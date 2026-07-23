ROBERT HALF REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Robert Half Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $26 million, or $0.26 per share, on revenues of $1.336 billion. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $41 million, or $0.41 per share, on revenues of $1.370 billion.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income was $40 million, or $0.40 per share, on revenues of $2.637 billion. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $58 million, or $0.58 per share, on revenues of $2.722 billion.

"For the second quarter of 2026, global enterprise revenues were $1.336 billion, down 2 percent from last year's second quarter on a reported basis and down 3 percent on an adjusted basis," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Talent solutions delivered its third consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth on an adjusted basis, while its permanent placement operations also posted adjusted year-over-year revenue growth of 2.5 percent. Global enterprise revenues and earnings exceeded the midpoint of our second-quarter guidance.

"Hiring demand continues to improve, and market conditions are increasingly more supportive of our business. Our unique combination of award-winning high-tech capabilities and high-touch expertise positions us well to help clients navigate a dynamic business environment and connect them with the specialized talent and consulting services they need.

"We would like to thank our global workforce for their continued dedication. Their commitment to excellence was recently recognized as Robert Half earned the No. 1 ranking among Forbes' America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET. The prepared remarks for this call are available now in the Investor Center of the Robert Half website (www.roberthalf.com/investor-center) . Simply click on the Quarterly Conference Calls link. The dial-in number is 800-330-6710 (+1-213-279-1505 outside the United States and Canada). The confirmation code to access the call is 6715269.

A recorded replay of the call will be available for audio replay beginning July 23 and will remain accessible for 12 months at https://webcasts.com/RobertHalfQ22026 . The conference call also will be archived in audio format on the Company's website at roberthalf.com .

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the last 12 months, Robert Half has been recognized as one of America's Most Innovative Companies by Fortune and, with Protiviti, has been named as a Fortune® Most Admired Company™ and one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Certain information contained in Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other parts of this report may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the future operating results or financial positions of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "should," "could," "would," "may," "might," "will," or variations or negatives thereof or by similar or comparable words or phrases. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking information about the Company's corporate responsibility and compliance programs, including targets or goals, may not be considered material for the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or other mandatory reporting purposes and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing; on internal controls, diligence or processes that are evolving; on representations reviewed or provided by third parties; and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Forward-looking statements are estimates only and are based on management's current expectations; currently available information; and current strategy, plans or forecasts, and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, often beyond the Company's control and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes, or the timing of these results or outcomes, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of United States of America ("U.S.") or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the U.S. or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the development, proliferation and adoption of artificial intelligence ("AI") by the Company and the third parties it serves; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services, or the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its engagement professionals, or for events impacting its engagement professionals on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the impact of extreme weather conditions on the Company and its candidates and clients; the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of health care or other reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted, or that the Company could experience a cybersecurity breach; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad-based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high-demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update information in this report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, and notwithstanding any historical practice of doing so.

A copy of this release is available at www.roberthalf.com/investor-center .

ATTACHED :

Summary of Operations Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Financial Measures



ROBERT HALF INC. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















Service revenues $ 1,336,365

$ 1,369,743

$ 2,636,544

$ 2,721,650 Costs of services 862,338

860,269

1,682,608

1,713,131















Gross margin 474,027

509,474

953,936

1,008,519















Selling, general and administrative expenses 536,326

507,934

979,324

968,097 Operating (loss) income (62,299)

1,540

(25,388)

40,422 (Income) loss from investments held in employee deferred

compensation trusts (which is completely offset by related costs and

expenses) (100,878)

(57,654)

(92,651)

(37,483) Interest income, net (2,013)

(2,239)

(4,771)

(5,811) Income before income taxes 40,592

61,433

72,034

83,716 Provision for income taxes 14,274

20,465

31,926

25,398















Net income $ 26,318

$ 40,968

$ 40,108

$ 58,318















Diluted net income per share $ 0.26

$ 0.41

$ 0.40

$ 0.58















Weighted average shares:













Basic 99,941

100,410

99,783

100,537 Diluted 100,307

100,539

100,104

100,776

ROBERT HALF INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) SERVICE REVENUES INFORMATION













Contract talent solutions













Finance and accounting $ 551,722

$ 555,626

$ 1,090,475

$ 1,118,559 Administrative and customer support 154,859

165,591

304,194

331,218 Technology 162,202

158,403

315,960

310,945 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1) (121,378)

(119,812)

(238,208)

(237,709) Total contract talent solutions 747,405

759,808

1,472,421

1,523,013 Permanent placement talent solutions 117,991

114,713

226,995

226,804 Protiviti 470,969

495,222

937,128

971,833 Total service revenues $ 1,336,365

$ 1,369,743

$ 2,636,544

$ 2,721,650





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to the Company's Protiviti segment in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line.





June 30,



2026

2025



(Unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 324,714

$ 380,547 Accounts receivable, net

$ 821,442

$ 826,872 Total assets

$ 2,858,499

$ 2,832,196 Total current liabilities

$ 1,456,057

$ 1,322,626 Total stockholders' equity

$ 1,207,659

$ 1,311,918





Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025



(Unaudited) SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Depreciation

$ 24,639

$ 25,608 Capitalized cloud computing implementation costs

$ 16,169

$ 13,217 Capital expenditures

$ 15,651

$ 27,573 Open market repurchases of common stock (shares)

--

1,128

ROBERT HALF INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company") are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the SEC. To help readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted gross margin; adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses; adjusted operating income; and adjusted revenue growth rates.

The following measures: adjusted gross margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses and adjusted operating income, include gains and losses on investments held to fund the Company's obligations under employee deferred compensation plans. The Company provides these measures because they are used by management to review its operational results.

Adjusted revenue growth rates represent year-over-year revenue growth rates after removing the impacts on reported revenues from the changes in the number of billing days and foreign currency exchange rates. The Company provides this data because it focuses on the Company's revenue growth rates attributable to operating activities and aids in evaluating revenue trends over time. The impacts from the changes in billing days and foreign currency exchange rates are calculated as follows:

Billing days impact is calculated by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon inputs from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.





Foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current-period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The non-GAAP financial measures provided herein may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided on the following pages.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

Six Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025 Gross Margin





























































Contract talent solutions $ 292,422

$ 297,367

$ 292,422

$ 297,367

39.1 %

39.1 %

39.1 %

39.1 %

$ 574,175

$ 594,300

$ 574,175

$ 594,300

39.0 %

39.0 %

39.0 %

39.0 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 117,823

114,551

117,823

114,551

99.9 %

99.9 %

99.9 %

99.9 %

226,549

226,412

226,549

226,412

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 %

99.8 % Total talent solutions 410,245

411,918

410,245

411,918

47.4 %

47.1 %

47.4 %

47.1 %

800,724

820,712

800,724

820,712

47.1 %

46.9 %

47.1 %

46.9 % Protiviti 63,782

97,556

87,170

110,357

13.5 %

19.7 %

18.5 %

22.3 %

153,212

187,807

174,596

196,569

16.3 %

19.3 %

18.6 %

20.2 % Total $ 474,027

$ 509,474

$ 497,415

$ 522,275

35.5 %

37.2 %

37.2 %

38.1 %

$ 953,936

$ 1,008,519

$ 975,320

$ 1,017,281

36.2 %

37.1 %

37.0 %

37.4 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 292,422 39.1 %

$ 117,823 99.9 %

$ 410,245 47.4 %

$ 63,782 13.5 %

$ 474,027 35.5 %

$ 297,367 39.1 %

$ 114,551 99.9 %

$ 411,918 47.1 %

$ 97,556 19.7 %

$ 509,474 37.2 % Adjustments (1) -- --

-- --

-- --

23,388 5.0 %

23,388 1.7 %

-- --

-- --

-- --

12,801 2.6 %

12,801 0.9 % As Adjusted $ 292,422 39.1 %

$ 117,823 99.9 %

$ 410,245 47.4 %

$ 87,170 18.5 %

$ 497,415 37.2 %

$ 297,367 39.1 %

$ 114,551 99.9 %

$ 411,918 47.1 %

$ 110,357 22.3 %

$ 522,275 38.1 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted gross margin to reported gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Gross Margin

























































As Reported $ 574,175 39.0 %

$ 226,549 99.8 %

$ 800,724 47.1 %

$ 153,212 16.3 %

$ 953,936 36.2 %

$ 594,300 39.0 %

$ 226,412 99.8 %

$ 820,712 46.9 %

$ 187,807 19.3 %

$ 1,008,519 37.1 % Adjustments (1) -- --

-- --

-- --

21,384 2.3 %

21,384 0.8 %

-- --

-- --

-- --

8,762 0.9 %

8,762 0.3 % As Adjusted $ 574,175 39.0 %

$ 226,549 99.8 %

$ 800,724 47.1 %

$ 174,596 18.6 %

$ 975,320 37.0 %

$ 594,300 39.0 %

$ 226,412 99.8 %

$ 820,712 46.9 %

$ 196,569 20.2 %

$ 1,017,281 37.4 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to Protiviti operations are included in costs of services, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months EndedJune 30,

Relationships

Six Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses





























































Contract talent solutions $ 343,038

$ 318,871

$ 274,618

$ 278,944

45.9 %

42.0 %

36.7 %

36.7 %

$ 610,119

$ 595,083

$ 547,058

$ 569,186

41.4 %

39.1 %

37.2 %

37.4 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 115,999

111,218

106,929

106,292

98.3 %

97.0 %

90.6 %

92.7 %

217,805

217,353

209,599

214,529

96.0 %

95.8 %

92.3 %

94.6 % Total talent solutions 459,037

430,089

381,547

385,236

53.0 %

49.2 %

44.1 %

44.1 %

827,924

812,436

756,657

783,715

48.7 %

46.4 %

44.5 %

44.8 % Protiviti 77,289

77,845

77,289

77,845

16.4 %

15.7 %

16.4 %

15.7 %

151,400

155,661

151,400

155,661

16.2 %

16.0 %

16.2 %

16.0 % Total $ 536,326

$ 507,934

$ 458,836

$ 463,081

40.1 %

37.1 %

34.3 %

33.8 %

$ 979,324

$ 968,097

$ 908,057

$ 939,376

37.1 %

35.6 %

34.4 %

34.5 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

























































As Reported $ 343,038 45.9 %

$ 115,999 98.3 %

$ 459,037 53.0 %

$ 77,289 16.4 %

$ 536,326 40.1 %

$ 318,871 42.0 %

$ 111,218 97.0 %

$ 430,089 49.2 %

$ 77,845 15.7 %

$ 507,934 37.1 % Adjustments (1) (68,420) (9.2 %)

(9,070) (7.7 %)

(77,490) (8.9 %)

-- --

(77,490) (5.8 %)

(39,927) (5.3 %)

(4,926) (4.3 %)

(44,853) (5.1 %)

-- --

(44,853) (3.3 %) As Adjusted $ 274,618 36.7 %

$ 106,929 90.6 %

$ 381,547 44.1 %

$ 77,289 16.4 %

$ 458,836 34.3 %

$ 278,944 36.7 %

$ 106,292 92.7 %

$ 385,236 44.1 %

$ 77,845 15.7 %

$ 463,081 33.8 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to reported selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent

solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

























































As Reported $ 610,119 41.4 %

$ 217,805 96.0 %

$ 827,924 48.7 %

$ 151,400 16.2 %

$ 979,324 37.1 %

$ 595,083 39.1 %

$ 217,353 95.8 %

$ 812,436 46.4 %

$ 155,661 16.0 %

$ 968,097 35.6 % Adjustments (1) (63,061) (4.2 %)

(8,206) (3.7 %)

(71,267) (4.2 %)

-- --

(71,267) (2.7 %)

(25,897) (1.7 %)

(2,824) (1.2 %)

(28,721) (1.6 %)

-- --

(28,721) (1.1 %) As Adjusted $ 547,058 37.2 %

$ 209,599 92.3 %

$ 756,657 44.5 %

$ 151,400 16.2 %

$ 908,057 34.4 %

$ 569,186 37.4 %

$ 214,529 94.6 %

$ 783,715 44.8 %

$ 155,661 16.0 %

$ 939,376 34.5 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations related to talent solutions operations are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, while the related investment (income) loss is presented separately. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (UNAUDITED): (in thousands)



Three Months EndedJune 30,

Relationships

Six Months Ended June 30,

Relationships

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

As Reported

As Adjusted

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025 Operating (Loss) Income





























































Contract talent solutions $ (50,616)

$ (21,504)

$ 17,804

$ 18,423

(6.8 %)

(2.8 %)

2.4 %

2.4 %

$ (35,944)

$ (783)

$ 27,117

$ 25,114

(2.4 %)

(0.1 %)

1.8 %

1.6 % Permanent placement talent

solutions 1,824

3,333

10,894

8,259

1.5 %

2.9 %

9.2 %

7.2 %

8,744

9,059

16,950

11,883

3.9 %

4.0 %

7.5 %

5.2 % Total talent solutions (48,792)

(18,171)

28,698

26,682

(5.6 %)

(2.1 %)

3.3 %

3.1 %

(27,200)

8,276

44,067

36,997

(1.6 %)

0.5 %

2.6 %

2.1 % Protiviti (13,507)

19,711

9,881

32,512

(2.9 %)

4.0 %

2.1 %

6.6 %

1,812

32,146

23,196

40,908

0.2 %

3.3 %

2.5 %

4.2 % Total $ (62,299)

$ 1,540

$ 38,579

$ 59,194

(4.7 %)

0.1 %

2.9 %

4.3 %

$ (25,388)

$ 40,422

$ 67,263

$ 77,905

(1.0 %)

1.5 %

2.6 %

2.9 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating (loss) income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Operating (Loss) Income

























































As Reported $ (50,616) (6.8 %)

$ 1,824 1.5 %

$ (48,792) (5.6 %)

$ (13,507) (2.9 %)

$ (62,299) (4.7 %)

$ (21,504) (2.8 %)

$ 3,333 2.9 %

$ (18,171) (2.1 %)

$ 19,711 4.0 %

$ 1,540 0.1 % Adjustments (1) 68,420 9.2 %

9,070 7.7 %

77,490 8.9 %

23,388 5.0 %

100,878 7.6 %

39,927 5.2 %

4,926 4.3 %

44,853 5.2 %

12,801 2.6 %

57,654 4.2 % As Adjusted $ 17,804 2.4 %

$ 10,894 9.2 %

$ 28,698 3.3 %

$ 9,881 2.1 %

$ 38,579 2.9 %

$ 18,423 2.4 %

$ 8,259 7.2 %

$ 26,682 3.1 %

$ 32,512 6.6 %

$ 59,194 4.3 %

The following tables provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP adjusted operating income to reported operating (loss) income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:



Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

Contract talent solutions

Permanent

placement talent

solutions

Total talent

solutions

Protiviti

Total

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue

$ % of

Revenue Operating (Loss) Income

























































As Reported $ (35,944) (2.4 %)

$ 8,744 3.9 %

$ (27,200) (1.6 %)

$ 1,812 0.2 %

$ (25,388) (1.0 %)

$ (783) (0.1 %)

$ 9,059 4.0 %

$ 8,276 0.5 %

$ 32,146 3.3 %

$ 40,422 1.5 % Adjustments (1) 63,061 4.2 %

8,206 3.6 %

71,267 4.2 %

21,384 2.3 %

92,651 3.6 %

25,897 1.7 %

2,824 1.2 %

28,721 1.6 %

8,762 0.9 %

37,483 1.4 % As Adjusted $ 27,117 1.8 %

$ 16,950 7.5 %

$ 44,067 2.6 %

$ 23,196 2.5 %

$ 67,263 2.6 %

$ 25,114 1.6 %

$ 11,883 5.2 %

$ 36,997 2.1 %

$ 40,908 4.2 %

$ 77,905 2.9 %





(1) Changes in the Company's employee deferred compensation plan obligations are included in operating (loss) income. The non-GAAP financial adjustments shown in the table above are to reclassify investment (income) loss from investments held in employee deferred compensation trusts to the same line item that includes the corresponding change in obligation. These adjustments have no impact on income before income taxes.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATES (%) (UNAUDITED):





Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Reported)

Non-GAAP Year-Over-Year Growth Rates (As Adjusted)



2025

2026

2025

2026



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2 Global















































Finance and accounting

-12.3

-10.8

-9.9

-6.9

-4.3

-0.7

-10.0

-10.8

-10.7

-7.8

-6.3

-1.3 Administrative and customer support

-17.2

-13.0

-11.1

-11.4

-9.8

-6.5

-15.2

-13.3

-12.1

-12.5

-11.8

-6.9 Technology

-3.4

0.3

-1.5

-1.0

0.8

2.4

-1.3

0.4

-1.9

-1.2

-0.3

2.3 Elimination of intersegment revenues (1)

4.5

2.9

1.1

3.0

-0.9

1.3

6.8

2.5

0.2

2.2

-2.8

1.2 Total contract talent solutions

-14.0

-11.1

-10.1

-8.2

-5.0

-1.6

-11.8

-11.1

-10.9

-9.0

-6.8

-2.1 Permanent placement talent solutions

-10.2

-12.5

-10.7

-5.1

-2.8

2.9

-7.8

-12.6

-11.4

-5.9

-4.7

2.5 Total talent solutions

-13.5

-11.3

-10.2

-7.9

-4.7

-1.0

-11.3

-11.3

-11.0

-8.6

-6.6

-1.5 Protiviti

2.7

1.8

-2.6

-2.0

-2.2

-4.9

4.7

1.5

-3.4

-2.8

-3.8

-5.0 Total

-8.4

-7.0

-7.5

-5.8

-3.8

-2.4

-6.2

-7.1

-8.3

-6.6

-5.6

-2.8

















































United States















































Contract talent solutions

-11.8

-10.7

-10.3

-9.5

-7.6

-2.1

-10.7

-10.7

-10.4

-9.2

-7.5

-1.8 Permanent placement talent solutions

-8.5

-13.2

-11.3

-5.8

-5.9

6.0

-7.3

-13.2

-11.4

-5.5

-5.7

6.3 Total talent solutions

-11.4

-11.0

-10.4

-9.0

-7.4

-1.1

-10.3

-11.0

-10.5

-8.8

-7.3

-0.8 Protiviti

2.3

-0.7

-5.5

-5.9

-6.4

-5.8

3.6

-0.7

-5.6

-5.6

-6.3

-5.5 Total

-6.9

-7.4

-8.6

-7.9

-7.1

-2.9

-5.7

-7.4

-8.7

-7.6

-6.9

-2.5

















































International















































Contract talent solutions

-20.7

-12.5

-9.7

-4.0

4.3

-0.1

-16.2

-12.9

-12.4

-8.7

-3.4

-3.5 Permanent placement talent solutions

-14.5

-10.6

-9.0

-3.5

5.7

-4.8

-10.1

-11.2

-11.2

-7.0

-0.9

-7.1 Total talent solutions

-19.8

-12.2

-9.6

-3.9

4.5

-0.9

-15.3

-12.6

-12.2

-8.4

-3.0

-4.1 Protiviti

4.4

13.1

11.1

14.7

16.0

-1.2

7.9

10.7

7.5

9.1

8.1

-3.1 Total

-13.6

-5.3

-3.8

1.8

8.1

-1.0

-9.4

-6.3

-6.7

-3.0

0.4

-3.8





(1) Service revenues for finance and accounting, administrative and customer support, and technology include intersegment revenues, which represent revenues from services provided to Protiviti in connection with the Company's blended business solutions. Intersegment revenues for each functional specialization are aggregated and then eliminated as a single line item.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the table above adjust for the following items:

Billing Days. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues. Management calculates the billing day impact by dividing each comparative period's reported revenues by the number of billing days for that period to arrive at a per billing day amount. Same billing day growth rates are then calculated based on the per billing day amounts. Management calculates a global, weighted-average number of billing days for each reporting period based upon input from all countries and all functional specializations and segments.

Foreign Currency Translation. The "As Reported" revenue growth rates are based upon reported revenues, which include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The foreign currency impact is calculated by retranslating current-period international revenues, using foreign currency exchange rates from the prior year's comparable period.

The term "As Adjusted" means that the impact of different billing days and constant currency fluctuations are removed from the revenue growth rate calculation. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP year-over-year revenue growth rates to the "As Reported" year-over-year revenue growth rates is included herein, on Pages 10-12.

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – GLOBAL



Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026

Q2 2026 Finance and accounting























As Reported

-12.3

-10.8

-9.9

-6.9

-4.3

-0.7 Billing Days Impact

1.3

0.4

-0.2

0.3

0.0

0.1 Currency Impact

1.0

-0.4

-0.6

-1.2

-2.0

-0.7 As Adjusted

-10.0

-10.8

-10.7

-7.8

-6.3

-1.3

























Administrative and customer support























As Reported

-17.2

-13.0

-11.1

-11.4

-9.8

-6.5 Billing Days Impact

1.3

0.4

0.0

0.3

0.0

0.1 Currency Impact

0.7

-0.7

-1.0

-1.4

-2.0

-0.5 As Adjusted

-15.2

-13.3

-12.1

-12.5

-11.8

-6.9

























Technology























As Reported

-3.4

0.3

-1.5

-1.0

0.8

2.4 Billing Days Impact

1.4

0.5

-0.1

0.3

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

0.7

-0.4

-0.3

-0.5

-1.1

-0.3 As Adjusted

-1.3

0.4

-1.9

-1.2

-0.3

2.3

























Elimination of intersegment revenues























As Reported

4.5

2.9

1.1

3.0

-0.9

1.3 Billing Days Impact

1.6

0.5

-0.1

0.4

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

0.7

-0.9

-0.8

-1.2

-1.9

-0.3 As Adjusted

6.8

2.5

0.2

2.2

-2.8

1.2

























Total contract talent solutions























As Reported

-14.0

-11.1

-10.1

-8.2

-5.0

-1.6 Billing Days Impact

1.3

0.4

-0.2

0.3

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

0.9

-0.4

-0.6

-1.1

-1.8

-0.7 As Adjusted

-11.8

-11.1

-10.9

-9.0

-6.8

-2.1

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-10.2

-12.5

-10.7

-5.1

-2.8

2.9 Billing Days Impact

1.3

0.5

-0.1

0.3

0.0

0.1 Currency Impact

1.1

-0.6

-0.6

-1.1

-1.9

-0.5 As Adjusted

-7.8

-12.6

-11.4

-5.9

-4.7

2.5

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-13.5

-11.3

-10.2

-7.9

-4.7

-1.0 Billing Days Impact

1.2

0.4

-0.2

0.4

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

1.0

-0.4

-0.6

-1.1

-1.9

-0.7 As Adjusted

-11.3

-11.3

-11.0

-8.6

-6.6

-1.5

























Protiviti























As Reported

2.7

1.8

-2.6

-2.0

-2.2

-4.9 Billing Days Impact

1.5

0.4

-0.2

0.3

0.0

0.2 Currency Impact

0.5

-0.7

-0.6

-1.1

-1.6

-0.3 As Adjusted

4.7

1.5

-3.4

-2.8

-3.8

-5.0

























Total























As Reported

-8.4

-7.0

-7.5

-5.8

-3.8

-2.4 Billing Days Impact

1.4

0.4

-0.2

0.3

0.0

0.1 Currency Impact

0.8

-0.5

-0.6

-1.1

-1.8

-0.5 As Adjusted

-6.2

-7.1

-8.3

-6.6

-5.6

-2.8

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – UNITED STATES



Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026

Q2 2026 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-11.8

-10.7

-10.3

-9.5

-7.6

-2.1 Billing Days Impact

1.1

0.0

-0.1

0.3

0.1

0.3 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-10.7

-10.7

-10.4

-9.2

-7.5

-1.8

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-8.5

-13.2

-11.3

-5.8

-5.9

6.0 Billing Days Impact

1.2

0.0

-0.1

0.3

0.2

0.3 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-7.3

-13.2

-11.4

-5.5

-5.7

6.3

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-11.4

-11.0

-10.4

-9.0

-7.4

-1.1 Billing Days Impact

1.1

0.0

-0.1

0.2

0.1

0.3 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-10.3

-11.0

-10.5

-8.8

-7.3

-0.8

























Protiviti























As Reported

2.3

-0.7

-5.5

-5.9

-6.4

-5.8 Billing Days Impact

1.3

0.0

-0.1

0.3

0.1

0.3 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

3.6

-0.7

-5.6

-5.6

-6.3

-5.5

























Total























As Reported

-6.9

-7.4

-8.6

-7.9

-7.1

-2.9 Billing Days Impact

1.2

0.0

-0.1

0.3

0.2

0.4 Currency Impact

―

―

―

―

―

― As Adjusted

-5.7

-7.4

-8.7

-7.6

-6.9

-2.5

ROBERT HALF INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES REVENUE GROWTH RATE (%) RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED):

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth – INTERNATIONAL



Q1 2025

Q2 2025

Q3 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026

Q2 2026 Contract talent solutions







As Reported

-20.7

-12.5

-9.7

-4.0

4.3

-0.1 Billing Days Impact

0.6

1.4

0.0

0.1

0.6

-0.5 Currency Impact

3.9

-1.8

-2.7

-4.8

-8.3

-2.9 As Adjusted

-16.2

-12.9

-12.4

-8.7

-3.4

-3.5

























Permanent placement talent solutions























As Reported

-14.5

-10.6

-9.0

-3.5

5.7

-4.8 Billing Days Impact

0.6

1.4

0.0

0.2

0.6

-0.4 Currency Impact

3.8

-2.0

-2.2

-3.7

-7.2

-1.9 As Adjusted

-10.1

-11.2

-11.2

-7.0

-0.9

-7.1

























Total talent solutions























As Reported

-19.8

-12.2

-9.6

-3.9

4.5

-0.9 Billing Days Impact

0.6

1.4

0.0

0.1

0.7

-0.4 Currency Impact

3.9

-1.8

-2.6

-4.6

-8.2

-2.8 As Adjusted

-15.3

-12.6

-12.2

-8.4

-3.0

-4.1

























Protiviti























As Reported

4.4

13.1

11.1

14.7

16.0

-1.2 Billing Days Impact

0.7

1.7

0.0

0.1

0.7

-0.5 Currency Impact

2.8

-4.1

-3.6

-5.7

-8.6

-1.4 As Adjusted

7.9

10.7

7.5

9.1

8.1

-3.1

























Total























As Reported

-13.6

-5.3

-3.8

1.8

8.1

-1.0 Billing Days Impact

0.6

1.5

0.0

0.2

0.6

-0.5 Currency Impact

3.6

-2.5

-2.9

-5.0

-8.3

-2.3 As Adjusted

-9.4

-6.3

-6.7

-3.0

0.4

-3.8

SOURCE Robert Half

M. Keith Waddell, President and Chief Executive Officer, (650) 234-6000