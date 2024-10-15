Robert Half Announces Schedule for Third-Quarter Earnings Results and Conference Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced it expects to release third-quarter 2024 earnings results on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at approximately 4:05 p.m. EDT. Robert Half management will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT on October 22, following the release. The dial-in number is 888-394-8218 (+1-323-994-2093 outside the United States and Canada). It is recommended that participants dial in 15 minutes before the call begins. The confirmation code to access the call is 7836703 .

A recording of this call will be available for audio replay beginning at approximately 8 p.m. EDT on October 22 and ending after 12 months. To access the replay, visit https://www.webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ32024. The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the company's website at roberthalf.com.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at roberthalf.com.

