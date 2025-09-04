RightShip Welcomes Permira as Minority Shareholder to Accelerate Technology and AI-Led Growth

SINGAPORE, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- RightShip (the "Company"), a leading maritime digital platform for safety, sustainability, and supply chain due diligence, today announced a new minority investor to accelerate the Company's technology-led growth and mission of zero harm. Funds advised by Permira, the global investment firm, have agreed to acquire a strategic minority stake in the Company. The new investment will continue to see founding shareholders BHP, Cargill and Rio Tinto each retaining their equal stakes.

Steen Lund, Chief Executive Officer of RightShip, said: "This investment is a strong endorsement of our strategy and impact. With Permira's global scale and expertise in technology and M&A and the continued support of our founding shareholders, we will accelerate investment in our products, data, AI, and people to grow RightShip's relevance and reach – enhancing our mission of zero harm to people and the planet."

Daniel Tan, Partner at Permira, commented: "RightShip plays a critical role in improving safety and transparency in the maritime industry. The Company's services and data offerings come together on its AI-powered platform to bring deeper insights, better decision making, and workflow automation to key stakeholders. Innovation thrives at RightShip – as product-first growth investors, we are delighted to partner with management and existing shareholders on this exciting journey."

Representatives of BHP, Cargill and Rio Tinto said in a joint statement: "As founding shareholders, we are pleased to welcome Permira and reaffirm our long-term commitment to RightShip. The combination of fresh capital and complementary capabilities, with Permira as part of the shareholder group, positions RightShip to deliver even greater safety, sustainability, and efficiency solutions for the maritime ecosystem."

Rothschild & Co acted on behalf of RightShip and its shareholders as financial advisor. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals to be obtained in coming months.

About RightShip

Established in 2001, RightShip is a leading global ESG-focused digital maritime platform, providing expertise in global safety, sustainability and social responsibility practices. Founded with the mission to drive operational improvements in the global shipping industry, more than 850 customers use RightShip's due diligence, environmental and inspections services to help them manage risk and improve overall maritime safety standards.

About Permira

Permira is a global investment firm that backs successful businesses with growth ambitions. Founded in 1985, the firm advises funds across two core asset classes, private equity and credit, with total committed capital of approximately €80bn. The Permira private equity funds make both long-term majority (Buyout) and minority (Growth Equity) investments in four key sectors: Technology, Consumer, Healthcare and Services.

Permira's Growth Equity strategy makes strategic investments in high-growth, category-leading companies. Recent investments from the strategy include K-Way, Versaterm, Engine, Housecall Pro, BioCatch, AltamarCAM and Tract.

Permira employs over 500 people in 17 offices across Europe, the United States and Asia. For more information, visit www.permira.com.

About BHP, Cargill and Rio Tinto

BHP, Cargill and Rio Tinto are global leaders in natural resources and supply chains. As RightShip's founding shareholders, they continue to support the company's mission of zero harm and long-term value creation for the maritime sector.

SOURCE RightShip

