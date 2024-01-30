ROBERT HALF REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net income was $87 million, or $0.83 per share, on revenues of $1.473 billion. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $148 million, or $1.37 per share, on revenues of $1.727 billion.

For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $411 million, or $3.88 per share, on revenues of $6.393 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $658 million, or $6.03 per share, on revenues of $7.238 billion.

"We delivered above-consensus top- and bottom-line results for the fourth quarter, with Protiviti leading the way. Global labor demand continues to be resilient, and talent shortages persist, although both are modestly below their peaks. We are encouraged that our improving weekly revenue trends that began in the third quarter and continued into the fourth quarter are approaching a positive inflection point," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "We enter 2024 confident in our ability to navigate the current climate and optimistic about our growth prospects, built on our industry-leading brand, people, technology and unique business model that includes both professional staffing and business consulting services.

"We'd like to thank our people across the globe, whose commitment to success made possible a number of new accolades in 2023. Fourth-quarter recognition included being named one of the Best Workplaces for Parents™ by Great Place to Work®, one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, and a Best-Managed Company of 2023 by The Wall Street Journal," Waddell concluded.

A copy of this release is available at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center .

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INC SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Service revenues $ 1,472,892

$ 1,727,026

$ 6,392,517

$ 7,238,142 Costs of services 888,728

1,007,979

3,817,513

4,144,093















Gross margin 584,164

719,047

2,575,004

3,094,049















Selling, general and administrative expenses 516,666

545,129

2,107,531

2,117,296 (Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation

trusts (46,657)

(24,819)

(88,020)

86,139 Amortization of intangible assets 721

417

2,883

1,667 Interest income, net (6,697)

(4,778)

(23,973)

(8,008) Income before income taxes 120,131

203,098

576,583

896,955 Provision for income taxes 32,827

55,445

165,437

239,036















Net income $ 87,304

$ 147,653

$ 411,146

$ 657,919















Diluted net income per share $ 0.83

$ 1.37

$ 3.88

$ 6.03















Weighted average shares:













Basic 104,286

106,980

105,530

108,214 Diluted 104,960

107,808

106,074

109,171

ROBERT HALF INC SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION













Contract talent solutions













Finance and accounting $ 635,281

$ 767,354

$ 2,811,093

$ 3,185,183 Administrative and customer support 189,471

233,056

816,409

1,042,634 Technology 163,724

209,009

710,156

857,261 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1) (101,098)

(137,738)

(442,326)

(552,231) Total contract talent solutions 887,378

1,071,681

3,895,332

4,532,847 Permanent placement talent solutions 121,564

155,948

567,486

725,155 Protiviti 463,950

499,397

1,929,699

1,980,140 Total service revenues $ 1,472,892

$ 1,727,026

$ 6,392,517

$ 7,238,142



(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





BUSINESS SEGMENT INCOME INFORMATION:





















Contract talent solutions $ 50,878 5.7 %

$ 105,420 9.8 %

$ 292,815 7.5 %

$ 492,281 10.9 % Permanent placement talent solutions $ 10,392 8.5 %

$ 21,365 13.7 %

$ 75,004 13.2 %

$ 127,622 17.6 % Protiviti $ 52,885 11.4 %

$ 71,952 14.4 %

$ 187,674 9.7 %

$ 270,711 13.7 %





December 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)



SELECTED BALANCE SHEET

INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 731,740

$ 658,626 Accounts receivable, net

$ 860,872

$ 1,018,287 Total assets

$ 3,010,789

$ 2,964,488 Total current liabilities

$ 1,235,111

$ 1,216,202 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,588,351

$ 1,568,558





Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)



SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 51,364

$ 47,398 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 34,895

$ 40,357 Capital expenditures

$ 45,874

$ 61,120 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

3,047

3,319

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; combined segment income; and as adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin and adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Combined segment income is income before income taxes, adjusted for interest income and amortization of intangible assets. The Company provides combined segment income because it is how management evaluates performance.

As adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.



Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Relationships

Year Ended December 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Gross Margin





























































Contract talent solutions $ 351,893

$ 427,736

$ 351,893

$ 427,736

39.7 %

39.9 %

39.7 %

39.9 %

$ 1,549,312

$ 1,804,029

$ 1,549,312

$ 1,804,029

39.8 %

39.8 %

39.8 %

39.8 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 121,330

155,559

121,330

155,559

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

566,381

723,706

566,381

723,706

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Total talent solutions 473,223

583,295

473,223

583,295

46.9 %

47.5 %

46.9 %

47.5 %

2,115,693

2,527,735

2,115,693

2,527,735

47.4 %

48.1 %

47.4 %

48.1 % Protiviti 110,941

135,752

119,951

139,862

23.9 %

27.2 %

25.9 %

28.0 %

459,311

566,314

475,572

552,465

23.8 %

28.6 %

24.6 %

27.9 % Total $ 584,164

$ 719,047

$ 593,174

$ 723,157

39.7 %

41.6 %

40.3 %

41.9 %

$ 2,575,004

$ 3,094,049

$ 2,591,265

$ 3,080,200

40.3 %

42.7 %

40.5 %

42.6 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 351,893 39.7 %

$ 121,330 99.8 %

$ 473,223 46.9 %

$ 110,941 23.9 %

$ 584,164 39.7 %

$ 427,736 39.9 %

$ 155,559 99.8 %

$ 583,295 47.5 %

$ 135,752 27.2 %

$ 719,047 41.6 % Adjustments (1)

—



—

— —

9,010 2.0 %

9,010 0.6 %

— —

— —

— —

4,110 0.8 %

4,110 0.3 % As Adjusted $ 351,893 39.7 %

$ 121,330 99.8 %

$ 473,223 46.9 %

$ 119,951 25.9 %

$ 593,174 40.3 %

$ 427,736 39.9 %

$ 155,559 99.8 %

$ 583,295 47.5 %

$ 139,862 28.0 %

$ 723,157 41.9 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:































































Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 1,549,312 39.8 %

$ 566,381 99.8 %

$ 2,115,693 47.4 %

$ 459,311 23.8 %

$ 2,575,004 40.3 %

$ 1,804,029 39.8 %

$ 723,706 99.8 %

$ 2,527,735 48.1 %

$ 566,314 28.6 %

$ 3,094,049 42.7 % Adjustments (1) — —

— —

— —

16,261 0.8 %

16,261 0.2 %

— —

— —

— —

(13,849) (0.7 %)

(13,849) (0.1 %) As Adjusted $ 1,549,312 39.8 %

$ 566,381 99.8 %

$ 2,115,693 47.4 %

$ 475,572 24.6 %

$ 2,591,265 40.5 %

$ 1,804,029 39.8 %

$ 723,706 99.8 %

$ 2,527,735 48.1 %

$ 552,465 27.9 %

$ 3,080,200 42.6 %

(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Relationships

Year Ended December 31,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses





























































Contract talent solutions $ 334,785

$ 340,492

$ 301,015

$ 322,316

37.7 %

31.8 %

33.9 %

30.1 %

$ 1,320,752

$ 1,248,378

$ 1,256,497

$ 1,311,748

33.9 %

27.5 %

32.3 %

28.9 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 114,815

136,727

110,938

134,194

94.4 %

87.7 %

91.3 %

86.1 %

498,881

587,164

491,377

596,084

87.9 %

81.0 %

86.6 %

82.2 % Total talent solutions 449,600

477,219

411,953

456,510

44.6 %

38.9 %

40.8 %

37.2 %

1,819,633

1,835,542

1,747,874

1,907,832

40.8 %

34.9 %

39.2 %

36.3 % Protiviti 67,066

67,910

67,066

67,910

14.5 %

13.6 %

14.5 %

13.6 %

287,898

281,754

287,898

281,754

14.9 %

14.2 %

14.9 %

14.2 % Total $ 516,666

$ 545,129

$ 479,019

$ 524,420

35.1 %

31.6 %

32.5 %

30.4 %

$ 2,107,531

$ 2,117,296

$ 2,035,772

$ 2,189,586

33.0 %

29.3 %

31.8 %

30.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

|Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

























































As Reported $ 334,785 37.7 %

$ 114,815 94.4 %

$ 449,600 44.6 %

$ 67,066 14.5 %

$ 516,666 35.1 %

$ 340,492 31.8 %

$ 136,727 87.7 %

$ 477,219 38.9 %

$ 67,910 13.6 %

$ 545,129 31.6 % Adjustments (1) (33,770) (3.8 %)

(3,877) (3.1 %)

(37,647) (3.8 %)

— —

(37,647) (2.6 %)

(18,176) (1.7 %)

(2,533) (1.6 %)

(20,709) (1.7 %)

— —

(20,709) (1.2 %) As Adjusted $ 301,015 33.9 %

$ 110,938 91.3 %

$ 411,953 40.8 %

$ 67,066 14.5 %

$ 479,019 32.5 %

$ 322,316 30.1 %

$ 134,194 86.1 %

$ 456,510 37.2 %

$ 67,910 13.6 %

$ 524,420 30.4 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:



Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses























































As Reported $ 1,320,752 33.9 %

$ 498,881 87.9 %

$ 1,819,633 40.8 %

$ 287,898 14.9 %

$ 2,107,531 33.0 %

$ 1,248,378 27.5 %

$ 587,164 81.0 %

$ 1,835,542 34.9 %

$ 281,754 14.2 %

$ 2,117,296 29.3 % Adjustments (1) (64,255) (1.6 %)

(7,504) (1.3 %)

(71,759) (1.6) %

— —

(71,759) (1.2 %)

63,370 1.4 %

8,920 1.2 %

72,290 1.4 %

— —

72,290 1.0 % As Adjusted $ 1,256,497 32.3 %

$ 491,377 86.6 %

$ 1,747,874 39.2 %

$ 287,898 14.9 %

$ 2,035,772 31.8 %

$ 1,311,748 28.9 %

$ 596,084 82.2 %

$ 1,907,832 36.3 %

$ 281,754 14.2 %

$ 2,189,586 30.3 %

(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

COMBINED SEGMENT INCOME (UNAUDITED):

(in thousands)

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP combined segment income to reported income before income taxes for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue

$ % of Revenue Income before income taxes $ 120,131 8.2 %

$ 203,098 11.8 %

$ 576,583 9.0 %

$ 896,955 12.4 % Interest income, net (6,697) (0.4 %)

(4,778) (0.3 %)

(23,973) (0.3 %)

(8,008) (0.1 %) Amortization of intangible assets 721 0.0 %

417 0.0 %

2,883 0.0 %

1,667 0.0 % Combined segment income $ 114,155 7.8 %

$ 198,737 11.5 %

$ 555,493 8.7 %

$ 890,614 12.3 %

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):













Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2022

2023

2022

2023



Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4 Global















































Finance and accounting

9.9

-0.1

-3.0

-11.0

-16.0

-17.2

12.8

2.9

-3.1

-10.8

-15.2

-17.8 Administrative and customer support

-10.3

-21.2

-23.0

-23.0

-21.5

-18.7

-7.8

-18.8

-23.2

-23.0

-21.2

-19.4 Technology

0.6

-2.1

-9.0

-16.7

-21.3

-21.7

2.5

0.5

-9.3

-16.2

-20.0

-21.8 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

-23.1

-14.5

-12.8

-16.5

-24.2

-26.6

-20.8

-11.5

-12.7

-16.5

-23.8

-27.2 Total contract talent solutions

8.1

-4.0

-7.8

-14.3

-17.3

-17.2

10.7

-1.2

-8.0

-14.0

-16.4

-17.7 Permanent placement talent solutions

16.5

-1.4

-16.1

-25.4

-23.3

-22.0

20.3

2.4

-15.8

-25.0

-22.5

-22.6 Total talent solutions

9.2

-3.7

-9.0

-15.9

-18.1

-17.8

12.0

-0.8

-9.1

-15.6

-17.3

-18.3 Protiviti

2.0

0.8

4.6

-1.2

-6.0

-7.1

4.8

4.0

4.4

-1.0

-4.9

-7.5 Total

7.1

-2.4

-5.4

-12.0

-14.7

-14.7

9.9

0.6

-5.6

-11.7

-13.8

-15.2

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

11.3

-3.4

-8.6

-16.0

-20.7

-20.5

11.3

-2.9

-9.9

-15.9

-19.2

-20.3 Permanent placement talent solutions

22.4

1.4

-16.9

-26.2

-26.9

-22.6

22.4

1.9

-18.1

-26.1

-25.5

-22.5 Total talent solutions

12.6

-2.9

-9.7

-17.4

-21.5

-20.7

12.6

-2.4

-11.0

-17.2

-20.0

-20.6 Protiviti

4.1

3.6

7.5

-2.4

-7.4

-7.3

4.1

4.1

5.9

-2.3

-5.6

-7.2 Total

10.0

-1.1

-5.2

-13.3

-17.5

-16.8

10.0

-0.6

-6.6

-13.2

-15.9

-16.7

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

-3.2

-6.3

-4.7

-7.6

-3.1

-4.4

8.7

5.3

-1.2

-6.2

-4.9

-7.5 Permanent placement talent solutions

2.9

-7.5

-14.0

-23.4

-13.0

-20.6

15.4

4.3

-10.5

-21.9

-14.2

-22.8 Total talent solutions

-2.2

-6.5

-6.4

-10.6

-4.8

-7.2

9.8

5.2

-2.9

-9.2

-6.6

-10.1 Protiviti

-6.3

-9.2

-5.7

3.3

0.3

-6.1

7.3

3.7

-1.5

4.2

-1.5

-8.9 Total

-3.3

-7.3

-6.2

-7.0

-3.5

-6.9

9.1

4.8

-2.5

-5.8

-5.3

-9.8

(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023 Finance and accounting























As Reported

9.9

-0.1

-3.0

-11.0

-16.0

-17.2 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.8

-1.3

0.1

1.6

0.1 Currency Impact

2.7

2.2

1.2

0.1

-0.8

-0.7 As Adjusted

12.8

2.9

-3.1

-10.8

-15.2

-17.8

























Administrative and customer support























As Reported

-10.3

-21.2

-23.0

-23.0

-21.5

-18.7 Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.7

-1.1

0.1

1.4

0.2 Currency Impact

2.4

1.7

0.9

-0.1

-1.1

-0.9 As Adjusted

-7.8

-18.8

-23.2

-23.0

-21.2

-19.4

























Technology























As Reported

0.6

-2.1

-9.0

-16.7

-21.3

-21.7 Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.9

-1.3

0.1

1.5

0.1 Currency Impact

1.8

1.7

1.0

0.4

-0.2

-0.2 As Adjusted

2.5

0.5

-9.3

-16.2

-20.0

-21.8

























Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

-23.1

-14.5

-12.8

-16.5

-24.2

-26.6 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.8

-1.3

0.1

1.4

0.1 Currency Impact

2.1

2.2

1.4

-0.1

-1.0

-0.7 As Adjusted

-20.8

-11.5

-12.7

-16.5

-23.8

-27.2

























Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

8.1

-4.0

-7.8

-14.3

-17.3

-17.2 Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.8

-1.3

0.1

1.6

0.2 Currency Impact

2.5

2.0

1.1

0.2

-0.7

-0.7 As Adjusted

10.7

-1.2

-8.0

-14.0

-16.4

-17.7

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

16.5

-1.4

-16.1

-25.4

-23.3

-22.0 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.8

-1.1

0.1

1.5

0.1 Currency Impact

3.6

3.0

1.4

0.3

-0.7

-0.7 As Adjusted

20.3

2.4

-15.8

-25.0

-22.5

-22.6

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

9.2

-3.7

-9.0

-15.9

-18.1

-17.8 Billing Days Impact

0.1

0.8

-1.2

0.1

1.5

0.2 Currency Impact

2.7

2.1

1.1

0.2

-0.7

-0.7 As Adjusted

12.0

-0.8

-9.1

-15.6

-17.3

-18.3

























Protiviti























As Reported

2.0

0.8

4.6

-1.2

-6.0

-7.1 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.8

-1.5

0.2

1.8

0.2 Currency Impact

2.6

2.4

1.3

0.0

-0.7

-0.6 As Adjusted

4.8

4.0

4.4

-1.0

-4.9

-7.5

























Total























As Reported

7.1

-2.4

-5.4

-12.0

-14.7

-14.7 Billing Days Impact

0.2

0.8

-1.4

0.2

1.6

0.1 Currency Impact

2.6

2.2

1.2

0.1

-0.7

-0.6 As Adjusted

9.9

0.6

-5.6

-11.7

-13.8

-15.2

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

11.3

-3.4

-8.6

-16.0

-20.7

-20.5 Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.5

-1.3

0.1

1.5

0.2 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

11.3

-2.9

-9.9

-15.9

-19.2

-20.3

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

22.4

1.4

-16.9

-26.2

-26.9

-22.6 Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.5

-1.2

0.1

1.4

0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

22.4

1.9

-18.1

-26.1

-25.5

-22.5

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

12.6

-2.9

-9.7

-17.4

-21.5

-20.7 Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.5

-1.3

0.2

1.5

0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

12.6

-2.4

-11.0

-17.2

-20.0

-20.6

























Protiviti























As Reported

4.1

3.6

7.5

-2.4

-7.4

-7.3 Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.5

-1.6

0.1

1.8

0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

4.1

4.1

5.9

-2.3

-5.6

-7.2

























Total























As Reported

10.0

-1.1

-5.2

-13.3

-17.5

-16.8 Billing Days Impact

0.0

0.5

-1.4

0.1

1.6

0.1 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

10.0

-0.6

-6.6

-13.2

-15.9

-16.7

ROBERT HALF INC NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q3 2022

Q4 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

Q4 2023 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-3.2

-6.3

-4.7

-7.6

-3.1

-4.4 Billing Days Impact

0.5

2.1

-1.7

0.6

1.8

0.1 Currency Impact

11.4

9.5

5.2

0.8

-3.6

-3.2 As Adjusted

8.7

5.3

-1.2

-6.2

-4.9

-7.5

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

2.9

-7.5

-14.0

-23.4

-13.0

-20.6 Billing Days Impact

0.6

2.2

-1.6

0.5

1.6

0.1 Currency Impact

11.9

9.6

5.1

1.0

-2.8

-2.3 As Adjusted

15.4

4.3

-10.5

-21.9

-14.2

-22.8

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-2.2

-6.5

-6.4

-10.6

-4.8

-7.2 Billing Days Impact

0.5

2.2

-1.7

0.6

1.7

0.2 Currency Impact

11.5

9.5

5.2

0.8

-3.5

-3.1 As Adjusted

9.8

5.2

-2.9

-9.2

-6.6

-10.1

























Protiviti























As Reported

-6.3

-9.2

-5.7

3.3

0.3

-6.1 Billing Days Impact

0.5

2.1

-1.7

0.7

1.8

0.2 Currency Impact

13.1

10.8

5.9

0.2

-3.6

-3.0 As Adjusted

7.3

3.7

-1.5

4.2

-1.5

-8.9

























Total























As Reported

-3.3

-7.3

-6.2

-7.0

-3.5

-6.9 Billing Days Impact

0.5

2.2

-1.7

0.5

1.7

0.1 Currency Impact

11.9

9.9

5.4

0.7

-3.5

-3.0 As Adjusted

9.1

4.8

-2.5

-5.8

-5.3

-9.8

