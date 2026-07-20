Rinnai Named Canada's Top-Selling Brand of Tankless Water Heaters

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga., July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Rinnai America Corporation, a leading manufacturer of innovative, energy-efficient water heating and home comfort solutions, is now Canada's top-selling brand for tankless water heating.

Rinnai’s SENSEI RX Series is one of the industry’s highest-efficiency tankless water heaters.

According to the 2026 North American Heating and Cooling Markets Report from BRG Building Solutions, Rinnai ranked No. 1 in the residential gas tankless condensing water heater category in Canada. The report reflects Rinnai's longstanding commitment to Canada and its focus on delivering high-efficiency products, backed by strong relationships with plumbers, HVAC professionals, wholesalers and distributors.

With affordability pressures affecting households across Canada, high-efficiency gas tankless water heaters offer an effective way to help lower energy costs while providing endless hot water. There are significant benefits a homeowner receives by upgrading to a high efficiency tankless water. Rinnai's SENSEI RX Series is one of the industry's highest-efficiency tankless water heaters. The water heaters' Uniform Energy Factor (UEF) is up to 0.98, which means for every dollar a homeowner spends on energy to heat their water, 98 cents of that dollar is leveraged heating the water. Many traditional tank style water heaters are as low 0.65 UEF, which means only 65 cents of every dollar is spent heating the water. The product line also offers models equipped with a built-in pump and Smart-Circ Intelligent recirculation. This feature allows the water heater to learn a homeowners' water usage pattern and trigger the water heater to begin circulating hot water according to their usage patterns, resulting in faster hot water at the faucet and less wasted water going down the drain while waiting for it to heat up. Homeowners can also schedule circulation on demand with push buttons or customized schedules leveraging and accessory module and a mobile application on their phone.

Rinnai's Sensei RX was also designed with the installer in mind, with many features built in to ease installation. Examples include easy set up using the Rinnai Central App, enabling the plumber to switch fuel type from liquid propane to natural gas, enter parameter settings, and other requirements without removing the cover or choosing between different product models.

"Canadians are looking more closely at every purchase right now," said Daniel Zrubak, General Manager of Rinnai Canada. "When it's time to replace a water heater, confidence matters. This independent analysis confirms that more Canadian homeowners and PROs are choosing Rinnai."

Rinnai's continued investment in Canada includes expanded distribution capabilities through a new Canadian warehouse, as well as a dedicated Ontario-based mobile training unit that brings hands-on training directly to plumbers, HVAC professionals, distributors and wholesalers.

For more than 100 years globally and more than 50 years in North America, Rinnai has been helping shape the future of water heating, guided by a commitment to Creating a healthier way of living®. To learn why more Canadians are choosing Rinnai tankless water heaters or to find a local PRO, visit Rinnai.ca.

About Rinnai Canada:

Rinnai Canada is part of Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan. Established in 1974, Rinnai America is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances, including tankless water heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances, and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and has the highest efficiency of any tankless water heater brand in the United States and Canada. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.3 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and Creating a healthier way of living®. For more information about Rinnai's entire product line, visit www.rinnai.us.

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Rinnai® and Creating a healthier way of living® are the registered trademarks of Rinnai Corporation used under license by Rinnai America Corporation.

SOURCE Rinnai America Corporation

Amy Evans, Miller Brooks, PR Account Manager, [email protected]