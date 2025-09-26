RIMAN Secures 20-year USDA Plant Variety Protection for Giant BYoungPool™

Redefining Global Beauty Through K-Beauty Heritage and Skincare Innovation

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- RIMAN, a global leader in K-beauty and Direct Sales, today announced that its proprietary Centella asiatica variety, Giant BYoungPool™, has been granted a 20-year Plant Variety Protection (PVP) by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This milestone secures RIMAN's exclusive rights to cultivate and commercialize the variety, marking a significant step in the company's growth trajectory in the United States.

ICD – the signature brand of RIMAN

The USDA approval formally acknowledges the distinctiveness and authenticity of Giant BYoungPool™, an advanced Centella cultivar developed by RIMAN through years of dedicated research. With larger leaves and higher concentrations of active compounds than conventional Centella asiatica, Giant BYoungPool™ offers enhanced efficacy for skincare applications. Cultivated at RIMAN's Smart Farm in Jeju Island, South Korea- the world's first Smart Farm for Centella asiatica - the plants are grown under precision-controlled conditions to ensure consistent potency, premium quality, and sustainability.

"Beyond scientific validation, this recognition by the USDA affirms RIMAN's commitment to brining trusted heritage ingredients to the global beauty industry," said Youngsu Hwang, Chief Sales Officer at RIMAN. "This accomplishment strengthens our path to global expansion while staying true to our philosophy of innovation grounded in authenticity."

Giant BYoungPool™ is the cornerstone ingredient of ICD—formally Incellderm—RIMAN's flagship skincare brand. ICD has become one of the most celebrated names in K-beauty and is rapidly expanding into the United States and European markets. By combining Giant BYoungPool™ and RIMAN's proprietary technologies, ICD delivers clinically validated, high-performance skincare solutions.

In its commitment to providing a unique difference in its products, ICD has also achieved a variety of certifications- including ISO compliance and Halal certification for Lava BYoungPool Water™. These certifications reinforce RIMAN's dedication to global consumer needs, transforming each ritual into a moment of connection and self-care.

For more information about RIMAN and its portfolio of heritage-driven skincare innovations, visit www.riman.com

About RIMAN

Founded in 2018 in South Korea, RIMAN is a global beauty and wellness direct selling company. At its Jeju Smart Farm, the company cultivates and produces its heritage ingredient, Giant BYoungPool™, overseeing every step from raw material to product innovation.

RIMAN currently operates across Asia and North America, with Europe to follow. Guided by its philosophy "From Root to Radiance," RIMAN delivers innovative, trustworthy skincare and wellness solutions worldwide.

