Riyadh Air and IBM to build AI-driven enterprise, to elevate guest and employee experiences

Agreement will see Riyadh Air leverage IBM watsonx and IBM Consulting solutions to drive Riyadh Air's vision as the world's first digital native airline

The collaboration aims to help power the Saudi Arabian airline's mission to launch flights in 2025 while offering an elevated guest experience

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Today, IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced a new agreement with Riyadh Air, which will integrate watsonx, IBM's portfolio of AI products, and IBM Consulting AI solutions to establish an enterprise-wide AI capability to elevate Riyadh Air guest and employee experiences. As Riyadh Air prepares for its inaugural flights in late 2025, the new Saudi Arabian airline sets another key building block of its journey in redefining air travel as the world's first digital native carrier.

Adam Boukadida, Riyadh Air Chief Financial Officer, and Mohamad Ali, SVP and Head of IBM Consulting, at FII PRIORITY MIAMI 2025 Summit

The announcement took place at the third edition of The FII PRIORITY Miami 2025 Summit, where senior executives from both IBM and Riyadh Air, including Adam Boukadida, Riyadh Air Chief Financial Officer, and Mohamad Ali, SVP and Head of IBM Consulting, reaffirmed their commitment to driving innovation in the aviation sector.

Building a world-class airline requires more than just aircraft and infrastructure; it demands an intelligent digital foundation that anticipates passenger needs, streamlines operations, and empowers employees. Riyadh Air is embracing this challenge by making AI the driving force behind its transformation.

"Riyadh Air is more than just an airline; it is a gateway to new opportunities for travelers from the Kingdom and beyond," said Adam Boukadida, Riyadh Air Chief Financial Officer. "As we move closer to our first flight later in 2025, our vision is to deliver a seamless, world-class travel experience by expanding our reach, pioneering innovations, and redefining industry standards. By deepening our collaboration with IBM, we are harnessing the power of AI, from intelligent customer interactions to optimized flight operations, to set a new benchmark for the future of aviation."

This agreement aims to strengthen Riyadh Air's position as a truly digital-native airline, building on IBM's AI-driven products and solutions together with IBM Consulting as its lead systems integrator. watsonx, IBM's portfolio of AI products, will serve as the foundation for Riyadh Air's AI platform, driving mission-critical functions and fostering open innovation with multi-model AI. The new platform will be built with a focus on data security, privacy, regulatory compliance, and responsible AI adoption. Riyadh Air will also leverage Agentic AI to deploy autonomous bots to enable seamless and personalized system interactions.

IBM will oversee the installation and deployment of watsonx, as well as develop AI use cases utilizing IBM Garage methodology to drive automation and digital transformation.

With IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI-powered delivery platform, Riyadh Air will deploy AI solutions to boost efficiency and service, including AI-powered Virtual Assistants for customer and employee self-service.

"By embedding watsonx at the core of its operations, Riyadh Air is taking an AI-first approach to redefine air travel and set new industry standards as the world's first digital-native airline," said Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President and Head of IBM Consulting. "Together we are supercharging our teams with AI to enhance traveler experiences, optimize operations, and shape the future of aviation in Saudi Arabia and beyond."

The airline's decision to partner with IBM Consulting and watsonx was driven by IBM's strong track record in AI transformation, backed by successful past engagements with Riyadh Air that established trust and credibility. IBM's immersive engagement model played a key role in the expanded relationship. Hands-on AI workshops showcased real-world benefits for guests and employees, and IBM offered AI technology and enterprise services into an integrated solution tailored to Riyadh Air's digital goals. Additionally, IBM Consulting Advantage allows Riyadh Air employees and IBM consultants to work side by side to deliver rapid innovation, scalable solutions, and accelerated value helping Riyadh Air shape next-generation travel experiences.

Riyadh Air's AI-driven strategy aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to serve 330 million passengers annually by 2030, positioning the Kingdom as a global aviation hub. By embedding AI across its ecosystem, Riyadh Air sets a new industry benchmark as a truly digital-native airline. This collaboration with IBM marks a transformative leap forward, enabling a comprehensive, intelligent, and highly personalized travel experience designed to anticipate and adapt to the evolving needs of travelers worldwide.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air is a world-class airline owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally-led, full service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircrafts with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

For more information please visit our website: www.riyadhair.com - and for any media inquiries please contact us at: [email protected]

About IBM

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. More than 4,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and consulting deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's long-standing commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

IBM media contact:

Aymen Alfaraj

IBM Communciations

[email protected]

SOURCE IBM