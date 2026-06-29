Power Metals Appoints Senior Management Position

Major Highlights

Experienced professional exploration executive Mr. Geoff Heggie appointed as Vice President Exploration

Mr. Heggie brings significant experience managing mineral exploration programs throughout Ontario

Appointment strengthens the Company's technical capability, supported by Mr. Heggie's experience with Noront Resources (acquired by Wyloo) and Clean Air Metals

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Power Metals Corp ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Geoff Heggie, Ph.D., as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

Geoff Heggie, Ph.D., is registered with Professional Geoscientists (Ontario) and has extensive experience leading and advancing mineral exploration projects in Northwestern Ontario.

Figure 1 - Power Metals Corp. properties (CNW Group/Power Metals Corp.)

Mr. Heggie brings with him a strong blend of field, technical and leadership expertise gained through senior roles including Vice President Exploration of Clean Air Metals and Senior Geologist at Noront Resources (acquired by Wyloo in April 2022).

Haydn Daxter, CEO of Power Metals said: "Geoff's appointment strengthens our technical leadership as the Company continues to advance exploration across our flagship Case Lake cesium project. The appointment is an important strategic milestone, as we advance our 2026 exploration program ahead of progressing towards our development pathway."

The Company's new VP of Exploration stated: "I am excited to join Power Metals at such an important point in the Company's growth. The Company is demonstrating the hallmarks of a significant, scalable mineral system, with strong district-scale expansion potential. I look forward to leading the exploration team as we continue to refine the geological framework, prioritize targets and responsibly execute our ambitious, advanced exploration program aimed at unlocking the full potential of the Case Lake Project".

Mr. Heggie is a professional geologist with over 20 year's industry experience in Canada and Australia. He holds a Ph.D in Geology from the University of Western Australia, Perth for his work on komatiite mineralizing systems.

He was an integral part of the team that discovered the McFaulds No.8 Cu-Zn VMS lens in the Ring of Fire while with Noront Resources, the identification of PGE reefs hosted within the Seagull intrusion and the discovery of the down plunge extension of the orthomagmatic Escape deposit hosted within the Thunder Bay North Complex.

About Power Metals Corp (TSX-V: PWM)

Power Metals Corp (TSX-V: PWM) is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing high-quality exploration and development assets. Its flagship project is the 100 per cent owned Case Lake Property in Ontario, an advanced exploration-stage, high-grade cesium asset with additional exposure to lithium and tantalum.

Located around 80 km east of the established town of Cochrane, that has a long history of mining, near the Ontario–Québec border, Case Lake is a district-scale project comprising 586 cell claims across six townships and a 10 km long LCT pegmatite trend spanning 14 granitic domes. This includes six spodumene dykes on the Henry Dome and the West Joe dyke, one of the highest-grade cesium systems discovered globally, with pollucite lenses returning grades up to 26 per cent and remaining open at depth.

Power Metals has completed 23,976 metres of drilling between 2017 and 2025 and identified 17 new targets and early indicators of additional mineralised lenses, supporting strong growth potential beyond the initial resource. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No- securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

-ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD-

Johnathan More, Chairman & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Power Metals Corp.

For more information, please contact: Haydn Daxter, CEO, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Luke Derbyshire, [email protected], +61 488 664 246