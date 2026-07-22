Rising aerospace, defence and energy demand reshapes global cesium market

Major Highlights

Case Lake is well positioned to benefit from tightening global cesium supply and increasing demand for secure Western sources

Growth is forecast across established applications, with radiation detection offering particularly strong potential

Emerging demand is also intensifying from technologies for aerospace, defence, solar and advanced energy technologies

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Power Metals Corp ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to provide a corporate update on the global cesium market and the strategic position of its Case Lake project in Ontario, Canada.

Figure 1 – Global Cesium Market 2025 Figure 2 - Power Metals Projects Map

The importance of cesium continues to rise as demand grows across established industries and emerging technologies. Its inclusion on the United States' 2025 List of Critical Minerals highlights its essential role in economic and national security applications, as well as the growing need to strengthen a vulnerable and highly concentrated supply chain.

Historically, global supply has been controlled by a small number of producers and processing facilities, much of it located outside the Western world.

One of the most important established Western sources is the Sinomine-owned Tanco Mine at Bernic Lake in Manitoba, Canada, which hosts a globally significant lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatite. Supply from Tanco appears to be reducing with the recent move towards treatment of waste material at the facility.

Global cesium supply has traditionally been concentrated among a small number of producers and processing facilities, largely outside North America. Within the region, the Sinomine-owned Tanco Mine at Bernic Lake in Manitoba has long served as a cornerstone of the cesium supply chain, supported by its globally significant lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatite.

The oil and gas industry remains the largest market for cesium, accounting for a reported 55.7% of global demand in 2025, primarily through the use of cesium formate brines in high-pressure drilling operations. This sector has long represented a significant component of Sinomine's cesium business (Figure 1).

Healthcare is another major market, currently accounting for approximately 18.3% of global demand, with applications spanning pharmaceuticals, medical imaging and scintillation-based radiation detection. Growing demand for radiation detection across healthcare, security and industrial inspection represents a significant opportunity, particularly as end users seek greater diversity and security of supply.

Chemical applications, including catalysts and specialised processing, currently represent approximately 14% of the market. The remaining 12% comprises a range of smaller but strategically important applications across precision timing, electronics, aerospace, defence and advanced technologies.

Against this backdrop, Power Metals has received strong inbound interest during the past six months from potential customers and industry participants across multiple international markets seeking access to future cesium supply and potential offtake opportunities. All this while the current cesium supply from historical sources remains limited at present due to reduced production and political hurdles.

Meanwhile, the Company continues to execute its corporate strategy by advancing Case Lake toward production while preparing to resume exploration across the remaining 17 highly prospective targets identified throughout the property.

Power Metals has also identified several emerging sectors with strong potential to drive future cesium demand. These include the rapidly expanding US aerospace industry and advanced solar-cell technologies, particularly perovskite and tandem solar cells, where cesium can improve material stability and conversion efficiency.

The development of new Western supply aligns with broader US efforts to strengthen critical-mineral security. This includes investment by the Department of War and the proposed US$12 billion Project Vault strategic reserve.

Research supported by the US Department of Energy has also investigated the use of cesium-based additives in lithium batteries. Early findings indicate that cesium ions may improve lithium deposition and cycling performance, supporting the development of longer-lasting batteries with enhanced charging characteristics.

As research into cesium-enabled technologies continues to advance, aerospace, defence, solar and new-energy applications could become increasingly important sources of demand.

Together with growing government and industry efforts to secure critical-mineral supply chains, these market developments reinforce the strategic importance of establishing new, reliable sources of cesium in North America - and the potential role of Power Metals' Case Lake Project in supporting that supply.

Global Cesium Market Share "Others":

Precision Timing and Metrology - cesium atomic clocks, frequency standards (the cesium-133 transition literally defines the SI second), used in telecom sync, GPS/satellite navigation

Electronics and Semiconductors - photocathodes, ion propulsion for satellites, specialty electronics

Aerospace and Defense - ion thrusters and research/scientific instrumentation

Niche Industrial uses - specialty glass/ceramics, fireworks (cesium salts) and small-volume applications

(Source: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cesium-market-104889)

About Power Metals Corp (TSX-V: PWM)

Power Metals Corp (TSX-V: PWM) is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing high-quality exploration and development assets. The Company's flagship project is the 100 per cent owned Case Lake Property in Ontario, an advanced exploration-stage, high-grade cesium asset with additional exposure to lithium and tantalum.

Located around 80 km east of the established town of Cochrane, that has a long history of mining, near the Ontario–Québec border, Case Lake is a district-scale project comprising 586 cell claims across six townships and a 10 km long LCT pegmatite trend spanning 14 granitic domes.

This includes six spodumene dykes on the Henry Dome and the West Joe dyke, one of the highest-grade cesium systems discovered globally, with pollucite lenses returning grades up to 26 per cent and remaining open at depth.

Power Metals has completed 23,976 metres of drilling between 2017 and 2025 and identified 17 new targets and early indicators of additional mineralised lenses, supporting strong growth potential beyond the initial resource. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No- securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

-ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD-

Johnathan More, Chairman & Director

SOURCE Power Metals Corp.

For more information, please contact: Haydn Daxter, CEO, +1 515-401-7479, [email protected]