Robert Half announces planned leadership transition at Protiviti

Current president and CEO to become senior managing director; chief operating officer appointed president and CEO effective January 1, 2027

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) today announced a planned leadership transition at its global consulting subsidiary, Protiviti. Effective January 1, 2027, Joe Tarantino will transition from his role as president and chief executive officer of Protiviti to become senior managing director, where he will continue supporting the firm's global leadership team through executive client engagement, leadership development and strategic relationship management.

As part of the company's long-term succession plan, Cory Gunderson, currently Protiviti's chief operating officer, has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Protiviti, effective Jan. 1, 2027. He will also become an executive officer of Robert Half on that date.

"Since Protiviti's founding, Joe has helped build an exceptional global consulting firm distinguished by its client service, culture and talented people," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "His leadership has been instrumental in expanding Protiviti's capabilities, growing its global presence and strengthening its position in the marketplace. On behalf of our Board of Directors and the entire enterprise, I want to thank Joe for his extraordinary leadership, his many contributions, and his unwavering commitment to our clients, employees and values. I am grateful that we will continue to benefit from his experience and counsel in his new role."

Tarantino joined Protiviti at its inception and has dedicated 24 years to the firm, including nearly two decades as president and chief executive officer. During his tenure, Protiviti significantly expanded its service offerings, geographic reach and market position while strengthening collaboration across the Robert Half enterprise, including joint go-to-market strategies with Talent Solutions. He also played a central role in developing the firm's distinctive culture and mentoring generations of Protiviti leaders and professionals.

"Leading Protiviti has been one of the greatest privileges of my career," said Tarantino. "I am incredibly proud of what our people have accomplished together and deeply grateful to our clients, colleagues and partners for their trust and support. I look forward to continuing to serve the firm in my new role and supporting a successful transition."

Gunderson has been with Protiviti since the firm's founding and currently serves as chief operating officer. Throughout his career, he has held numerous leadership positions across the organization and helped shape the firm's strategy, operations, innovation initiatives and transformation efforts.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead Protiviti and excited to work closely with our leaders across the globe to grow the firm, increase opportunities for our employees and help our clients solve increasingly complex business problems. Having worked closely with Joe for many years, I have had the privilege of learning from his extraordinary leadership and am deeply appreciative of his contributions to building Protiviti," said Gunderson.

"Cory is an outstanding leader with deep knowledge of our business, our clients and our culture," Waddell said. "He has played an instrumental role in Protiviti's success and is exceptionally well prepared to lead the firm into its next chapter. I have every confidence that under his leadership, Protiviti will continue to innovate, grow and deliver exceptional value to clients around the world."

Tarantino and Gunderson will work closely together through the remainder of 2026 to help ensure a seamless leadership transition.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and, with Protiviti, has been named as a Fortune® Most Admired Company™ and one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.



About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.



Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 11th consecutive year, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80% of Fortune 100 and nearly 80% of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

SOURCE Robert Half

Matthew Croteau, (978) 252-2121, [email protected]