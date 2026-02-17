Following a million-dollar ruling against Amazon, Unifor will seek mediation to expedite first contract

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The B.C. Labour Relations Board has ruled that Amazon violated the Labour Code by unlawfully imposing a wage freeze on unionized workers, upholding a complaint filed by Unifor.

"This decision confirms what Amazon workers have been saying all along--the company broke the law by singling out unionized workers for unfair treatment," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "No worker should be punished for exercising their legal right to join a union, and today's ruling sends a clear message that Amazon is not above the law."

The labour board found that Amazon unlawfully withheld scheduled wage increases from workers at the Delta facility ("YVR2"). The wage increases were applied to every other Amazon facility in the region.

The decision will likely result in over one million dollars in back wages paid out to workers at the YVR2 facility, underscoring the real financial consequences of the company's unlawful conduct.

Bargaining with Amazon has been ongoing since December 2025. Unifor says Amazon representatives have made little meaningful progress toward a contract. Without the protections of a collective agreement for more than seven months, Unifor says arbitration is necessary to prevent further delay and harm.

"Time and again, Amazon has used procedural delays and abused its incredible power to punish and discriminate against unionized workers at YVR2," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle. "That is exactly why we're seeking to expedite negotiations toward a strong union contract. Workers deserve stability, dignity, and accountability from their employer."

Unifor Local 114 represents approximately 800 workers at the Delta fulfillment warehouse--the only unionized Amazon facility in Canada--who are seeking a first collective agreement to address workload, favouritism, wages, and workplace safety following certification in July 2025.

