RightShip Seeks New Competencies to Remain Leaders in Maritime AI

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- RightShip's mission is to enable our customers to achieve Zero Harm in the global maritime value chain – zero harm to vessels, to people, and to environment – through unique data and actionable insights. We do this by constantly strengthening our market and product relevance and augmenting our data and technology capabilities.

As the need for safety in the global supply chain increases and the development of data and technology accelerates, so does the potential and the pace of RightShip's growth. To support our growth ambition, we are currently exploring strategic options to bring in a new minority investor who shares the same mission, purpose and values as RightShip and its current shareholders. The existing investors, BHP, Cargill and Rio Tinto, will remain as shareholders and continue to fully support RightShip through its next phase of growth. This consideration is driven by our commitment to delivering long-term value to our customers, employees, shareholders, and the global maritime industry.

Our primary goal is to partner with an investor who brings not only capital but also significant expertise in data and technology and transformational growth. We will seek a partner with the ability to provide valuable insights, resources, and track records that will support RightShip to accelerate our growth initiatives. Together, we will innovate our product offerings, supercharge our data, technology and AI capabilities and deliver delightful customer experiences - all with the intention of working to achieve zero harm in the maritime industry. To this end, RightShip has engaged Rothschild C Co as the financial advisor acting on behalf of RightShip and its shareholders.

Our decision to explore this opportunity is rooted in our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and integrity. We are early in the process and committed to conducting this process with the utmost confidentiality and discretion to prevent any market speculation or disruption. We will keep our stakeholders informed as we progress and ensure that any decisions made are in the best interests of our valued customers, the company, its employees and our future.

We appreciate the continued support and trust of our shareholders, customers, and employees as we navigate this exciting phase of our company's journey.

About RightShip

Established in 2001, RightShip is a leading global ESG-focused digital maritime platform, providing expertise in global safety, sustainability and social responsibility practices. Founded with the mission to drive operational improvements in the global shipping industry, more than 850 customers use RightShip's due diligence, environmental and inspections services to help them manage risk and improve overall maritime safety standards.

For Any Media Queries:

Deepti Pathak

Head of Marketing and Communications, RightShip

[email protected]

SOURCE RightShip