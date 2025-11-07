RIMAN Strengthens Global Presence with London European Launch and First APAC Convention in Macau

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- RIMAN, the premium K-Beauty and wellness brand, is making significant strides on the global stage with two landmark events that underscore its rising influence in international markets.

RIMAN UK Grand Opening & 2025 RIMAN Convention Macau

RIMAN officially made its European debut with the RIMAN UK Grand Opening at Novotel London West on October 19, 2025, attracting over 1,200 attendees. Ahead of the launch, RIMAN opened its first European business center, House of RIMAN, in London on October 17, welcoming more than 150 international and local leaders. The Momentum System Training held that day united distributors from across Europe for sessions on RIMAN's business philosophy, operational principles, and global vision. Executives also announced expansion plans into Ireland, Italy, and Spain in 2026, signaling the brand's next phase of growth across the continent.

Shortly thereafter, RIMAN hosted its inaugural Asia-Pacific Convention, 2025 RIMAN Convention Macau – Bloom with RIMAN, at the Londoner Hotel Macau on November 1–2, 2025. Nearly 3,000 global leaders and distributors from Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and Australia gathered for the event. The convention featured immersive exhibits highlighting RIMAN's patented Giant BYoungPool™ ingredient and interactive panels exploring K-Beauty trends, market insights, and cross-border opportunities. Attendees participated in leadership training, gala networking dinners, and award ceremonies honoring outstanding performance across markets.

Keynotes from Chairman Joonghyun Ahn and Global Chief Sales Officer Youngsu Hwang reinforced RIMAN's commitment to sustainable, science-driven innovation and its vision to lead the next wave of global K-Beauty growth.

"RIMAN's global expansion is driven by more than numbers- it's fueled by people and purpose," said Youngsu Hwang, Global Chief Sales Officer. "As we continue to open new markets and strengthen our global network, our focus remains on empowering growth at every level- from our distributors and partners to the customers who experience our products."

Together, these milestone events mark a pivotal step in RIMAN's mission to deliver"a difference people love" to the world, strengthening its position as a global beauty and wellness powerhouse.

About RIMAN

Founded in 2018 in South Korea, RIMAN is a global beauty and wellness direct-selling company redefining K-Beauty through heritage ingredients from Jeju Island and cutting-edge innovation. At its Smart Farm, RIMAN manages every step from raw material cultivation to product development, including its signature ingredient, Giant BYoungPool™- an advanced Centella Asiatica cultivar granted 20-year Plant Variety Protection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in September 2025 and by the Korea Forest Service in July 2022. Guided by its philosophy to deliver a difference people love, RIMAN creates innovative, trustworthy skincare and wellness solutions that empower individuals worldwide to experience their most radiant selves.

