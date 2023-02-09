ROBERT HALF ANNOUNCES COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -- Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today announced that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase, from time to time, of up to an additional 10 million shares of the company's common stock on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, depending on market conditions. Today's 10-million-share authorization is in addition to the approximately 3.8 million shares that remain under Robert Half's existing share repurchase program.

The company also announced that its board of directors has approved an increase to its quarterly cash dividend, from $0.43 to $0.48 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023, to all shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023.

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm that connects people with meaningful work and provides companies with the talent and subject matter expertise they need to confidently compete and grow. The company offers contract and permanent placement solutions for finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, administrative and customer support roles.

Named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies®, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity, Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions.

Robert Half has talent solutions and consulting operations in more than 400 locations worldwide.

