

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-18.1

-17.8

-17.2

-14.2

-11.9

-11.4 Billing Days Impact

1.5

0.2

0.6

-0.2

-1.4

-0.7 Currency Impact

-0.7

-0.7

-0.1

0.4

0.1

0.4 As Adjusted

-17.3

-18.3

-16.7

-14.0

-13.2

-11.7

























Protiviti























As Reported

-6.0

-7.1

-6.1

-0.9

6.4

5.3 Billing Days Impact

1.8

0.2

0.7

-0.3

-1.7

-0.8 Currency Impact

-0.7

-0.6

0.0

0.3

-0.2

0.0 As Adjusted

-4.9

-7.5

-5.4

-0.9

4.5

4.5

























Total























As Reported

-14.7

-14.7

-14.0

-10.2

-6.3

-6.1 Billing Days Impact

1.6

0.1

0.7

-0.3

-1.4

-0.8 Currency Impact

-0.7

-0.6

-0.1

0.4

0.0

0.3 As Adjusted

-13.8

-15.2

-13.4

-10.1

-7.7

-6.6

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-20.7

-20.5

-19.1

-15.7

-12.4

-10.3 Billing Days Impact

1.5

0.2

0.5

-0.1

-1.3

-0.9 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-19.2

-20.3

-18.6

-15.8

-13.7

-11.2

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-26.9

-22.6

-19.3

-11.5

-9.0

-9.6 Billing Days Impact

1.4

0.1

0.6

-0.2

-1.4

-0.8 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-25.5

-22.5

-18.7

-11.7

-10.4

-10.4

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-21.5

-20.7

-19.1

-15.2

-12.0

-10.2 Billing Days Impact

1.5

0.1

0.5

-0.1

-1.3

-0.9 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-20.0

-20.6

-18.6

-15.3

-13.3

-11.1

























Protiviti























As Reported

-7.4

-7.3

-4.8

3.3

9.3

6.6 Billing Days Impact

1.8

0.1

0.6

-0.2

-1.7

-1.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-5.6

-7.2

-4.2

3.1

7.6

5.6

























Total























As Reported

-17.5

-16.8

-14.9

-9.6

-5.2

-4.7 Billing Days Impact

1.6

0.1

0.6

-0.1

-1.5

-1.0 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-15.9

-16.7

-14.3

-9.7

-6.7

-5.7

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q3 2023

Q4 2023

Q1 2024

Q2 2024

Q3 2024

Q4 2024 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-3.1

-4.4

-8.4

-10.0

-10.6

-15.2 Billing Days Impact

1.8

0.1

1.5

-1.1

-1.6

-0.4 Currency Impact

-3.6

-3.2

-0.6

1.7

0.5

1.7 As Adjusted

-4.9

-7.5

-7.5

-9.4

-11.7

-13.9

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-13.0

-20.6

-23.2

-13.8

-18.6

-14.7 Billing Days Impact

1.6

0.1

1.3

-1.0

-1.6

-0.4 Currency Impact

-2.8

-2.3

-0.2

1.8

0.4

1.4 As Adjusted

-14.2

-22.8

-22.1

-13.0

-19.8

-13.7

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-4.8

-7.2

-10.8

-10.7

-11.9

-15.1 Billing Days Impact

1.7

0.2

1.4

-1.0

-1.6

-0.5 Currency Impact

-3.5

-3.1

-0.5

1.7

0.5

1.7 As Adjusted

-6.6

-10.1

-9.9

-10.0

-13.0

-13.9

























Protiviti























As Reported

0.3

-6.1

-11.3

-16.2

-5.6

0.2 Billing Days Impact

1.8

0.2

1.4

-1.0

-1.7

-0.4 Currency Impact

-3.6

-3.0

-0.2

1.3

-0.8

-0.2 As Adjusted

-1.5

-8.9

-10.1

-15.9

-8.1

-0.4

























Total























As Reported

-3.5

-6.9

-10.9

-12.2

-10.2

-10.9 Billing Days Impact

1.7

0.1

1.3

-1.0

-1.6

-0.5 Currency Impact

-3.5

-3.0

-0.4

1.6

0.1

1.2 As Adjusted

-5.3

-9.8

-10.0

-11.6

-11.7

-10.2

